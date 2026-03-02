This ‘Naked' Hack for IKEA's BACKSTÖRN Looks So Cool — And Actually Saves You All the Fuss of Flat-Packs

With this DIY, Danish creator Denise (@sirlig) proves that sometimes less really can be more

BACKSTÖRN LED Pendant Lamp in Matte Aluminium
When it comes to affordable, fuss-free furniture, IKEA rarely misses. But behind the scenes, an entire subculture has sprung up around making IKEA's products look wildly more expensive than the price tags suggest. Across the globe, a legion of clever DIY-ers regularly share their IKEA hacks online, wielding spare timber, sandpaper, and paint, and using lateral thinking to transform blank canvases into bespoke masterpieces.

One such person is Danish designer Denise (@sirlig), who found a hack that actually requires little to no effort — my kind of DIY. In fact, it skips half of the flat-pack fuss altogether, reimagining IKEA's dimmable BACKSTORN pendant light in a way that looks so cool but involves fewer steps than the brand’s famously simple assembly instructions.

She's called it the 'naked' BACKSTÖRN hack, and it simply involves leaving the shades off, creating a simple, sleek strip-style pendant — no sanding, painting, or drilling required.

There is something so alluring about industrial-style lighting. In the same way that exposed brick or raw concrete give a space instant edge, pared-back metal fixtures bring a similar kind of clarity to a space — especially a working space that doesn’t ask for additional visual noise. But the fact that this pendant is dimmable means it would work over a desk, just as well as a dining table or kitchen counter.

This all said, the BACKSTÖRN in its intended form is also hardly off-putting. Quite the opposite: three organically curved shades reminiscent of silver petals slide onto the light pole, rotating in any direction to redirect light and shape the atmosphere. Left intact, it retains its minimal credentials but gains an arty edge.

Simplicity rarely dates, and that's where this pendant light idea really shines, however you style it. Clean forms give even budget-friendly pieces a greater sense of intent when styled thoughtfully. But minimalist lighting need not feel utilitarian or off-the-shelf, with today’s more compelling options playing with proportion, finish, and shadow rather than just exposed hardware.

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Whether it's IKEA's BACKSTÖRN (naked or clothed) or another option, all of these pendant bar lights hit multiple marks when it comes to this year's coolest lighting trends. From dimmable, flexible fittings that let you set the mood at will, to warm, sculptural designs that feel thoughtful rather than fussy, these lights strike the perfect balance between style, practicality, and ease.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.