Turns Out the Coolest New Café is Actually In Your Kitchen — Here's How to Steal the Style of TikTok's Latest Trend

I absolutely love café culture. There's something so special about finding a cute neighborhood café, ordering a latte and a pastry, and enjoying a bit of people-watching. But you know what I don't love? The cost.

If you're like me and need to cut back on your coffee and sweet treat spending, there's a new TikTok trend that promises to satisfy your cravings without draining your wallet. Enter 'home cafés', a trend where individuals create their own coffee bar ideas in their home, and invite friends over to enjoy it.

It's a fun idea, right? It encourages socializing and entertaining in environments where you don't feel pressured to spend so much. And there's so much potential to play in terms of design. For inspiration, plenty of creators have already jumped on the trend, including Amelia Simin (@lokezey), who designed a home café I honestly wouldn't mind visiting myself...

A post shared by Amelia L. Simin (@lokezey) A photo posted by on

Amelia's video demonstrates how the 'home café' trend doesn't just mimic the vibe of a traditional café — it enhances it in a way that feels so much more personal, comfortable, and wholesome.

It certainly allows you to get crafty with your food and drink recipes, too. But it also opens up a world of opportunity when it comes to decor. Think about it this way: if you were to open up a café tomorrow, what would it look like? How would you decorate it?

Of course, your home café can be decorated with things you already own, but it's always fun to add a few new touches. With that said, here's my list of nine items to get your home café ready for business. Even if your coffee and pastries aren't 5-star quality, at least you'll make up for it with some stunning home decor.

Surely, your home café won't be open for business 24/7. So when you're not brewing coffee and baking pastries, consider storing your café necessities in a hosting closet — an easy solution to minimize excess clutter in your kitchen or dining room.