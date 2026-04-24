I Can See Why Habitat's Solar Rattan Lantern Gets Such Great Reviews — It's Such a Simple Way to Bring Cozy, Boho Chic Style to Your Outdoor Space (and It Only Costs £18)

If you want to create that relaxed, bohemian look in your garden, this rattan lantern is a must-buy — but act quickly, because it's bound to sell out

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habitat solar rattan lantern
(Image credit: Habitat)

Boho is back, and I, for one, couldn't be more glad. A decade on from the height of the Coachella-cool style, it seems we're finally ready to accept the laidback vibe back into our lives. Now, this is not to say we should all start rocking flower crowns and high-low hemlines (some things really are best left in the past), instead, we're stepping into a more grown-up take on the trend — and your garden is the perfect place to get the ball rolling.

Starting with Habitat's Solar Rattan Lantern. This design hits all the boho chic marks, from the organic, woven finish to the classic lantern shape. It encapsulates everything we love about the style, and the solar-powered system makes it easy to use and versatile, too. While incorporating the bohemian vibe into your home's interiors may feel slightly awkward, in the garden, it couldn't feel more natural.

There's something about an outdoor space that just calls out for this style, with organic materials, light, neutral colors, and textural finishes acting as the perfect complement to the surrounding nature. Think trickling fountains, natural jute rugs, and soft, low seating. And of course, most important of all, some good garden lighting. And, if you needed more reason to add Habitat's modern boho design to your basket, it costs less than £20.

Chic Alternatives to Shop

Now that you've found the perfect rattan light, you may as well complete the look with some new boho garden furniture. And for more design inspiration, for your interiors and outdoor spaces alike, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered straight to your inbox.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.