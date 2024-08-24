We Asked Experts Which Organizers No Home Should Go Without — These Are the 10 Recommended Must-Haves

Organizing your home is no mean feat, but there are a few tools and gadgets that can help you along the way. From more rudimentary options like storage bins to clever space-saving systems for the most awkward of spaces, there are so many organizers out there that help you streamline your home and curb the clutter.

Of course, organizers only go so far in creating a tidy and satisfying home. Decluttering and discipline are also needed to truly transform your space. That said, investing in a few good tools and storage solutions can go a long way, and no one knows that quite like organizing experts. To find out which organizing products are actually worth their salt, we asked some professionals which easy home organization ideas they recommend. Here are 10 suggestions that they say no home should go without.

1. Spice organizer

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

Home organization trends come and go, but there will always be a need for a spice rack in every home (ensuring you properly season your food, at least). From over-the-door options and drawer inserts to freestanding carousels, there are so many choices when it comes to spice storage, but professional organizer Di Ter Avest has her favorites.

"Depending on the kitchen configurations, the two best ways to organize spices are in cabinets next to the stove or a drawer near the stove," she explains. "I recommend using a spice mat to keep the bottles in place for spice drawers. You can go one step over and decant your mismatched bottles into matching ones with beautiful labels."

Di's ultimate recommendation, however, is the compact spice rack from Youcopia. "I love and use this spice rack at home and with all my clients," she says. "It is easy to assemble and saves so much space."

Spice Rack Organizer View at Amazon Price: $39.99

Brand: Youcopia

2. Simple clear bins

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

Whether you use large storage boxes in your garage or attic, or small acrylic bins to organize your fridge, there will always be a need for clear bins in your life. You can use them inside drawers to neatly arrange your clothing, in the bathroom to store cosmetics, or in your office to hold stationery supplies. The list is honestly endless.

"They work especially well in the cabinet under the sink or in the linen closet," adds Ben Soreff of House to Home Organizing. "Items stored in pantries or under the sink/closet should be containerized. These bins not only prevent items from falling over and keep them in their category but they also create a limit on the quantity."



Clear Storage Bins View at Walmart Price: $49.99

Quantity: 4

3. Matching hangers

(Image credit: Avenue Design Studio)

Is closet organization the bane of your life? So many of us contend with a wardrobe that's bursting at the seams on a daily basis, but something as simple as slim, uniform hangers could make all the difference to your set up.

"Using matching hangers in your closets creates a uniform, streamlined look and maximizes space," says Di. "They prevent clothing from slipping off, maintain the shape of garments, and make the closet appear more organized and visually appealing. Investing in slim, velvet, or wooden hangers can also help maximize hanging space and add a touch of elegance to your closet."

"Most organizing products simply don't work, however, these hangers from Amazon are ones we consistently recommend," adds Ben. "Most hangers are bulky like the heavy wood version or large plastic ones. These slim hangers really do save you a ton of space in your closet. They also make versions with ends that allow for sweaters."

4. IKEA KALLAX Bookcase

(Image credit: Liesa Maier / @liesa_maier)

When it comes to storage ideas, IKEA always has us covered. One of the items most loved by organizing experts is the KALLAX, a versatile storage system with cubed shelves that can be used with or without bin inserts.

It's a storage staple that Di loves to introduce to clients. "With its clean, simple design, it fits a variety of decor styles," she notes. "The cubed shelves can hold books, baskets, decorative items, or storage bins, making it perfect for organizing everything from toys and office supplies to kitchen items and living room essentials. Its modular design also allows you to customize it to fit your specific needs, whether standing upright, lying horizontally, or even mounted on the wall."

Kallax Shelf Unit View at IKEA Price: $44.99

Dimensions: 30 1/8 x 30 1/8 "

5. Kitchen cabinet risers

(Image credit: Nate Sheets. Design: Kobel + Co Interiors)

Organizing kitchen cabinets is made so much simpler with the addition of shelf risers or plate racks. These simple yet effective organizers help maximize your space and make it possible for you to find exactly what you're looking for. "I like using acrylic cabinet risers for spices and other small jars in kitchen cabinets and pantries," notes Amanda Wiss, organizing expert and founder of Urban Clarity. "These make it easy to see your inventory, and make items in the back easier to reach without toppling your entire stash."



Likewise, California-based organizer Melissa Gugni is a fan of using racks to restore order to her clients' cabinets. "If a cabinet is tight, one trick is to turn everything vertically and a rack keeps them neat and tidy," she says. "They are good for cookie sheets and baking pans but I also use them for casserole dishes and pot lids too."

Large Acrylic Riser View at Walmart Price: $27.99

Quantity: 6

6. Shoe rack

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Monica Fried)

The best shoe storage system will ensure your home is clean and tidy right from the threshold. If you're constantly contending with piles of smelly and dirty shoes by the front door, invest in a study shoe rack to keep footwear contained and pairs neatly together (an expandable option is always a good idea).

"Just be careful of gimmicks when shopping," warns Ben. "We want to focus on ease of use, if a system is not easy you simply won't keep up with it and everything is going to end up on the floor. It's also important to remember that if you pay cheap, you pay twice. A shoe rack is going to get a lot use make sure it is sturdy."

7. An entryway catchall

(Image credit: Jennifer Hughes)

The best entryway organizers are sometimes the simplest, and one that experts all recommend is a catchall. This part of the home is a depository for the likes of keys, wallets, and earphones. If you want to reduce visual clutter and make it easy to find what you're looking for, an elegant bowl or tray will do the trick.

"Add a console table with a tray for keys, chapstick, and other important last-minute items, and you will have transformed your entryway into the drop zone of your dreams," says Amanda. "You’ll increase efficiency and decrease frustration by implementing a few organizational tools here."

Decorative Catchall Bowl View at Wayfair Price: $63

Material: Marble

8. File organizers

(Image credit: Little Greene)

The plethora of home office organization ideas can be both overwhelming and boring, but they're nonetheless necessary. "File organizers are essential for managing both short-term active organization and long-term storage," says Di. "For short-term needs, like kids' school papers, bills, and invitations, desktop or wall-mounted file organizers keep everything in easy reach and prevent piles from accumulating."

"For long-term storage, such as medical records, important documents, and taxes, a sturdy file cabinet or fireproof box ensures that vital information is securely stored and easily accessible when needed," Di continues. "Using dedicated file organizers for both short-term and long-term needs helps maintain order, reduces clutter, and ensures that important papers are never lost or misplaced."

Acrylic File Organizer View at Amazon Price: $39.99

Size: Letter

9. An under sink storage system

(Image credit: Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop/Chad Mellon)

If there's one place in the home that's notoriously difficult to organize, it's the space under the sink. Be it the kitchen or bathroom sink cabinet, this awkward storage spot is rarely maximized to its potential, unless a clever under-sink organizing caddy is used.

"You can find shelves or trays that fit under sinks that can separate cleaning liquids, sponges, paper towels and more," Amanda explains. "Maximizing vertical space is one of the most important things you can do in any storage project, and under sink shelves will help you do so in this unlikely space." These storage options make organizing a cabinet under the kitchen sink so easy, and if you have an open-shelved vanity you can use stylish woven baskets or fabric boxes instead, as pictured above.

Under Sink Organizer View at Walmart Price: $23.99

Quantity: 2

10. Label makers

(Image credit: IKEA)

The pinnacle of good organization is, of course, neat and uniform labels. Those pantry organization ideas you envy on Instagram with food decanted in matching jars with beautiful labels are easier to attain than you think all thanks to label makers. The practical little tools allow you to print your own labels for absolutely any type of storage, and they're really fun to use, too.

They needn't be reserved for the pantry, either. "Labeling bins, shelves, and drawers ensure that everything has a designated spot, making it easier to find and return items," says Di. Amanda agrees. "Whether you have bins, containers, or just open shelves, labels can change the way you and your family stay organized," she adds. "It’s easier to uphold organizational systems if everyone knows the drill, so instituting labels can make it clear where everything in your home is housed."

Now it's time to instill order in your home with the addition of these tried and tested organizers. Who knows how much of a difference a simple switch could make?