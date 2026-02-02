IKEA Has Taken the Hacks In-House With SKÅLSTA, It's Cool New Customizable Dining Room Furniture Collection
Choose from a range of seat shells, tabletops, and legs to design your own dining room furniture — it's custom, made affordable
While we all love IKEA for the simplicity and affordability of its furniture, sometimes it can feel a bit same-same. How many times have you been to a friend's house only to spot an identical bookcase, dining table, or chair? Well, the brand may have just found the perfect workaround with its new SKÅLSTA series — a customizable dining room furniture collection that lets you mix-and-match seat shells, tabletops, and legs from a range of colors and styles.
While inspiring IKEA hacks have dominated the internet for years now, with this new collection, the flat-pack furniture brand is taking the 'hack' in-house. Whether you want a modern wood-look, a green marble effect, a textured fabric, hairpin legs, or something simpler, there are plenty of combinations available to make the pieces feel more personalized.
Interior designer Evelina Juzėnaitė says she's impressed by how the range caters to individuality, while making a 'custom' approach more accessible. "You don't have to buy furniture that everyone else has," she says. "Instead, you can choose each piece yourself and have them adapt to your personal interior style, as the items are very versatile."
But with options come decisions. So, what combination looks the most expensive? Evelina said she'd choose the Knäbäck fabric seat shell with the tubular underframe. "The upholstery adds softness to an interior, and the thin metal legs visually lighten the chair," she adds.
When it comes to the dining tables, she'd pick the walnut-effect tabletop with hairpin legs. "This combination adds depth and a slightly vintage feel, and the lines give it a more architectural look," adds Evelina.
Discover some of the options from IKEA's new SKÅLSTA collection below, and start designing.
SKÅLSTA Chair Shells
If you’re looking for something stylish and simple, this seat shell is perfect. Available in red, black, and beige, it is durable and shaped for comfort with good lumbar support. Why not opt for mismatched dining chairs in different colors around the table?
SKÅLSTA Chair Underframes
This chair's underframe can pair with any of the seat shells in the range, and the angular legs will bring a sleek, industrial feel to any dining room. Pair it with a light-colored seat shell for a bold contrast, or match it with a black for cohesion.
SKÅLSTA Table Tops
For those seeking color, this marble-effect tabletop in a rich gray-green color is perfect. The jewel tone complements the black table legs and would pair well with the Knäbäck gray-green seats. No need to worry about messes, either; the tabletop is easily cleaned with a damp cloth.
SKÅLSTA Table Legs
For a unique, lightweight vibe, opt for these metal hairpin legs which offer a whimsical take on a basic chair leg. They are made from sturdy metal but come with plastic feet to protect your floor against scratching, and would pair well with the black tubular seat bases.
These modern table legs combine forward-facing design with the traditional black metal, which also acts as a sturdy base. Pair with the wood-effect tabletops for a contrast in texture, and opt for white if you’re looking to make a statement with your dining table.
Now you’ve picked out the perfect custom-feel dining set, what about the rest of your home? If you're not one for DIY-ing, don't worry — there are plenty of brands that customize IKEA furniture for you, from sofa covers to kitchen cabinet fronts, transforming simple and affordable pieces into something that looks way more expensive.
