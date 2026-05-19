This Very Comfortable-Looking Outdoor Armchair Is Hiding Another Very Cool Feature: It Swivels

Slide effortlessly between conversations, sunlight, and scenery without disrupting the clean silhouette of your seating

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Next Natural Alvor Swivel Chair
(Image credit: Next)

The overlooked hero of garden furniture? The accent chair. It’s the piece that transforms an outdoor setup from merely functional into something intentional and considered. And if it weren’t tucked right there in the product name, I never would have guessed Next’s very comfortable-looking Alvor Swivel Chair was hiding an unexpected trick: it swivels.

This is something the best garden furniture brands are doing a lot right now. Today’s outdoor pieces are expected to work hard on every level — weatherproof, rust-resistant, and durable enough to survive summers — while still delivering the same sense of delight and cocooning comfort we’ve come to expect indoors.

A swivel accent chair, in particular, subtly transforms the entire atmosphere of a seating area into something more relaxed and dynamic. Rather than facing rigidly in one direction, it opens up the space socially, allowing guests to turn with the conversation, pivot back to the sunset, or angle themselves toward the drinks table without awkward shuffling and scraping. It’s something we’ve long appreciated indoors — so it’s high time to take this hero piece into the great outdoors.

With a smooth, easy turn, outdoor swivel chairs quickly adapt to whatever the moment and your outdoor seating area demands: pivoting towards the conversation, chasing the last patch of evening sun, or simply rotating away from the glare bouncing into your eyes.

And thankfully, there are plenty of styles out there if this one isn't quite right for you. They're slightly more expensive, but the convenience will pay off. Here are some of my favorites.

Resisting the rectangular, squared-off designs we've long defaulted to outdoors, these outdoor swivel chairs loosen traditional seating plans, opening conversations in every direction and encouraging spaces to feel more relaxed, social, and spontaneous.

It's part of a wider trend towards more organic silhouettes, rounded edges, and softer configurations that encourage a slower, more languid approach to outdoor living. The same philosophy can be seen in the wave of curved outdoor seating right now, designed to make outdoor spaces feel less like incidental patios and more like considered open-air living rooms.

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Olivia Emily
Contributing Writer

Olivia Emily is a London-based journalist specializing in interiors, culture, and lifestyle. After finishing her English Literature degree at the University of Cambridge and a stint at a boutique PR firm specializing in luxury brands, she completed her Magazine Journalism MA at City, University of London and began her career navigating the world of digital publishing. Honing an eye for emerging trends, she has contributed to a range of other leading home and lifestyle titles, including Country & Town House, The Independent, Square Mile, and SPHERE. Away from her desk, you will find Olivia deep in a property listing spiral, mentally knocking through walls that aren’t hers, and rearranging her own space in pursuit of something even more pleasing.