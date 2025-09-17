Graham & Brown Has Revealed Its 2026 Color and Wallpaper of the Year, and The Wall Mural Design Is Seriously Wow

Looking for some renovation inspiration ahead of hibernation season? Renowned British paint and wallpaper brand Graham & Brown has just unveiled its color, wallpaper, and mural designs of the year for 2026, and I'm seeing a more stylized and sophisticated winter home in your near future.

As the last few months of the year roll on, the best paint brands begin to tie up loose ends of the past year and focus their sights firmly on what's ahead. In the design world, this means a plethora of predictions that will help navigate 2026. And while new trends often mean change, Graham & Brown's 2026 predictions point to a more enduring style.

The color of the year — Divine Damson — is familiar, if not nostalgic, while the prints reflect many of the styles that grew in popularity throughout 2025. Perhaps 2026 doesn't need to be about a complete overhaul, but just a finetune. So, without further ado, let's dive into Graham & Brown's Designs of the Year for 2026.

Graham & Brown's Color of the Year 2026

Divine Damson is warm yet moody — perfect for creating an enveloping, yet stylish space. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

This year, we're welcoming Divine Damson into Graham & Brown's paint color family. The dark, moody red is a mix of oxblood, cherry, and mocha brown (a color trend that also defined 2025), with a touch of deep aubergine (a color that's growing in popularity).

It's a paint color that will give your walls the stylish refresh they deserve this winter, while remaining a timeless and classic color choice. Trust this opulent shade to bring drama in a subtle, yet livable way.

The brand says the color was inspired by the lush tones of ripe damson and figs. It's luxurious, yet comforting, and can be classified as a chameleon shade, shifting gently with the light. Use it as a paint color in a north-facing room for increased depth and ambiance, or in more direct sunlight to bring out its hints of mulberry and garnet.

Graham & Brown's Wallpaper of the Year 2026

The hand-painted details are even more intricate and complex in person. This design will add a very crafted and beautiful touch to any wall. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

As for the brand's Design of the Year? Graham & Brown unveiled a multicolored, hand-painted wallpaper with an equally enchanting title, Eternal Weave.

Inspired by an artwork from the brand's archive with heavy influences from nature, mythology, and the opulence of Jacobean crewelwork, it has been reimagined for 2026, with a hand-painted style that mimics embroidery. The result is a dramatic wallpaper that hints at gothic styles and adds instant elegance to a space.

The wallpaper comes in an array of different colorways, including greens, blues, and, of course, Divine Damson. So, whatever wallpaper ideas you have for 2026, Graham & Brown has you covered.

Graham & Brown's Mural of the Year 2026

Most striking of all in Graham & Brown's Design of the Year collection is its larger-than-life mural. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Last but not least, and quite frankly, the pièce de résistance of Graham & Brown's Designs of the Year is its Eternal City bespoke mural.

Inspiration for this vibrant illustration was taken from the architecture and textiles found in the Pink City of Jaipur — an ancient city with heritage and charm regarded by artisans around the world. You can see the Jaipur-inspired motifs throughout the mural in the dome buildings, foliage, bright colors, and animals.

Wall mural ideas continue to evolve in interior design trends, and this design deftly blends the mural aesthetic with a pattern-like repetition. Though colorful, the heavy sage and green notes allow this mural to be styled in a variety of different spaces.

Graham & Brown always stands out as a favorite amongst the color of the year announcements, and this year they are merging luxurious with livability for a truly design-forward home.

Don't miss the Livingetc team's color of the year 2026 predictions as the season of year-defining color continues.