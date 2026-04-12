With milder temperatures and lighter evenings, it seems we're all ready to embrace the al fresco lifestyle and prepare for much-anticipated summer nights. However, if you don't want your al fresco activities to be prematurely interrupted, you're going to need to consider lighting, and for that, I've found just the thing.

Over the past few years, paper lanterns have been a big trend inside, but they're a great way to inject an ethereal ambience outside, too. Now I know what you're thinking: putting paper outdoors doesn't sound like a great idea, but IKEA's LED Solar-Powered Pendant Lamps give you the best of both worlds.

While they've got the same softly crumpled opaque texture of paper, they're actually made from recycled PET bottles, which means they can withstand the elements. Better yet, they're solar powered, meaning no strings or cables are required — you can hang them anywhere, and they'll magically switch on once it gets dark. Now that's a brilliant garden lighting idea, if you ask me.

IKEA SOLVINDEN LED Solar-Powered Pendant Lamp in White (30cm) £6 at ikea.com They come in a range of different colors and shapes, starting with this smaller size. For just £6, this lantern would be a great addition to a balcony or outdoor space. This built-in light source has approximately 20,000 hours of use with a rechargeable battery included. If I were you, I'd stick to the white color palette, but if you want something a bit wilder, there are pink and yellow options, too. IKEA SOLVINDEN LED Solar-Powered Pendant Lamp in White (43cm) £7 at ikea.com The next size up is the SOLVINDEN 43cm lantern. The elongated shape could be a welcome accessory to the smaller size when grouped together. I can already see this draped from the low-lying branches of a tree, preferably over an outdoor dining table — the results would be magical. IKEA SOLVINDEN LED Solar-Powered Pendant Lamp in White (45cm) £8 at ikea.com Last, but not least, the largest lantern available is the 45cm. This cyclical design makes it look like a gorgeous, big moon floating in your space. You can leave these pendants outside, though it's probably advisable to bring them indoors when it rains, plus I'd wipe down the solar panels regularly for maximum efficiency.

These lanterns are a great way to inject some ambience into your outdoor space. With late nights spent under the stars, the soft slow adds a cozy atmosphere treating the garden as an extension of your living room. But IKEA isn't the only place to get them. I've found some alternatives to shop for, below.

Bawoo Solar Outdoor Garden Lights, Set of 4 £17.99 at Amazon UK These 20cm solar-powered lanterns from Amazon are actually made from tarpaulin, meaning they're incredibly waterproof. They are charged automatically by the sun and switch on at dusk — the definition of low maintenance. They also have a warm-white light, which will make them softer on the eyes. If you want to mix and match sizes, you can also get a 25cm set. With 4.3-stars after 145 reviews, you can shop confidently with these ones. Dunelm Blue Solar Lanterns, Set of 3 £25 at Dunelm If you’re looking for a hint of color in your garden, this set of three solar lanterns is so charming with its gradient of blues and sweet broderie anglaise-style cut-outs. I can already imagine the light shining out of them at night. These are sold with a rechargeable battery included and are made from polyester, meaning they're weather-resistant. Dunelm Sophie Robinson Solar Lanterns, Set of 3 £25 at Dunelm Same-same but different, Dunelm also has this set of three solar-powered lanterns which are in collaboration with Sophie Robinson. Summer is the time for vibrancy, and it doesn't get much more vibrant than teal, orange, and coral. These come in three different sizes, perfect for stand-alone use, or styled together.

Once you’ve picked out your solar lanterns, the next step is styling. Whether you cluster them together for the ultimate illumination or mix and match for a minimal look — placement is always key. Opt for a nearby tree for a low-level and inviting glow. Alternatively, pergola beams, porch ceilings, or hanging hooks work, too.

Claire Anstey, a lighting buyer for British interiors brand Heal's, says it's important to work with your garden's spacing. "If your garden is small, the proportions of a large paper lantern will look completely different in a bigger space," she explains. "Vary the heights to introduce depth and visual interest."

Or, "For a more layered effect, style them near natural elements in your garden, such as nestled among planting, alongside shrubs, or near water features," she adds. Light plays across different textures, and "this creates a gentle, shifting shadow," says Claire.

Ligne Roset Globe Outdoor Table Lamp £255 at Heal's Heal's doesn't stock a solar-powered lantern, but it does have this globe-shaped lamp by Ligne Rosett that adds the same ethereal ambience, whether styled on a table or the ground. Measuring 55cm by 55cm, it's also much bigger than the IKEA option.

While I'm set on these magical, solar-powered lanterns for my garden, if it's not quite what you're looking for, there are so many great places to buy garden lighting in the UK, and we've narrowed down our list to just the best of the best.

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