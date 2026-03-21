I'd Have Never Known This Sofa Was for a Garden If I Saw It in a Showroom — Its Iconic, Curved Silhouette Looks Good in Rain, Hail, or Shine

The key to an outdoor area that looks and feels like an extension of your home all starts with the sofa

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King Living 1977 Outdoor Sofa in garden
(Image credit: King Living)

I take comfy sofas very seriously — so I was thrilled when cult Australian brand King Living launched in the UK back in 2022. With it came the popular 1977 Sofa, loved for its trend-setting curves and welcoming low rise (IYKYK). But now the sun is starting to come out, I've just discovered there’s an Outdoor 1977 Sofa, too.

And before you ask (don't worry, I did, too), it's not just the original sofa wrapped in weather-resistant fabrics. "We look at every component and assess if it needs to be upgraded for outdoor use," Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living, tells me. In this case, the steel frame was swapped for aluminium, making the outdoor sofa "lightweight, corrosion-resistant, easier to move, and well-suited to weather exposure." (Though that's not the only tweak.)

What I personally love most about this design is how it pulls the popularity of curved sofas outdoors and into our gardens, leaning into the increasingly blurred line between indoor and out, proving that, when styled right, our outdoor living spaces can become an additional 'room' in our homes.

Just like King Living's indoor 1977 sofa, there are plenty of modular configurations to choose from, including chaises, curved corners, and ottomans. That flexibility makes it easy to tailor the sofa to outdoor spaces of all shapes and sizes, whether you’re furnishing a sprawling terrace or a more compact patio.

“We made a huge effort to integrate details that deter water and cause it to bead on the surface and run off, while still allowing airflow inside the fabric covers," explains King Living's Chris Cooke. Even details as simple as lifting the frame slightly off the ground to increase airflow. "If any water does find its way inside, the product can be taken apart and dried out,” he adds.

Plump pieces that blur the line between indoor and outdoor are one of my favorite outdoor furniture trends right now, and the sculptural 1977 Outdoor is a prime example. Its rounded edges feel immediately welcoming, a refreshing shift away from the hard lines and colder materials often associated with garden furniture. And if you agree, there’s plenty more where that came from. Shop just a few alternatives below.

Now we’ve run through these curvaceous options, you merely need to add to basket. And if it feels too soon to purchase outdoor furniture, think again: the expert-approved ‘golden window’ is fast approaching.

If you're looking for more advice for a garden project, whether that's help designing or just furnishing a space, why not sign up to Livingetc's newsletter, for more delivered to your inbox throughout the season.

Olivia Emily
Contributor

Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.