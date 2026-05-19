From the outside, the function of the new Sophie Breitmeyer flagship at 36 Elizabeth Street is simply unmistakable: under all-caps golden signage, three wooden cabinets with see-through glass hold just as many bust forms adorned with the British jewelry designer's timeless, sophisticated creations, gently glimmering at passersby beyond a charcoal gray façade. Inside, though, a whole other story awaits, one that finds the beauty and preciousness in the everyday.

"36 Elizabeth Street was never meant to be your run-of-the-mill jewelry store, full of chrome cabinets, harsh lighting, and glittering jewels," she tells me of the just-launched address over email. Instead, the idea behind the space is "to welcome you to a home away from home, a place where you become a part of the Sophie Breitmeyer family," the jewelry designer adds. The jewelry itself remains, of course, at its core, but it's the slow-paced ritual that sees visitors take their pick from the collection available in store that the atmosphere of the flagship seeks to bring to the fore.

"Our clients are celebrating life's big and little moments through jewelry, and the space we inhabit is a reflection of both of these concepts," Sophie says. Mixing residential and retail elements into a one-of-a-kind London concept store for lovers of not jewelry alone, but also art, printed matter, and decor, Sophie Breitmeyer at 36 Elizabeth Street marks designer Christian Bense's foray into the commercial design scene.

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The work of a studio renowned for infusing a sense of place into homes, the new Sophie Breitmeyer destination emerged from the belief that "buying jewelry is more than just a transaction," Christian explains. "It forms a milestone moment in so many people's lives." The result, then, "isn't just about the jewelry," he says. "But it's also about the feeling."

Inside Sophie Breitmeyer's New Home — A Jewelry Shop Defined by Familiarity, Comfort, and Emotion

"Our clients are celebrating life's big and little moments through jewelry, and the space we inhabit is a reflection of both of these concepts," says Sophie Breitmeyer. (Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense)

Creating a "home away from home" atmosphere isn't an uncommon brief. Doing it inventively, on the other hand, requires real skill. Christian tackled the commission drawing from the cocooningly welcoming and layered essence of his practice's residential projects, where curated artworks, selected historical references, and intentional pops of color together capture the way of life of the owners.

"Retail design puts experience at the forefront, so it was great to explore that for a change," he says. While the space is a store, the cues they took to design it were very much informed by both residential and restaurant design; a "hybrid brief" that made the work feel simultaneously new and consolidated for Christian and his team.

That hybrid model is reflected in the scheme. "We needed the space to function as a multi-purpose shop that catered to ready-to-wear shopable pieces, as well as areas for consultations and bespoke meetings, so ensuring that we were able to provide for all these spaces without either feeling constrained was a real focus for us when we started the design," Christian explains. "We also wanted the store to feel familiar and comfortable."

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The Devil Is in the Details — Or in Unique Textures and Built-In Joinery

"Retail design puts experience at the forefront, so it was great to explore that for a change," says Christian Bense. (Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense)

Not only jewelry, but also curated art, printed matter, plants, and ceramics contribute to giving the store a sense of place. Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense The built-in joinery and shelving, stacked with one-off collectibles, makes the address look more like a collector's home than an ordinary store. Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense Everywhere you look, there's objects to interact with, or tranquil nooks where to sit, browse your favorite designs, and savor the experience at your own pace. Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense

Christian Bense felt like a natural choice for Sophie: the London-based studio and her atelier marry the contemporary and the traditional "through color, structure, and layering," she explains. At the new Sophie Breitmeyer flagship, this is visibly, as well as tangibly, evident: "Christian has brought new life to the space with his clever use of built-in joinery, the detailing on the walls, and his incorporation of rich colors and textures".

From the moment visitors come in, they are absorbed in a delicate choreography. Abstract and still life art pieces float mid-air, hung on an unexpected, industrial-style picture rail, a range of coffee table books and culture and design tomes revive the wood with their stacked-up spines, while beautiful, organic ceramic forms, flowers, plants, and plush fabrics invite customers to engage the eye and the touch just a little longer.

Depending on their ultimate aim — buying, browsing, or simply getting inspired — those who step inside will inevitably find themselves interacting with the space differently, be it sitting in one of the store's velvety armchairs while receiving advice on the best Breitmeyer styles, flicking through the many volumes stored in-house, or marveling at the jewelry elegantly displayed inside the cabinets.

A Place That "Slows One Down" — How Sophie Breitmeyer's New Flagship Anchors People in Space Through Design

"Christian has brought new life to the space with his clever use of built-in joinery, the detailing on the walls, and his incorporation of rich colors and textures," says Sophie. (Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense)

"At its core, Sophie's work is about craft," explains the designer. "There is a process to this, be it in the initial conversation or the time spent to make the piece." Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense "To have a store which feels like a home slows one down — we want customers to feel relaxed and at ease," Bense says. Image credit: Sophie Breitmeyer. Design: Christian Bense

"At its core, Sophie's work is about craft," Christian explains. "There is a process to this, be it in the initial conversation or the time spent to make the piece, so to have a store which feels like a home slows one down — we want customers to feel relaxed and at ease."

A lot of this calming, grounding side of the flagship's design came down to the right choice of lighting. "The shop feels more like an apartment, so we binned the idea of overly sterile bright lights or shopfitting devoid of personality," continues the designer. Instead, "we made sure we ticked the boxes so the jewels were literally shown in the best light, but we wanted to take the 'utilitarianism' out of the design, something that is so common in other department-store-like jewelers."

So, what's the one take-home lesson visitors and readers alike should treasure from the new Sophie Breitmeyer store that's sure to make their rooms feel more inspiring, bespoke, and precious? "Once you've catered for the immediate practical need, don't let that need further dictate the design," Christian suggests. "Once you have scratched the itch, so to speak, spend the rest of your time and energy on the feeling and the remaining elements. There is a calm and comfort to Sophie, and what she does, so it was great to try and bottle that into this store."

Learn more about Sophie Breitmeyer, or shop an edit inspired by its new flagship below. Head to our lifestyle archives for more destinations blending life, storytelling, and design.