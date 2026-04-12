IKEA’s Solar-Powered Outdoor Lanterns Create the Most Ethereal Ambience — They’re Inexpensive, Weather-Proof, and Can Be Hung Anywhere in Your Garden

They turn on themselves as soon as dusk hits, which means your outdoor entertaining goes seamlessly uninterrupted

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IKEA solar-powered outdoor lanterns hanging in a tree
(Image credit: IKEA)

With milder temperatures and lighter evenings, it seems we're all ready to embrace the al fresco lifestyle and prepare for much-anticipated summer nights. However, if you don't want your al fresco activities to be prematurely interrupted, you're going to need to consider lighting, and for that, I've found just the thing.

Over the past few years, paper lanterns have been a big trend inside, but they're a great way to inject an ethereal ambience outside, too. Now I know what you're thinking: putting paper outdoors doesn't sound like a great idea, but IKEA's LED Solar-Powered Pendant Lamps give you the best of both worlds.

While they've got the same softly crumpled opaque texture of paper, they're actually made from recycled PET bottles, which means they can withstand the elements. Better yet, they're solar powered, meaning no strings or cables are required — you can hang them anywhere, and they'll magically switch on once it gets dark. Now that's a brilliant garden lighting idea, if you ask me.

These lanterns are a great way to inject some ambience into your outdoor space. With late nights spent under the stars, the soft slow adds a cozy atmosphere treating the garden as an extension of your living room. But IKEA isn't the only place to get them. I've found some alternatives to shop for, below.

Once you’ve picked out your solar lanterns, the next step is styling. Whether you cluster them together for the ultimate illumination or mix and match for a minimal look — placement is always key. Opt for a nearby tree for a low-level and inviting glow. Alternatively, pergola beams, porch ceilings, or hanging hooks work, too.

Claire Anstey, a lighting buyer for British interiors brand Heal's, says it's important to work with your garden's spacing. "If your garden is small, the proportions of a large paper lantern will look completely different in a bigger space," she explains. "Vary the heights to introduce depth and visual interest."

Or, "For a more layered effect, style them near natural elements in your garden, such as nestled among planting, alongside shrubs, or near water features," she adds. Light plays across different textures, and "this creates a gentle, shifting shadow," says Claire.

While I'm set on these magical, solar-powered lanterns for my garden, if it's not quite what you're looking for, there are so many great places to buy garden lighting in the UK, and we've narrowed down our list to just the best of the best.

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Grace Bishop
Grace Bishop
Contributing Writer

Grace Bishop is an intern at Livingetc. After studying English and American Literature at the University of Kent, she moved to City, University of London to study her masters in Magazine Journalism. Since then, she has interned at Country and Townhouse, focusing on luxury lifestyle. Having worked as an estate agent, Grace has remained obsessed with interiors and is always on the hunt for home décor. 