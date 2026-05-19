The overlooked hero of garden furniture? The accent chair. It’s the piece that transforms an outdoor setup from merely functional into something intentional and considered. And if it weren’t tucked right there in the product name, I never would have guessed Next’s very comfortable-looking Alvor Swivel Chair was hiding an unexpected trick: it swivels.

This is something the best garden furniture brands are doing a lot right now. Today’s outdoor pieces are expected to work hard on every level — weatherproof, rust-resistant, and durable enough to survive summers — while still delivering the same sense of delight and cocooning comfort we’ve come to expect indoors.

A swivel accent chair, in particular, subtly transforms the entire atmosphere of a seating area into something more relaxed and dynamic. Rather than facing rigidly in one direction, it opens up the space socially, allowing guests to turn with the conversation, pivot back to the sunset, or angle themselves toward the drinks table without awkward shuffling and scraping. It’s something we’ve long appreciated indoors — so it’s high time to take this hero piece into the great outdoors.

Next Natural Alvor Swivel Chair £375 at Next UK Next’s Alvor Swivel Chair is all curves, from the rounded base to the sweeping backrest. But beneath the classic polymer-rattan weave lies a sturdy metal frame, cleverly concealing the swivel mechanism at the subtly elevated base (which also protects against scuffs and scratches beneath). Topped with a cream showerproof bouclé cushion, the palette is organic, textural, and warm, echoing the tones of sun-warmed stone, weathered patios, pale brick, and shifting dappled shadows in the garden itself. Every line feels soft and fluid, with the back arcing seamlessly from the armrests into a cocooning nook that invites you to curl up inside the generously deep seat. So far, there are only two reviews, but both are 5 stars. One customer notes that the delivery process was very simple, and the chairs were placed in position, while the other says they're comfortable and look incredibly "classy".





With a smooth, easy turn, outdoor swivel chairs quickly adapt to whatever the moment and your outdoor seating area demands: pivoting towards the conversation, chasing the last patch of evening sun, or simply rotating away from the glare bouncing into your eyes.

And thankfully, there are plenty of styles out there if this one isn't quite right for you. They're slightly more expensive, but the convenience will pay off. Here are some of my favorites.

21% Off Blue Elephant Outdoor Rattan Swivel Patio Chair With Cushions, Set of 2 £199.99 at Wayfair UK This milk-chocolate brown PE rattan swivel chair has a more squared-off profile. That rich tone pairs beautifully with the plump beige seat and back cushions, which have a lighter hue that lifts the darker frame. Better still, the weather-resistant cushion covers are removable, a very welcome detail for inevitable spills and sun cream smudges. Beneath it all sits a robust, rust-resistant steel frame, subtly raised from the ground so the 360-degree swivel mechanism can glide smoothly without interruption. 20% Off Barker and Stonehouse Garda Swivel Chair Duo Set £699 at Barker & Stonehouse Rather than leaving the aluminium swivel mechanism exposed, this style cleverly wraps the rotating base of its Garda two-seat bistro set in even more weather-resistant wicker. The effect is wonderfully seamless, creating a fully rattan-drenched little corner of the garden. The set of two chairs has a flared silhouette that widens gently upwards and sits atop a podium-like conical base, where the smooth swivel mechanism hides. The accompanying coffee table speaks in the same soft, curving language, topped with tempered glass threaded with delicate marble-like veining. 25% Off Cox & Cox Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair £296 at Cox and Cox This playful egg-shaped outdoor chair gives the classic 1970s silhouette a softer, more bohemian twist, swapping the era’s typically glossy, vibrant finishes for a textured faux-wicker weave arranged in a subtle diamond pattern. The result is a laidback coastal vibe, and the silhouette is pedestal-like, with the bottom half standing firm and the top half swivelling in whichever direction you prefer. Inside, the cocooning curved seat is topped with a thick, squishy gray cushion that immediately invites you to curl up. Tucked onto a balcony or hidden away in a quiet garden corner, it’s a personal escape pod. Gallery Direct Hvar Outdoor Swivel Chair £399 at Marks and Spencer UK The sculptural cut-out at the back of this swivel chair is immediately eye-catching. Unlike many options on the market, it is crafted from natural rattan wicker, woven into a richly tactile surface with subtle variations in tone that bring warmth and character. There’s a gentle recline built into the silhouette too, while two generously plump cushions soften the structure, creating a sink-in feel that makes lingering outdoors all the more tempting. At the base, the swivel mechanism adds an extra layer of ease and flexibility, allowing you to effortlessly rotate towards whichever corner of the garden catches the sun, or whoever currently has the best story to tell. Gallery Direct Ragusa Garden Swivel Chair in Natural £499 at John Lewis While the swivel function is more visible here, this rattan armchair is no less stylish. The silhouette remains sleek and considered from every angle — which is important, given the chair rotates a full 360 degrees. Rounded PE wicker strands are woven across a lightweight aluminium frame, blending the texture of traditional rattan with the durability needed for outdoor living. On top sits a generously plump seat cushion, and the whole setup is shower-proof, meaning it can handle those classic British weather plot twists. 35% Off King Living Aura Outdoor Swivel Lounge Chair £890 at King Living UK For something seriously design-y, King Living’s outdoor furniture convincingly blurs the boundary between inside and out. At first glance, you’d swear the brand has simply shifted its famously cocooning indoor armchair outside, but the familiar silhouettes have been meticulously re-engineered to withstand outdoor living. The Aura chair is backed by a five-year outdoor warranty, and the design itself is wonderfully inviting: round, low-slung, and generously proportioned. Hidden discreetly within the base is a smooth 360-degree swivel mechanism, allowing the chair to glide effortlessly between conversations, sunlight, and scenery without disrupting its clean silhouette. Available in a kaleidoscope of colors, the hardworking covers are removable for easy cleaning, or why not swap them out for a new tone when the mood strikes?

Resisting the rectangular, squared-off designs we've long defaulted to outdoors, these outdoor swivel chairs loosen traditional seating plans, opening conversations in every direction and encouraging spaces to feel more relaxed, social, and spontaneous.

It's part of a wider trend towards more organic silhouettes, rounded edges, and softer configurations that encourage a slower, more languid approach to outdoor living. The same philosophy can be seen in the wave of curved outdoor seating right now, designed to make outdoor spaces feel less like incidental patios and more like considered open-air living rooms.

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