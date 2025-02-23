Turns Out, All the Best Hosts Have 'Hosting Closets' — 5 Ways I'm Building My Own for When Guests Drop by

I just discovered hosting closets and I have a feeling it's about to absolutely change the game. As a good host already (though you'd have to ask my guest to be sure), I know that it's always important to expect the unexpected. But life before a hosting closet had me fumbling from the kitchen to the bar to fetch the entertaining essentials.

Now that I have my very own space housing all my hosting must-haves, all that's left to do is get my closet organization ideas in order. But since these cupboards cater to a very specific service, I figured I'd go straight to the experts to find out how to organize my hosting closet from shelf to drawer.

Here's what they had to say.

1. Rotate by Season

Reorganizing your seasonal items as the calendar flips by is a pro-move worth stealing. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: OWN LONDON)

When it comes to organizing your hosting closet for maximum efficiency, professional organizer Di Ter Avest tells us rotating your essentials by season is a great rule of thumb.

"Store off-season decor, like holiday centerpieces, in the back and move current-season items to the front," she suggests. "This ensures that you’re always reaching for what’s relevant, making your hosting closet more efficient and organized."

Just as you would with a closet bar — pushing your festive liqueurs and eggnog-flavored syrups to the back and prioritizing your classic spirits for prime shelf space — your party closet deserves the same treatment.

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Clear Bins and Labels for the Win

Since hosting closets thrive on visual clarity, clear storage solutions are a yes. (Image credit: Cieran Murphy. Design: Alexandra Buchanan Architecture)

Are you even surprised at this point? Clear bins and satisfying little labels are never a bad idea where neat organization is concerned.

"Clear containers keep everything visible and make it easy to grab what you need without digging," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman. "Label bins by category — 'glassware', 'linens', and 'serveware' — so everything has a home."

Simple clear bins are one of those organizers no home should be without and they're an especially brilliant staple for hosting closets.

Lidded Glass Box View at H&M Price: £13

Size: 11 cm (H) x 12 cm (D) Clear storage containers don't have to be basic and acrylic — take this pretty glass box with a lid from H&M as proof. Perfect for mini cocktail skewers and napkin rings.

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.

3. Sort and Store Smartly

Don't risk losing your precious glassware to a haphazard hosting closet. (Image credit: Thomas Loof. Design: Noha Hassan Designs)

Typically, your hosting closet will come to shelter a slew of items, a number of which will likely be fragile. This is precisely why Di tells us that it's important to organize your hosting closet with intention.

"I like to keep the heavier stuff like serving platters on the bottom shelf," she shares. "And leave space up top for lighter items like napkins and candles."

Meaghan also stresses the importance of prioritizing the safety of fragile hosting items. "Use dividers for glassware and felt or foam between stacked dishes," she recommends. "And store your linens in breathable bins so they're dust-free and guest-ready."

As far as home organization ideas go, this one is definitely worth stealing. Another tip? These wooden dish racks from Amazon will make organizing the plates in your hosting closet an absolute breeze. Plus, the visual clarity that comes with it is unrivaled.

4. Make the Most of Vertical Storage

Vertical real estate matters just as much as horizontal storage space. (Image credit: Crate & Barrel x Athena Calderone)

Meaghan never fails to remind us to maximize vertical space as far as possible — and we owe every bit of saved square footage to this piece of sage advice.

"Introduce stackable shelves and cabinet risers to make sure you're getting the most out of your hosting closet shelves," she says. "Or add an over-the-door organizer to help make the most of every inch of usable door space, too."

There are plenty of ways to use vertical storage but Meaghan's suggestions will do more than expected in a space that's already small to begin with.

Over Door Hanging Rack View at John Lewis Price: £40

Material: Poly Rattan and Bamboo This might just be one of the most charming over-door hanging racks I have ever come across. And if your party closet is sat in a space that's prone to attention, this organizational flourish will serve its purpose well without taking away from your style.

5. Create a Grab & Go Kit

A mini hosting kit within your hosting closet — that's a level of type A organization I can get behind. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Brooke Aitken Design)

A grab-and-go kit for spontaneous hosting is exactly the kind of genius we have been missing out on. But no longer.

"Organize a small bin or basket with last-minute hosting essentials like a corkscrew, lighter, and extra napkins," says Di. "This simple setup ensures that when guests pop over, you won’t have to hunt for the little things, giving you a sense of ease and relaxation."

This nifty trick never fails to impress.

FAQs

What Goes in a Hosting Closet?

According to Di, a hosting closet is meant to be your go-to spot for anything that makes entertaining easier, so keeping it stocked with the right essentials is key.

"You can store extra dinnerware and glasses, linens like tablecloths, cloth napkins, and runners, neatly folded together, so setting the table is a breeze," she says. "I would also make room in the hosting closet for serving pieces, such as trays, pitchers, and salad bowls, making it simple to pull them out for special occasions. The most important thing about having a hosting closet is that you will free up important real estate space in your kitchen for the things you use every day.

"My advice to clients often includes storing candles, seasonal dishes, and those small but essential hosting extras — coasters, bottle openers, ice buckets, and extra utensils. This ensures you’re always prepared to host stress-free, giving you a sense of security and readiness."

Having taken these expert tips to heart and organizing my own hosting closet for efficiency, I can say for certain that you won't ever catch me slipping — no matter how impromptu the visit.

So if you're looking to score major host points, get your party closet in proper order and treat your guests to an A+ evening of memories, with not an ounce of stress in sight.

Now all that's left is to ensure you have the best candles and hosting accessories to organize in your party closet!