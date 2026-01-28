My Favorite Eco Paint Brand Is Betting on Two Colors for What You'll Want to Decorate With in 2026, and I Think They're Right

With names like Fresh Air, Little Sprout, and Quick Drip, it's starting to feel like spring is in the air

Image of a daybed book painted light blue in a room that has blue and white stripped walls. There is a wooden bobbin side table next to the daybed with a light blue lamp and vase on it.
(Image credit: Earthborn)

With spring slowly creeping up, I've got redecorating and interior refreshes on my mind. How can I make my space feel more lively for the new season? A fresh coat of paint on the walls would certainly do the trick. And, the colors of the season? If Earthborn's just released 12 new paint shades are anything to go by, it's the year of blue and green.

In stride with the paint brand's commitment to eco-conscious paint, this new collection offers a variety of calming blues and greens, with a few vibrant shades mixed in. "They're colors that feel just as right in a family kitchen as they do in a bedroom, providing versatility, timelessness, and joy," explains Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at Earthborn.

"This new palette includes colors we've found to be in high demand from Earthborn fans, new takes on classic shades, and bold new colors with an Earthborn twist," explains Cathryn. However, there might be more to it than just that. 2025 was a year we saw warm tones everywhere — terracottas, beiges, rich dark browns. Every new color trend tends to be a reaction to what came before, so if 2026 does see us embracing cooler, more refreshing color palettes, that might be the reason why.

Image of an olive green wall in a hallway with golden yellow trim. There is a wooden console with three shelves. On the shelves is a wicker lamp, a white vase with green stems, coffee table books, and a few vases and catchalls.

Some of the bolder shades in the palette feel more natural and calming when on the walls, like the new golden yellow, Three Bears.

Image credit: Earthborn

A light pink kitchen with bright Kelly green cabinetry and wooden countertops. There is a pink kitchen island with a pink and white striped cabinet skirt.

Riverbank is one of the more daring colors in the new palette, but it works with calmer shades like light pink.

Image credit: Earthborn

Angled image of a mudroom with white walls, dark gray paneling, and light sage green shelving and trim. Coats and scarves are hanging from the hooks on the built-in, and baskets and shoes are under the built-in.

Earthborn's Oliver Twig and Mr. Mole make the perfect earthy color palette combination.

Image credit: Earthborn

The paint colors in this new collection are all inspired by shades you can find in nature, but done with a contemporary twist. Do you need a calming blue to set the tone of your sleeping space? Or a bright pop of yellow to warm up a north-facing living room? Earthborn's new range merges exciting pigments with colors that you can actually live with.

They're vibrant and versatile, as Cathryn puts it. Below, I've shared a little bit of background on each color, along with advice on where to use it.

You don't have to buy all new decor or spend a ton of money to make your home feel new. Sometimes, a fresh lick of paint makes even your oldest pieces feel refreshingly revived.

