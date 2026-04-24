I Can See Why Habitat's Solar Rattan Lantern Gets Such Great Reviews — It's Such a Simple Way to Bring Cozy, Boho Chic Style to Your Outdoor Space (and It Only Costs £18)
If you want to create that relaxed, bohemian look in your garden, this rattan lantern is a must-buy — but act quickly, because it's bound to sell out
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Boho is back, and I, for one, couldn't be more glad. A decade on from the height of the Coachella-cool style, it seems we're finally ready to accept the laidback vibe back into our lives. Now, this is not to say we should all start rocking flower crowns and high-low hemlines (some things really are best left in the past), instead, we're stepping into a more grown-up take on the trend — and your garden is the perfect place to get the ball rolling.
Starting with Habitat's Solar Rattan Lantern. This design hits all the boho chic marks, from the organic, woven finish to the classic lantern shape. It encapsulates everything we love about the style, and the solar-powered system makes it easy to use and versatile, too. While incorporating the bohemian vibe into your home's interiors may feel slightly awkward, in the garden, it couldn't feel more natural.
There's something about an outdoor space that just calls out for this style, with organic materials, light, neutral colors, and textural finishes acting as the perfect complement to the surrounding nature. Think trickling fountains, natural jute rugs, and soft, low seating. And of course, most important of all, some good garden lighting. And, if you needed more reason to add Habitat's modern boho design to your basket, it costs less than £20.
As much as I love a good piece of rattan garden furniture, I believe there's no better way to bring the material into your garden design than through lighting. As lovely as a woven, rattan chair may look, there's nothing worse than peeling yourself up just to find a braided pattern imprinted onto your bare legs. A rattan light removes all the discomfort of the material, leaving you to fully appreciate its gorgeous, organic look.
This design doesn't just score points on visuals, either. While many outdoor lighting options involve some level of admin, with complicated installation and wiring fuss, these lanterns couldn't be any simpler to use. Thanks to the solar-powered battery, this lantern charges itself throughout the day and automatically turns on come sunset, for a true set-it-and-forget-it design. That means you can actually enjoy your garden parties, instead of having to run around making sure each section is properly lit. Plus, the sturdy handle means you could easily hang it from a branch, for an even more magical look.
The light-weight, easily transportable design makes this a perfect addition to any outdoor space, from tiny balconies to sprawling lawns. And it's not just me who thinks so, the numerous 5-star reviews agree.
Chic Alternatives to Shop
No outdoor living room is complete without a good floor lamp, and this might just be the best one out there. With all the same woven appeal and solar-powered convenience as the lantern, this design is another no-brainer addition to your bohemian garden setup.
Although this lantern may look like a classic, woven rattan design, it's actually constructed entirely from metal, for a more durable, long-lasting finish. Unlike the other battery-powered designs, this lantern is made to house a candle within, for an atmospheric, flickering glow. You can use one of your favorite summer-scented candles, or, for an added benefit, why not throw in a citronella candle and keep your gatherings bug-free?
A close relative to rattan, raffia is a similarly bohemian-looking material, with a slightly softer, less structured finish to it. And, much like rattan, raffia makes for a beautiful addition to any outdoor entertaining area. This lantern is a particularly good example. With a pine wood base and jute body, it's more durable than you may expect, and the open top leaves plenty of space for you to add in some LED lights or faux candles.
If you're planning on hosting an al fresco meal or two this summer, it's time to get your outdoor dining area in top shape. We're all about elevated outdoor setups, taking inspiration from our interiors and translating them into our gardens, which is exactly where a light fitting like this comes in. With the same laid-back elegance as all the other rattan designs, this pendant light feels a tad more sophisticated and is the final touch your outdoor dining table deserves.
It doesn't get much more boho than this. Combining the organic, woven rattan finish with the classically bohemian string lights, this design is the ultimate fairy tale garden must-have. These solar-powered lights would look magical strung up across your garden, casting patterned shadows across your space.
If you love the simplicity of the Habitat lantern but want a slightly more reliable light source, this floor lamp is the perfect fit. Swapping out the solar-powered battery for a powerful LED bulb, this floor lamp will provide a far more intense illumination. Though when you do desire a gentler glow, you can easily adjust the light using the dimmer mechanism.
Now that you've found the perfect rattan light, you may as well complete the look with some new boho garden furniture. And for more design inspiration, for your interiors and outdoor spaces alike, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered straight to your inbox.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.