IKEA Has Taken the Hacks In-House With SKÅLSTA, It's Cool New Customizable Dining Room Furniture Collection

While we all love IKEA for the simplicity and affordability of its furniture, sometimes it can feel a bit same-same. How many times have you been to a friend's house only to spot an identical bookcase, dining table, or chair? Well, the brand may have just found the perfect workaround with its new SKÅLSTA series — a customizable dining room furniture collection that lets you mix-and-match seat shells, tabletops, and legs from a range of colors and styles.

While inspiring IKEA hacks have dominated the internet for years now, with this new collection, the flat-pack furniture brand is taking the 'hack' in-house. Whether you want a modern wood-look, a green marble effect, a textured fabric, hairpin legs, or something simpler, there are plenty of combinations available to make the pieces feel more personalized.

Interior designer Evelina Juzėnaitė says she's impressed by how the range caters to individuality, while making a 'custom' approach more accessible. "You don't have to buy furniture that everyone else has," she says. "Instead, you can choose each piece yourself and have them adapt to your personal interior style, as the items are very versatile."

Image 1 of 3 Whether you like a modern, minimal look... (Image credit: IKEA) Something colorful and jewel-like... (Image credit: IKEA) IKEA's SKÅLSTA collection has a design for you. (Image credit: IKEA)

But with options come decisions. So, what combination looks the most expensive? Evelina said she'd choose the Knäbäck fabric seat shell with the tubular underframe. "The upholstery adds softness to an interior, and the thin metal legs visually lighten the chair," she adds.

When it comes to the dining tables, she'd pick the walnut-effect tabletop with hairpin legs. "This combination adds depth and a slightly vintage feel, and the lines give it a more architectural look," adds Evelina.

Discover some of the options from IKEA's new SKÅLSTA collection below, and start designing.

SKÅLSTA Chair Shells

IKEA SKÅLSTA Seat Shell in Walnut Veneer $50 at IKEA This walnut-look wood veneer seat shell brings a warm, natural feel to your dining space. It also comes in a lighter oak veneer, and the material it's made from means the seat is easy to wipe down and clean, perfect for families. IKEA SKÅLSTA Seat Shell in Plastic Red £20 at IKEA If you’re looking for something stylish and simple, this seat shell is perfect. Available in red, black, and beige, it is durable and shaped for comfort with good lumbar support. Why not opt for mismatched dining chairs in different colors around the table? IKEA SKÅLSTA Seat Shell in Knäbäck Beige £40 at IKEA This upholstered seat shell is made from soft cotton and polyester for ultimate comfort. The texture adds a luxurious touch, and the beige color is a classic. It also comes in dark gray and a green-gray colorway, too.

SKÅLSTA Chair Underframes

IKEA SKÅLSTA Chair Underframe in Profiled Metal/Black-Gray £20 at IKEA This chair's underframe can pair with any of the seat shells in the range, and the angular legs will bring a sleek, industrial feel to any dining room. Pair it with a light-colored seat shell for a bold contrast, or match it with a black for cohesion. IKEA SKÅLSTA Chair Underframe in Tubular Metal/Black-Gray £10 at IKEA For a simple, lightweight option, this black-gray tubular underframe is a great choice. It is easy to assemble and comes with a scratch-resistant, powder-coated surface for added durability. IKEA SKÅLSTA Chair Underframe in Tubular Metal/Light Gray-Beige £10 at IKEA The tubular underframe also comes in a light gray-beige, which would brighten up any space. Match with the beige Knäbäck seat shell for a neutral look that still combines a contrast of textures.

SKÅLSTA Table Tops

IKEA SKÅLSTA Table Top in Walnut Effect £49 at IKEA I'd pair this classic-style tabletop with the hairpin legs for a modern look, or the U-shaped legs for a more weighted aesthetic. The traditional walnut effect will bring warmth to any dining room, and would go nicely with the walnut seat shells. IKEA SKÅLSTA Table Top in Light Gray-Beige £49 at IKEA The light grey-beige version of the tabletop would offer a bold contrast when paired with the black table legs. It comes with pre-drilled holes to make it easier to attach the legs, and the table’s reinforced edges help to protect against wear and tear. IKEA SKÅLSTA Table Top in Dark Gray-Green Marble Effect £49 at IKEA For those seeking color, this marble-effect tabletop in a rich gray-green color is perfect. The jewel tone complements the black table legs and would pair well with the Knäbäck gray-green seats. No need to worry about messes, either; the tabletop is easily cleaned with a damp cloth.

SKÅLSTA Table Legs

IKEA SKÅLSTA Table Leg in U-Shaped Black-Gray £50 at IKEA These U-shaped metal table legs bring an industrial, clean-line aesthetic to your dining room. I'd match them with the walnut tabletop and seat shells and opt for the profiled metal chair underframe to tie everything together nicely. IKEA SKÅLSTA Table Leg in Hairpin Black-Gray £50 at IKEA For a unique, lightweight vibe, opt for these metal hairpin legs which offer a whimsical take on a basic chair leg. They are made from sturdy metal but come with plastic feet to protect your floor against scratching, and would pair well with the black tubular seat bases. IKEA SKÅLSTA Table Leg in X-Shaped Black-Gray £50 at IKEA These modern table legs combine forward-facing design with the traditional black metal, which also acts as a sturdy base. Pair with the wood-effect tabletops for a contrast in texture, and opt for white if you’re looking to make a statement with your dining table.

Now you’ve picked out the perfect custom-feel dining set, what about the rest of your home? If you're not one for DIY-ing, don't worry — there are plenty of brands that customize IKEA furniture for you, from sofa covers to kitchen cabinet fronts, transforming simple and affordable pieces into something that looks way more expensive.

