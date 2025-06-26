13 of the Best Paint Brands for Luxurious-Looking Interiors, as Rated by Professional Painters and Serial Redecorators

In my time managing interior design projects, I've found that, usually, it's not the interior designer who has the strongest opinions on which are the best paint brands, it's the decorators. I've had conversations with trades on site where they've refused to use certain paints to complete a project, instead asking for them to be color-matched.

For the uninitiated, your choice of paint brand might come down to one of a few factors: most likely cost; perhaps a particular color you've seen and want to recreate; or the value of a luxury name. However, once you've lived through a few paint jobs, you'll come to look for other qualities in your paint brand of choice.

Yes, the color range is important, but so is the texture of the paint when it's on the walls, how easy it is to apply, the coverage, the vibrancy and depth of the color, and its eco-friendliness.

As a serial redecorator myself, I've used almost every major paint brand in the UK, whether on professional design projects, photoshoots, or for paint ideas in my own home. I've even created my own signature paint color with a brand. So yes, I know paint, but for this list of the best paint brands in the UK, don't just take my word for it. I asked professional painting and decorating firm Paint the Town Green for their opinions, too. They specialize in high end projects, and work with paints with eco-credentials, which I always think is worth the investment, not only for the planet, but for your own comfort at home.

If a paint brand isn't on this list, it might not mean, necessarily, that it's not worth using (though, to be honest, in some cases, it does), but that it may just not be a brand that I, or our experts, are super familiar with. But for the ones that are, we've rated these paint brands on their color offerings, availability, ease of use, and quality of the end result.

1. Benjamin Moore

Price: From £35.50 per 0.94 liter in Aura

I only have a small experience with using US import paint brand Benjamin Moore, but its range and popularity stateside is enough to convince me it should have a space on this list. In the US, the most popular Benjamin Moore paint colors seem to capture the imagination in a same way I'd say a brand such as Farrow & Ball does in the UK, some getting cults followings, and while it hasn't quite broke into the zeitgeist in quite the same way here yet, it's a paint brand worth exploring.

The brand has a pretty deep range of finishes, but getting to know its basics: Aura is the more premium range, Regal is the mid-range, and Ben is the budget range, starting from around £20 per liter. I used Aura one time for a project, and found it was super luxurious to apply, and really rich and deep in color.

You can buy Benjamin Moore paints online, and from a number of small retailers. You'll also find it at Brewer's Decorator Centres.

2. Coat

Price: From £30 per liter in Flat Matte

Coat is probably one of the paint brands I've decorated with most at home, and this was the paint brand I came up with my own custom colors for (so check out Well Grounded and Humble for some lively beige neutrals).

The paint brand is only available online and in a handful of smaller retail stores, and they offer peel and stick samples for testing — they cleverly also have sample packs, like 'warm neutrals', so you don't have to spend ages looking at the site before ordering samples.

In my experience, it's a quality paint that has a smooth texture when applied, needs only two coats, and has a great depth of color. I've used it to paint bedrooms, living rooms, and even my garden — my fences and stonework are painted in this paint brand, too.

It seems like the experts agree on this paint. "As part of their sustainability commitment, Coat recently launched a breathable, mineral-based clay paint to sit alongside their well-edited palette and range of finishes," says Phil Robinson. "Coverage is good, and they keep things fresh with clever celebrity and designer collaborations — the latest being with Stacey Dooley. Our decorators used Coat on a charity project with Furnishing Futures and were impressed with the smooth, even finish and the fact that two coats did the job."

3. Craig & Rose

Price: From £19.50 for 750ml of Cjalky Emulsion

If you're unfamiliar with paint brand Craig & Rose, it's one I always recommend people to check out. Not only does it have a rich and well-curated color palette in its 1829 Collection, but it also has a range of Artisan effect paints that set the brand apart from the crowd. You'll find a 'stone' effect which creates a brilliant textured finish, as well as metallic effects like copper and brass, and even a 'verdigris' activator that can give a metal finish a special patina, which I've tried all of on various DIY projects.

But back to its color range — it has 110 colors to choose from, which feels like a good number, and though it ranges from neutrals to the colorful, each shade has a bit of a sense of sophistication, which helps you find things that have better applications in a stylish home. Of the various spaces I've decorated with this paint color, my niece's bedroom, pictured above, was one of my favorites and, honestly, this paint brand is a bit of a joy to decorate with. Easy to apply, perfect consistency, chalky matt finish, and low VOCs, so you're not stuck with chemical smells while decorating.

You used to be able to pick up Craig and Rose from Homebase stores, and maybe still can if there's one near you left, but they also sell on Homebase online, as well as direct.

4. CRAFTED by Crown

Price: From £37.50 for 2.5L in Crown Crafted

If there are any of the paint brands you're more likely to have come across before, even as a novice decorator, Crown will be one of them. I'm not going to dwell too much on the brand's more budget ranges, but its Easyclean and Walls and Ceilings I know have the Livingetc seal of approval already.

Let's instead talk about its Crafted range, something I've used before and can vouch for the quality of myself. It's one of Crown's more premium offerings and has a brilliant texture that elevates the wall finish. The brand says it feels warm to the touch, too.

The color range for this brand is a more curated 48 shades, more centered around neutrals and more timeless color palettes. It's not the paint range for you if dopamine decor is your thing so much, but there are some sunshine moments in there through some spritely pinks, yellows, and greens.

5. Dulux Heritage

Price: £46 per 2.5 liter of Dulux Heritage

I've had some mixed experiences with Dulux paints, especially when it comes to the cheaper ranges. However, with Dulux's Heritage range, it might be one of my favorite paints to decorate with. Easy to apply, a nice finish, and pretty hard all in all, my living room is currently decorated in Dulux's Pale Walnut (if you're looking for a recommendation on an off-white to beige paint).

It's available at B&Q, so easy to get hold of if you decide spontaneously to decorate, and the brand has a full range of 112 colors, which is a good amount for a smaller Dulux imprint. Again, it's a collection that reads a little more grown-up as a whole, but there are some pastels and more vibrant shades among the collection.

It's a little more expensive for a brand like Dulux, but if you're looking to elevate your paint game just a bit to start, I can recommend this brand.

6. Earthborn

Price: From £60 per 2.5 liter of Claypaint.

When we're talking about eco paints, Earthborn is my easy go-to. Its Claypaint is breathable for your walls, so much so you can even use it on tricky to paint bases like lime plaster. I've painted a good few rooms with Claypaint, as well as with the paint brand's emulsion offering Lifestyle, Eggshell No.17, and furniture paint Eco Chic — however, these are a little more everyday than the Clay Paint, so let's focus on that.

Made with clay minerals, Earthborn's Claypaint has a super matte, slightly textured feel to it. Its breathable nature means it has certain uses when it comes to moisture, too. I'd happily use Claypaint in a bathroom for example, or on a wall that's known to suffer from damp. It's odor free and virtually free of VOCs, too. Just an FYI, I sometimes found that, when color drenching walls in Claypaint and trims in Eggshell No.17, there'd be a noticeable line in the texture or color of the paints, meaning you have to paint the walls and trim neatly, as if they were different colors, even if they're the same.

You can buy Earthborn direct from the site, from smaller retailers, Brewers, and also from Earthborn's Amazon shop, a lot of which has Prime next day delivery. Buying Claypaint, it's one of the more expensive paints, but you're paying for all that good stuff that's inside.

7. Farrow & Ball

Price: From £57.50 per 2.5 liter in Estate Emulsion.

Is Farrow & Ball the best-known luxury paint brand? I'd suggest so, and more than just a household name in itself, its colors have also taken on a life of their own, with people aspiring to use specific shades in their homes.

"Continuing to evolve and improve, whilst remaining true to their initial product principles and fan base, Farrow & Ball's trademark finish, Estate Emulsion is famous for its super chalky, flat finish," says Phil Robinson from Paint the Town Green. "This finish is achieved, in part, by having a slightly less viscous quality to their paint, making some decorators comment on it being quite runny. This “runny” consistency is deliberate; it ensures that when the paint dries, it dries flat opposed to stippled. Think of the principle that gives us merengue peaks — Farrow & Ball are going for the opposite."

"The finish is beautiful, but sometimes this less viscous quality can lead to coverage issues. They recommend using their undercoats for walls and woodwork to mitigate this."

Having used Farrow & Ball a fair amount myself, I certainly think the end result is worth the preparation, and its color offering is irrefutably good. I tend to reach for the brand for its nuanced neutrals, which seem to always work, but some of the best Farrow & Ball paint colors are darker, timeless shades, including the likes of Down Pipe, Hague Blue, and Railings

It's widely available, too. Direct from Farrow & Ball, stocked at B&Q and Brewers.

8. Graphenstone

Price: From £26 per liter of Grafclean Matt.

Another paint brand that should be on your list of where to buy eco paint, Graphenstone has some unique characteristics that make it worth knowing about.

"The brand's USP is that the paint contains graphene and is also lime-based, meaning that it absorbs CO2 from the atmosphere as it dries," explains Phil. Basically, it's actually improving your indoor air quality, not contributing to it negatively. "It recently launched a collaboration with renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke, bringing them to the attention of more homeowners and designers, as well as an already rapidly growing trade market. We used this collaboration to decorate the Rose Uniacke showroom in Pimlico, and our decorators were impressed with their range of colors."

9. House of Hackney

Price: £59 per 2.5 liter of Emulsion.

House of Hackney is perhaps best known for its distinctive patterned interiors — whether that's its iconic wallpaper, or you're more into the brand's textile offering. Question is, did you know they did a paint range, too?

"A new arrival on the paint market, hot on the heels of the success of their wallpaper range," Phil says. "In beautiful tins, these bold colors match a lot of the hues in their wallpaper with impressive coverage given the issues that paint brands can sometimes have with the number of coats required with reds and greens, for example."

Available only from the House of Hackney website, the brand offers both sample pots and sample swatches, depending on your preference, as well clever paint sample packs in different shades. Plus, when shopping online you get really great guidance on how to match paint colors with the brand's prints — if you were planning on wallpapering with House of Hackney anyway, then using its paint is a no brainer.

10. Lick

Price: From £39 per 2.5 liter in Matt.

Lick was one of the first online paint brands to emerge, setting the tone for a new way to shop for paint. What was once online only, you can now find in your local B&Q, so has the paint brand carved out its niche with great marketing and clever designer collabs with the likes of Soho Home and M.A.C.

"It's an exciting brand with great colors and a keen ear to the ground on what the market requires," Phil explains. "It has also broadened its range to include Lick Pro, so both the DIY market and the professional market have products tailored to their needs. They also have a brilliant white for woodwork. It may not win any “best new color” awards, but it’s what most decorators use. Our decorators are using Lick more and more and are impressed with the coverage."

I painted my sister's bedroom in Lick's Greige 01 (I'll admit, the brand doesn't have the most imaginative naming system), and rated it well for application and coverage. The brand continues to launch new ideas, too, including recently Lick Supreme — an Ultra Matte Flat finish paint, that I'm excited to try.

11. Little Greene

Price: £36 per 1 liter of Intelligent Matt Emulsion.

Little Greene is a paint brand that feels as though it has a long and storied heritage, but it was actually just founded some nearly 25 years ago. This sense of history, I think comes from the brand's inspiration — bringing in some 300 years of historical influences into the colors they produce.

The paint and wallpaper brand also has a partnership with The National Trust, creating ranges directly influenced by and drawing on the historical patterns found within its properties. It's a collaboration that certainly informs the brand's point of view.

In terms of the best Little Greene colors, the brand has a large range of some 191 to choose from. They also offer color families where you can opt for different intensities of the same shade, often highlighted by suffixes like 'Pale', 'Light', 'Mid', or 'Deep'. It's a luxury paint, with a price tag to match, but in my small experience of using it before, it feels luxurious to paint with, and the colors were rich and enveloping on the walls.

The brand is available direct, or through John Lewis and B&Q.

12. Mylands

Mylands has an interesting history, but has fast become a bit of a darling of the design world. "Originally developed for the theater, Mylands is a durable, versatile option with great depth of color and strong coverage," says Phil. "We used it recently on a heritage project and it’s proving increasingly popular with clients, thanks to its London-made credentials, family-run ethos, and Royal Warrant."

Myland has 120 paint colors, all named after the great people, places, and things of London, and recently collaborated with Beata Heuman on 'The Dependables', a range of 24 colors curated by the interior designer.

"It also smells noticeably better than most paints — not a deciding factor, but a welcome bonus," Phil adds. You'll find Mylands direct, as well as stocked by B&Q and Brewers online.

13. Paint & Paper Library

Price: From £31 per 0.75 liter in Pure Flat Emulsion.

Paint & Paper Library is, to me, one of the most premium luxury paint brands. It's offering of colors and finishes is elegant and elevated, and you get the sense that this beautifully presented curation is used in the best of the best homes, and not just by the price tag.

"A reliable all-rounder for both walls and woodwork, the brand's thoughtfully graded color families make it easy to choose the right shade," says Phil. Choose a paint color like the brand's Glass, and it comes in variations from I - V, making it easy to use a cohesive, tonal palette.

"Our decorators use it frequently, though we have occasionally had issues with it matting brushes," adds Phil.

Available direct or from its London showroom, the paint brand is also stocked by The Paint Shed and Brewers.

Other paints to try

There are a lot (and I mean a lot) of paint brands out there, not all of which I, of the experts featured in this article, can tell you about, but that through word of mouth, and reviews, would suggest they're a worthy investment.

Here are some more paints I'll be aiming to get hands-on with before I next update this article:

Edward Bulmer

Fenwick & Tilbrook

Lakeland

Pickleson Paint

Sanderson

Yes Colors

Zoffany

FAQs

What's the Difference Between Trade Paint and Normal Paint?

There is a difference between paints classified as trade paints, and those you'll find in the DIY section, although from somewhere like a DIY store, you can buy either. Trade paint is, in general, considered to be higher quality, have better coverage, durability, and ease of application. These factors also might mean they're better value, too, even if they're more expensive to buy outright.

Not every paint brand has a trade offering, so it's hard to compare brand to brand necessarily. Farrow & Ball, for example, doesn't have a trade offering, while a paint brand like Johnstone's is largely considered a trade paint company.

Which Paint Brand Is the Best for Color Matching?

Certain paint brands offer color matching services, including:

Valspar

Johnstone's

Zinsser

Dulux

In terms of quality of paint, professional decorators I've spoken to over the years often choose Johnstone's for trade applications, especially when color matching other brands.

As Phil says, however: "If you’re imitating, be clear on why. What are you gaining — better coverage, price, finish? And what are you avoiding? If you can’t answer those questions, why take the risk?"

"Coverage (i.e. number of coats required) would be the main driver that might make me consider imitating a colour into another brand."



Now you've found your paint brand of choice, I guess it's time to narrow down the colors. If you're looking for trendy vs timeless, I love color forecaster Jane Boddy's recommendations for the color trends for this year. There are some exciting ideas coming through for paint colors right now.