This New Outdoor Furniture Looks Like It Belongs by a Pool at a Cool Boutique Hotel — But You'd Never Guess Where It's From
There are foldaway bar carts, bistro sets, and pretty parasols with botanical prints, with most priced at under £200
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As spring gradually reveals its sunny face, it’s high time to turn your attention to summer’s most frequented 'room': the garden. The one that, for a few precious months, becomes the dining room, living room, and weekend escape all rolled into one.
Now, I never expected the shopping-channel-turned-website QVC to emerge as one of the most exciting places to shop garden furniture brands in 2026 — but, honestly, its new Studio 70 collection is making a very convincing case. Leaning into a nostalgic, retro aesthetic, the curation covers all the essentials, from outdoor chairs, tables, loungers, and parasols to finishing touches like bar carts, pitchers, and planters.
This is all drenched in earthy olive greens and sunbaked terracottas, tapping into the shades we’re seeing everywhere right now, as al fresco season unfolds. The overall effect feels warm, cohesive, and playful. But then there’s the prices…
QVC’s reclining lounger sits at the center of the Studio 70 collection, and for good reason: it looks so stylish, but also boasts an incredibly inexpensive price tag. The long, olive green iron frame features two wheels that make repositioning (or chasing the sun) easy. Plus, it's corrosion-resistant. On top, two generously padded foam cushions soften it, covered in an ivory polyester with crisp green piping. The backrest adjusts across five levels, taking you from upright reading to semi-reclined sipping to fully flat sunbathing.
After all, why shouldn’t the cherry on top of a garden design be a foldaway outdoor bar cart? It’s the finishing touch that instantly shifts a space to guest-ready, whether it’s a cocktail station, a snack trolley, or a handy BBQ sidekick. Available in burnt orange, ivory, and olive, this berry-toned version brings a deeper, more jewel-like richness, leaning into an Art Deco mood. Practicality is just as considered as aesthetics: the entire frame folds flat in seconds, making it easy to tuck away in a garage or garden shed once the glasses are empty and the last plate has been cleared.
With its punchy florals punctuating the chair backs and tabletop, this cut-out garden bistro set is irresistibly charming. Crafted from iron and powder-coated with a corrosion-resistant finish, it takes the classic bistro formula and gives it a playful twist. Compact and foldable, it’s designed for easy living, and is available in white, olive green, or a cheerful sunny yellow. It comes fully assembled; all you need to do is find somewhere to style it.
The same silhouette and olive-ivory tones of the sun lounger is also available in a chair-and-footstool format, offering a more upright alternative for smaller spaces. The clean-lined metal frame is again powder-coated in your choice of olive green or ivory, paired with those invitingly plump, contrasting cushions. And when you’re not stretching out, or the guest list suddenly grows, the footstool cleverly doubles as an extra seat.
When it comes to furnishing your garden, you can't go past a parasol, and the selection from QVC's Studio 70 collection is striking. Stretching 270cm, the underside of this generously sized polyester parasol blooms with pattern, channelling a distinctly retro, floral motif in a color-blocked repetition. Four-petalled, daisy-like flowers repeat, interspersed with crisp white leaf shapes set against a rich green backdrop. From above, it's an almost chartreuse green (a big color trend right now), but take a seat beneath it, and the hidden design reveals itself, like a secret garden overhead.
This terracotta lounger set nods to classic beach stripes, but in a palette that feels more grown-up than seaside kitsch. Ostensibly a pair of two-seat cushioned sofas with a matching footstool, there’s much more than meets the eye here. The zinc-plated steel frames recline across five positions, allowing you to reconfigure the setup from a relaxed corner sofa to a face-to-face arrangement, or stretch it out into a full lounger. The footstool, meanwhile, transforms into an adjustable backrest with four height settings, or even a slatted coffee table when the cushion is removed. Now that’s clever.
Here’s another delightful bistro set that leans into nostalgic beach stripes, this time reimagined with a woven, rattan-style finish. Alternating between terracotta orange and bright white, it brings a pocket of sun-drenched, holiday energy to even the most modest outdoor space. Comprising a table and two chairs, the steel-framed set folds away neatly when not in use, making it an easy win for smaller patios, balconies, or tucked-away garden corners.
The sun lounger is also available in the reverse colorway for a more tonal statement: an ivory frame topped with olive green cushions, neatly piped in ivory for contrast. Set against a grassy backdrop, it leans fully into that nature-drenched look. It’s worth noting that both versions require at-home assembly, ideally with two pairs of hands. But once set up, the effect is immediate. For an extra layer of polish, pair it with the matching bolster cushion, which instantly dials up that exclusive resort-style feel. This is boutique hotel energy, without the hefty price tag.
The parasol is also available in a simpler beachy stripe, but QVC again flips the idea on its head. Here, the patterned magic — an octagonal web of burgundy, green, and orange stripes — is reserved for the underside, while the exterior is a crisp, understated white. Both are priced at just £80, though you will need to track down a base. I'd go with this black concrete parasol base from Dunelm, to match the color of the pole.
With its intricate steel frame and inviting cushioned seats, this conversation set feels like a more relaxed evolution of the classic bistro arrangement. It trades upright perching for a softer, more sociable recline, inviting you to settle in rather than just stop by. There’s a pleasing contrast in the design, with square seats set atop circular bases, echoed by the matching cylindrical side table. That table quietly anchors the setup, ready to corral morning coffees, afternoon spritzes, and everything in between, its floral painted surface adding a gentle decorative flourish.
Speaking of which, the same floral-topped side table is also available as a standalone piece. Its cylindrical base is formed from swirling, latticed metalwork, finished in a soft olive green that feels garden-ready. The patterned top adds an unexpectedly uplifting focal point — a small burst of decoration that instantly brightens the surrounding scheme. It pairs effortlessly with sun loungers and parasols in similar green tones, and when summer inevitably softens into autumn, style it into a conservatory, sunroom, or any light-filled living space that could use a hint of botanical energy.
Drenched in a vibrant burnt orange, this simple rattan bistro set makes a striking first impression, while still keeping things understated in form. It’s that balance — laidback yet eye-catching — that gives it such an easy, confident style. The loosely crosshatched rattan seats contrast with the sharper zig-zag pattern on the backs, adding texture and rhythm. Curving armrests echo the soft lines of the table’s legs, while the table’s glossy tempered glass surface brings a clean, reflective finish — catching light, drinks, and dappled shadows as the day shifts.
QVC is punching well above its weight with its new Studio 70 collection, which could easily turn a flat garden into something far more expressive for the price you'd typically spend on one sofa.
But 2026 isn’t all pattern and punchy color, and if this isn't quite your style, Scandinavian outdoor furniture is also having a moment, offering a quieter counterpoint for those drawn to calmer spaces.
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The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.