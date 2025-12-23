You might watch Gwyneth Paltrow's iconic #boyfriendbreakfast videos for her omelette recipe, but the whole time she was cooking, I was distracted by something else. The clean white cabinets and Mediterranean-blue backsplash aren't the only design details in the space — no, it was the vintage rolling ladder that caught my eye.

The bold design choice might not be everyone's first thought when designing a kitchen. In fact, for many of us, it would probably be quite impractical. But then again, the Goop founder isn't afraid of a bold idea.

And in her kitchen, with its high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, it works, accentuating the sense of space and providing a characterful way to access those high shelves. Here's why and how to make a kitchen ladder work.

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) A photo posted by on

Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen ladder runs along a beautiful gold bar mounted to the white cabinets (a design feature in its own right), meaning it can be pushed along the wall of cabinetry depending on where it's needed.

As for how often it realistically gets used? Probably not a lot. From the looks of it, the upper cabinets are storing color-coordinated books and decorative vases that I can't see the star reaching for all that often. But do I think all design ideas need to be practical? Of course not.

"Do I think every kitchen needs a ladder in it? No, of course I don't," adds Livingetc's kitchen design writer Maya Glantz. "However, if you're lucky enough to have a kitchen with beautiful high ceilings and equally high cabinets to match, I think they can be a very useful addition. Plus, functionality aside, I also think they add a charming bistro-like quality to your space, especially when done like Gwyneth's with all the gorgeous gold hardware."

A rolling ladder can help to give you access to those hard to reach areas. (Image credit: Lisa Cohen. Design: Kim Kneipp)

Beyond the ladder, there's also plenty of other details to love in Gwyneth's kitchen. And below, I've sourced a few homewares inspired by her Mediterranean-farmhouse style.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't have space in your kitchen for a ladder? Fair enough — not everyone does. But maybe you're really pressed for space. Here's how to decide if a dining table or a kitchen island would be more useful for your space.