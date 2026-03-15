My partner and I are still sore from the loss of the gorgeous Calathea plant we bought to celebrate moving into our house two years ago. Complete with striking striped leaves with deep purple undersides, it made a real statement. Until it didn't. But six months ago, we returned from a two-week summer trip to find it dried out, drooping, and crispy. And despite our best efforts, it couldn't be saved.

As well as making the mistake of leaving it in direct sunlight, we'd failed to realize just how important regular watering is for Calathea plants. I quickly learned that we should have opted instead for a more low-maintenance indoor plant (such as a snake plant that can withstand weeks without water).

Or, as I now know, we should have bought IKEA's DOFTRIPS Self-Watering Inserts. Slowly drip-feeding your soil with water over an extended period (say, a two-week holiday), it takes all the stress of keeping your indoor plants alive — and it certainly doesn't hurt that the pink and green glass orbs look pretty, too.

IKEA DOFTRIPS Self-Watering Insert $14.99 at IKEA Made from mouth-blown glass, these sculptural self-watering inserts come in green and pink (you get both), and work by releasing water into a plant's soil over a prolonged period of time. Simply fill the insert with water, quickly flip it over, and push it straight into the soil in your pot. They're great to have on hand for your holidays — but can also be especially useful if you're prone to over- or under-watering your plants. This way, they take exactly as much as they need.





To make this slow-watering technique work best for your indoor plants, thoroughly wet the soil beforehand so that the inserts won't disperse too quickly. Water can only leave the globe when air bubbles manage to sneak up the stem to replace it, so air will sneak in far slower if the hole is blocked by damp, bound-together soil, instead of loose, dry soil that's full of air pockets.

With proper use, these decorative inserts are a really reliable tool for indoor gardeners (or anyone who gets confused about how often you should water houseplants). And despite having only just been released, the DOFTRIPS Self-Watering Inserts are already proving popular amongst IKEA customers. "I thought the water would just pour straight out of these because the spout hole is quite big, but it doesn't," one review reads. "Made from glass, they also look lovely in my pots."

Shop Stylish Alternatives

Rockett St George Green Glass Self-Watering Pipette £32 at Rockett StGeorge With its elegant stacked-globe design, and rich green glass, there's something really striking about this chic self-watering pipette. Really easy to use, simply remove the cork from the top, and fill it with water. Amazon Kikihome Plant Water Drippers £11.99 at Amazon UK Capable of drip-feeding your plants with water for up to two whole weeks, these bird-shaped watering stakes look seriously cute — and can be used on both indoor and outdoor plants. Dab'O Hand-Blown Crystal Water-Diffusing Globes, Set of 2 £118 at ABASK Expertly crafted from hand-blown crystal glass, these luxurious oversized water-diffusing globes come as a set (with two sizes) and a stunning range of shades, from vibrant orange and pink to more subtle white and yellow. FERM LIVING Mercury Water Clear Glass Globes, Set of 2 £45 at Selfridges With their long stems, and individually unique organic shapes, these understated water globes ooze refined elegance. Place them in your favorite pots, and enjoy how they twinkle when they catch the light. Tomorotec Light Iridescent Rainbow Gradient Glass Self-Watering System Spikes £9.99 at Amazon UK Simple yet effective, these oversized watering globes will administer the soil with a steady dose of water – and also look really elegant, thanks to the iridescent rainbow finish of the glass. Flying Tiger Copenhagen Mushroom Self Watering Spike £4 at flyingtiger.com Embrace a playful pop of color with this cute mushroom-shaped watering spike. The multi-colored glass design will bring a joyful spring-inspired touch to any indoor plant.

Now that you've got your indoor plants well-watered, you might consider adding a few new styles to your collection. Before you do, though, read up on 'houseplant minimalism' — the verdant way to bring 'quiet luxury' to your indoor garden.

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