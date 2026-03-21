I take comfy sofas very seriously — so I was thrilled when cult Australian brand King Living launched in the UK back in 2022. With it came the popular 1977 Sofa, loved for its trend-setting curves and welcoming low rise (IYKYK). But now the sun is starting to come out, I've just discovered there’s an Outdoor 1977 Sofa, too.

And before you ask (don't worry, I did, too), it's not just the original sofa wrapped in weather-resistant fabrics. "We look at every component and assess if it needs to be upgraded for outdoor use," Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living, tells me. In this case, the steel frame was swapped for aluminium, making the outdoor sofa "lightweight, corrosion-resistant, easier to move, and well-suited to weather exposure." (Though that's not the only tweak.)

What I personally love most about this design is how it pulls the popularity of curved sofas outdoors and into our gardens, leaning into the increasingly blurred line between indoor and out, proving that, when styled right, our outdoor living spaces can become an additional 'room' in our homes.

King Living 1977 Outdoor Chair £706 at King Living UK An outdoor sofa has rarely looked so, well, indoorsy. The original 1977 by King Living is favored for its low-slung, sculptural form and chameleonic modularity — and those same details carry across to the 1977 Outdoor Sofa. Specifically designed for outdoor living, it pairs a lightweight, non-corrosive aluminium frame with indoor-worthy pocket springs and layers of foam. Better yet, it still comes in the same bouclé fabric (and in five colors) as the indoor style, but the outdoor version is crafted from a hard-wearing, solution-dyed polypropylene. "The covers are tailored, removable, and made in our exclusive Element fabric: UV-protected, easy to clean, and machine washable, designed to hold up without sacrificing the considered aesthetic the 1977 Sofa is known for," adds Chris Cooke. Add a five-year warranty into the mix, and we're talking about outdoor furniture that works hard and looks good while doing it.





Just like King Living's indoor 1977 sofa, there are plenty of modular configurations to choose from, including chaises, curved corners, and ottomans. That flexibility makes it easy to tailor the sofa to outdoor spaces of all shapes and sizes, whether you’re furnishing a sprawling terrace or a more compact patio.

“We made a huge effort to integrate details that deter water and cause it to bead on the surface and run off, while still allowing airflow inside the fabric covers," explains King Living's Chris Cooke. Even details as simple as lifting the frame slightly off the ground to increase airflow. "If any water does find its way inside, the product can be taken apart and dried out,” he adds.

Plump pieces that blur the line between indoor and outdoor are one of my favorite outdoor furniture trends right now, and the sculptural 1977 Outdoor is a prime example. Its rounded edges feel immediately welcoming, a refreshing shift away from the hard lines and colder materials often associated with garden furniture. And if you agree, there’s plenty more where that came from. Shop just a few alternatives below.

John Lewis Lozenge 4-Seater Modular Curved Garden Sofa & Coffee Table Set in Cream £1,199 at John Lewis While it’s not quite as low-slung or monolithic as the King Living style, this garden reimagines John Lewis' best-selling Lozenge for the outdoors. It's immediately inviting thanks to its gentle curves and relaxed, low-rise silhouette. It’s similarly modular and adaptable, with one end rounding off in a soft curve while the other integrates a coffee table. Both have a wood-effect finish, though they’re actually crafted from lightweight, robust, and rust-proof powder-coated aluminium. The cushions are shower-resistant, and the four scatter cushions add comfort. Plus, a protective cover comes included. Next Natural Boucle Florence Curve Corner Sofa and Table Lounge Set £1,599 at Next UK Another great option for those looking for a curved outdoor sofa, this style from Next is made from solid Acacia wood, and the cushions are wrapped in a soft bouclé fabric, just like King Living's. The price includes the corner sofa and cushions, as well as the coffee table, so you'll get most of what you need to set up your outdoor space in one click. Not sure you can fit it all in your space? Consider Next's three-piece Natural Boucle Florence Chairs and Table Bistro Set instead. Habitat Santorini 6 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set £800 at Habitat UK This is another curving modular sofa set, this time crafted with a robust metal frame wrapped in a rattan-effect weave and perched on smart black splayed legs. Measuring 3.26m long and 67.5cm tall, it comfortably seats five to six guests on thick, textured beige cushions that soften the graphic lines of the frame. The set is completed by a sculptural three-part coffee table with a glass top, its shape echoing the flowing curve of the sofa itself. Soho Home Gaspard Outdoor Sofa, Three Seater in Off White £5,995 at Soho Home It feels thrillingly daring to invest in an off-white outdoor sofa, but the Gaspard Outdoor Sofa from Soho Home isn’t just a pretty face. Its olive green stainless steel frame and green-piped bolster cushions riff on classic sunroom motifs, while the solution-dyed, weather-resistant woven acrylic upholstery ensures this picture-perfect piece is ready for life outdoors. Extra-deep seats sit just 41cm high, and the curved ends immediately cocoon. Pair it with the matching armchair or, if you’re nervous about spills and garden life leaving their marks, consider the patterned Cassis version instead. Garden Trading Hambridge Curved Corner Sofa Set Dark Natural £2,720 at Garden Trading Rattan and garden furniture go hand in hand, thanks to the woven material’s breathability and breezy, summery feel. Instantly softening a garden corner, rattan gets a low-rise, monolithic makeover in the Hambridge Curved Corner Sofa Set from Garden Trading, which comes equipped with a round ottoman-style coffee table that moonlights as a footrest. The dark rattan has a rustic, natural feel — but it’s actually made with hardwearing poly-rattan, designed to withstand the unpredictable elements that come with a British summer. Gubi Pacha Outdoor Sofa £6,495 at chaplins.co.uk For a curvaceous outdoor sofa that makes a statement, look no further than Pierre Paulin’s cloud-like construction designed for Gubi. The design makes a seamless leap from indoor statement to outdoor showpiece thanks to a moisture-resistant inner frame and a special membrane interlayer that is both water-resistant and breathable, helping the sofa dry quickly after an unexpected rain shower. Configurable as a two-, three-, or four-seater, with or without its knot-like armrests, a removable rain cover offers extra protection when the summer showers linger.

Now we’ve run through these curvaceous options, you merely need to add to basket. And if it feels too soon to purchase outdoor furniture, think again: the expert-approved ‘golden window’ is fast approaching.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for more advice for a garden project, whether that's help designing or just furnishing a space, why not sign up to Livingetc's newsletter, for more delivered to your inbox throughout the season.