I've recently become infatuated with Ninja's Luxe Cafe Machines. With sleek design and advanced brewing features, it may have been around for a while now, but since seeing it sitting on a few celebrities' counters, I've been dying to try it. Little did I know, the brand has been busy planning something else: yes, Ninja's new AutoBarista Pro hit shelves yesterday, and let's just say, it looks like an exciting next step in the future of coffee-making.

Of course, when it comes to the best espresso machine, reading the words 'fully automatic' always makes me a little wary. The ritualistic element of coffee making can sometimes be lost when all you have to do is push a button. However, Ninja claims the AutoBarista Pro was designed around the idea that quality and convenience shouldn't be a trade-off, and that's an ethos I can get behind.

There are 13 brewing options, Grind iQ technology (which automatically calibrates optimal grind settings), and a variety of milk frothing presets that promise "microfoam" no matter the type of milk you use. What does that all mean? Why should you care? As a former barista and someone who has tested a lot of coffee makers in recent years, let's break it down.

Ninja Autobarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine £899.99 at sharkninja.co.uk

An exciting feature that I'm noticing a lot with semi-automatic, automatic, and AI-infused coffee machines is that personalization is becoming more commonplace. That includes the likes of saving different user profiles and drink preferences to the machine and/or an app on your phone.

The Ninja AutoBarista Pro also offers enhanced personalization, allowing users to create up to two profiles and save their preferred drink settings (which include strength, size, temperature, and milk frothing techniques). These kinds of details elevate the machine into a stylish piece of smart home tech that feels super personal.

But what I found even more interesting is the flexibility of AutoBarista Pro. While it might all sound intimidatingly high-tech, Ninja has clearly put thought into making it as versatile as possible to streamline your morning routine.

For instance, the machine includes two interchangeable 340g bean hoppers, so it's easy to swap between coffee bean types (like in a cafe). Plus, the dual-brew function lets you prepare two espresso shots at once. Hosting a home cafe party? Making a brew for two? The Ninja AutoBarista Pro is definitely a machine for coffee connoisseurs with busy schedules that still love the idea of having a selection of cafe-quality coffee at home.

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Maybe I am slowly coming around to the idea of having a fully automatic coffee machine on my counter after all... That said, it is £899.99, and if that's out of budget, here are a few other automatic coffee machines that look just as good as the coffee they make.

What Other Automatic Coffee Machines Are on the Market?

KitchenAid Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Kf2 With Iced Coffee £699 at KitchenAid UK This is a brand-new release from KitchenAid and one to have your eye on if you're looking for a sleek, high-tech machine. Plus, with warmer days upon us, this machine can brew an iced coffee as well. De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £369.99 at Delonghi UK Currently on sale, this bean-to-cup machine from De'Longhi has fabulous ratings on the brand's site. While it may not be the most design-forward option, it seems to be great for small space kitchens and a decent cup of joe. Philips Series 5500 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine £549.99 at home-appliances.philips I recently reviewed the Philips Series 5500 machine, and while it's not as wonderfully hands-on as I typically like, it's a quality option for anyone looking for the sleek convenience of an automatic machine. It has lots of variety and makes a cold brew.

Well, it's safe to say that the Ninja AutoBarista Pro has caught my attention. Will you be adding this appliance to your coffee station lineup?

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