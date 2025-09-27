Psst — Little Greene's Color of the Year Has Been Announced, and It Looks Like Your Home Could Soon Be Officially Pivoting to Purple
The paint and wallpaper brand predicts that the shade set to define 2026 is a moody mix of burgundy and plum purple
Love it or hate it, purple is shaping up to be the most stylish color for 2026. Not just any purple, though — Aubergine, specifically. As the color forecasting season descends upon the design world and paint brands announce the shades that will define the next 12 months, it's somewhat comforting to see familiar colors in the mix. From the mocha browns and warm chocolates we know, plum-perfect purples feel like a nice next step.
That's what paint company Little Greene thinks, at least, having just named its dark aubergine, Adventurer, as the color of the year for 2026. The burgundy-adjacent is dark with warm undertones that foster an intimate, comforting, and refined atmosphere.
It's exactly the aesthetic we've been drawn to over the past year — the kind of bold, warm colors that create comforting environments. But this feels like we're pushing it further, experimenting with a bit more heightened confidence and character. And why wait for 2026? It's perfectly timed for the autumn season, I say. Here's what you need to know to style it.
Full disclosure: a dark aquamarine-teal was top of the list for the Livingetc team's color of the year 2026 predictions, but between Little Greene's announcement and the recent Graham & Brown design of the year, it looks like we're sticking to the warm side of the color wheel for another year yet.
Why? Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene, explains, "We first saw this in the use of calm, earthy neutrals that have an inherent warmth to them, and more recently in the return of brown, with deep, sumptuous chocolate hues being embraced alongside rich caramels and honey tones to create elegant and indulgent spaces that offer real comfort."
Ruth Mottershead is a color expert and the creative director at Little Greene Paint Company. At Little Greene, she has pioneered the way the brand thinks about color and pattern, creating new palettes, new pigments, and becoming the force behind sustainable paint offshoot Re: mix. She is also a regular contributor to Livingetc.
Color trends have seen a clear shift towards warm, earthy shades that are soothing and connected to the natural world. For 2026, Ruth predicts we'll see a natural progression in the use of burgundy in interior design, "with shades of red, pink, and purple all becoming more popular as customers continue to demonstrate more color confidence in their homes."
It's about taking that nostalgic familiarity of earth tones and 70s color palettes, and expanding them in ways that feel slightly more contemporary and vibrant.
How to Use 'Aubergine' in Your Interiors
So, now comes the fun part — figuring out how to style rich colors like Adventurer in our homes. Decorating with purple (especially dark, plum purple) may seem daring, but that doesn't necessarily mean scary.
In fact, "Regal, reassuring plum aubergine hues like Adventurer are historically associated with opulence, providing the perfect shades to combine luxury with tranquillity, intimacy and restfulness," says Ruth, making it ideal for bedroom wall colors, dining rooms, and bathrooms.
When opting for an aubergine color-drench, deep, earthy pinks like Little Greene's Nether Red provide a wonderful tonal contrast. Creating this balance is essential when working with darker paint colors.
On the other hand, there are plenty of colors that go with burgundy, outside of the red-pink-purple family. Use softer, more neutral shades to tone down its intensity while still allowing it to shine. I even think butter yellow would make a fabulously stylish color pairing for aubergine (purple and yellow are complementary colors on the color wheel after all).
Once you've planned where to paint this luxurious color, dot a few aubergine decor pieces around the room to tie it all together.
A cheeky purple throw across the end of the bed or over the back of a neutral sofa? An aubergine table lamp to add ambiance and a moody reddish glow to the room? There are so many ways to make this color work for a contemporary interior.
