As spring gradually reveals its sunny face, it’s high time to turn your attention to summer’s most frequented 'room': the garden. The one that, for a few precious months, becomes the dining room, living room, and weekend escape all rolled into one.

Now, I never expected the shopping-channel-turned-website QVC to emerge as one of the most exciting places to shop garden furniture brands in 2026 — but, honestly, its new Studio 70 collection is making a very convincing case. Leaning into a nostalgic, retro aesthetic, the curation covers all the essentials, from outdoor chairs, tables, loungers, and parasols to finishing touches like bar carts, pitchers, and planters.

This is all drenched in earthy olive greens and sunbaked terracottas, tapping into the shades we’re seeing everywhere right now, as al fresco season unfolds. The overall effect feels warm, cohesive, and playful. But then there’s the prices…

The color palette leans a little retro, but also feels effortlessly 'now', too Image credit: QVC The sun loungers — available in two colorways — are a definite standout Image credit: QVC

QVC is punching well above its weight with its new Studio 70 collection, which could easily turn a flat garden into something far more expressive for the price you'd typically spend on one sofa.

But 2026 isn’t all pattern and punchy color, and if this isn't quite your style, Scandinavian outdoor furniture is also having a moment, offering a quieter counterpoint for those drawn to calmer spaces.

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