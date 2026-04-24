Boho is back, and I, for one, couldn't be more glad. A decade on from the height of the Coachella-cool style, it seems we're finally ready to accept the laidback vibe back into our lives. Now, this is not to say we should all start rocking flower crowns and high-low hemlines (some things really are best left in the past), instead, we're stepping into a more grown-up take on the trend — and your garden is the perfect place to get the ball rolling.

Starting with Habitat's Solar Rattan Lantern. This design hits all the boho chic marks, from the organic, woven finish to the classic lantern shape. It encapsulates everything we love about the style, and the solar-powered system makes it easy to use and versatile, too. While incorporating the bohemian vibe into your home's interiors may feel slightly awkward, in the garden, it couldn't feel more natural.

There's something about an outdoor space that just calls out for this style, with organic materials, light, neutral colors, and textural finishes acting as the perfect complement to the surrounding nature. Think trickling fountains, natural jute rugs, and soft, low seating. And of course, most important of all, some good garden lighting. And, if you needed more reason to add Habitat's modern boho design to your basket, it costs less than £20.

Habitat Habitat Solar Rattan Lantern £18 at Habitat UK As much as I love a good piece of rattan garden furniture, I believe there's no better way to bring the material into your garden design than through lighting. As lovely as a woven, rattan chair may look, there's nothing worse than peeling yourself up just to find a braided pattern imprinted onto your bare legs. A rattan light removes all the discomfort of the material, leaving you to fully appreciate its gorgeous, organic look. This design doesn't just score points on visuals, either. While many outdoor lighting options involve some level of admin, with complicated installation and wiring fuss, these lanterns couldn't be any simpler to use. Thanks to the solar-powered battery, this lantern charges itself throughout the day and automatically turns on come sunset, for a true set-it-and-forget-it design. That means you can actually enjoy your garden parties, instead of having to run around making sure each section is properly lit. Plus, the sturdy handle means you could easily hang it from a branch, for an even more magical look. The light-weight, easily transportable design makes this a perfect addition to any outdoor space, from tiny balconies to sprawling lawns. And it's not just me who thinks so, the numerous 5-star reviews agree.

Chic Alternatives to Shop

Now that you've found the perfect rattan light, you may as well complete the look with some new boho garden furniture. And for more design inspiration, for your interiors and outdoor spaces alike, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered straight to your inbox.