'Closet Bars' Are the Classy Trick for Smaller Homes I'd Actually Sacrifice Storage Space for
There is nothing like an element of surprise to up your hosting game. From bold and luxurious to minimal and sleek, this is how designers are making small closet spaces into cocktail bars
As a small-space dweller, I hate to imagine sacrificing any space I save for my clothing for a different cause. It is already hard enough to find creative ways to store coats and shoes without ample storage space. However, if there is one idea that will turn my head away from more room for my wardrobe, it is a fabulous closet bar idea.
Imagine this: your guests over for a dinner party or an evening soiree, and when they ask for refreshments you surprise them by opening the door to a beautiful closet or cabinet-turned-home bar. A hush of admiration falls over the crowd.
Principal interior designer at JHL Designs, Holly Freres, says, "A closet bar or small space bar offers an element of surprise and charm in a home. It’s a multifunctional area where practicality meets personality. We love how these spaces can be tailored to reflect the homeowner's lifestyle while maintaining a sense of discovery. It’s an opportunity to experiment with materials, lighting, and textures to create something memorable within a compact footprint. These spaces feel intimate and luxurious, offering the perfect setting for entertaining or unwinding." Sounds idyllic, right?
Of course, not everyone has room for a real home bar idea, but this idea is something almost any home could find space for if cocktails are part of your hosting rituals. Below are seven of the best closet bar ideas to get your creative design plans (and delicious drinks) flowing.
1. The Hidden Mural
A beautiful wall mural and a hidden bar? We are starting strong, folks. "This wallpaper set the tone for the whole room," interior designer, Claire Staszak of Centered by Design,says. "The goal was to immerse the visitor in Paris itself."
The bar was then modeled from "the existing architecture featured hidden doors," says Claire. Adding that they "highlighted this feature with an epic mural of Paris and designed a hidden bar and reach-in wardrobe for our client. We worked with Isidore Leroy to cover the room in their Toits de Paris Nuit mural."
There are plenty of wallpaper trends or creative paint ideas to give your closet bar that certain je ne sais quoi to elevate the entire design.
2. The Counter Closet
Not all of us have a spare closet lying around, but who says a closet bar has to be floor-to-ceiling? A counter closet can still have that element of surprise by utilizing cabinet or folding doors.
For the bar featured above, from JHL designs, Holly says "we wanted to create a space that felt intimate and luxurious, with a nod to Italian craftsmanship and timeless elegance. Because this bar is in the foyer and there is a lot of coming and going, the client wanted an option to completely tuck the bar away when not in party mode." When the doors are open, the beautiful veining of the marble can still be enjoyed. However, when it is shut, it blends in cleanly with the rest of the wood-drenched space.
For a closet bar that scores on form and function, it takes a bit of thoughtful planning. Holly says, "It was all about layering elements that feel cohesive yet unique. Our advice is to start with a color palette that complements the surrounding space; decorating with jewel tones or rich, moody hues work well for bars. Then fold in materials that feel elevated — picking the right marble for countertops, brass or antique bronze for hardware, and glass for shelving or accents."
Bringing beautiful natural stone into your closet bar is always going to elevate the design. This bar set from West Elm delivers on cocktail bar chic.
3. Shiny and Chic
Chromic, metallic finishes not only make a bold statement, but they give your closet bar a feel worthy of a true speakeasy.
"The intent behind this sumptuous closet bar was to deliver on the "wow factor" with high glamour and the most luxurious materials," interior designer, Paris Forino, says. The inky indigo blue paint color sets the mood of drama throughout the living space, and serene wooden doors conceal the bar and balance out the more visually striking features. "Once opened, they reveal this jewel-box space with eye-catching materials and finishes that surprise and delight," Paris adds.
Paris adds, "It's important that the accessories match up with the grandeur of the bar itself. I outfitted the closet bar with beautiful glassware and all of the accouterments - a shaker, ice bucket, decanter, and a mixture of more. This makes the space both fun and luxurious, and fit to mix up the most delicious cocktails!"
4. Hidden in Plain Sight
In an otherwise minimalist interior design, this pink closet bar packs a seriously stylish punch. It is discreet when closed, while still demanding design attention when in use.
"The homeowners love to entertain and have a passion for quality wine and fun cocktails," interior designer, Liza Breeze says. "Yet at the same time, this is a family home. We decided to place the bar centrally in the living space, while behind closed doors so it's out-of-sight when not in use."
"It is effectively a cupboard however in this case it needs to be highly functional and beautiful both inside and out. Good quality pocket doors are essential to ensure they are durable and easy to use." Not to mention, the pocket doors are perfect for hiding a mess after a fun night.
While all the prettiest bottles and glassware are best kept in the most prominent positions, there is an open shelf for bottles with glass hangers included in this design as well. Lisa says, " It was important to have a full-depth benchtop for mixing and pouring, a closed drawer below this for objects that are less likely to be seen while being easy to access, and then an open drawer at the base for more bottles that can be easy to get to but less prominent." All the essential elements for the perfect closet bar.
5. Pop of Color
If you have a more traditional home or farmhouse style property, a bold pop of color will liven up your room and make your closet bar stand out. Take this elegant but playful design by interior designer Sarah Vanerenen for example.
"Over the years as I updated various corners of my old farmhouse, I decided that this rather gloomy bookcase closet in the darkest corner of our hall would make the perfect bar," says Sarah.
If you are including a closet bar in your home, why not make it sing?"By painting the frame and interior in bright, unexpected red color and using my Diamonds wallpaper in red and blue for the inner walls, I instantly added some glamour to this corner, perfectly positioned to pick up a cocktail on the way to the drawing room," says Sarah.
Paint isn't the only way to introduce color into your closet bar. This ombre green carafe and glasses from Tom Dixon is a bold, exciting choice.
6. The Sliding Door
Adding a sliding door to hide your dry or wet bar is an exemplary way to make a closet bar for those lacking an actual closet. Sliding doors can help make a small space feel larger, and give chic design elements like this a place to live.
"Color isn’t essential, but it is always a nice idea," says Lisa. And in this case, can make a big impact with low effort. The lime green kitchen backsplash highlights the playful character of the closet bar in an otherwise all-white space.
And to top it off, "Lighting is essential to make the space feel inviting—integrated LED lighting or a statement pendant lighting fixture adds a touch of drama," Holly says.
7. The Wardrobe Bar
As long as we are talking about closet bars, the elegant sister to this design deserves a mention: the wardrobe bar. For any of you fellow small-space dwellers, renovating a wardrobe is the creative way to hop on the closet bar trend.
A piece like this not only makes a statement as an unexpected bar space, but it can double as storage for other key items like barware and your finest china and dinnerware.
Since this idea is not built into the design of the room, practical features like lighting and electrical elements will be harder to incorporate. Perhaps a no-wire wall sconce would do the trick!
With all of these closet bar ideas, it's all about more than just functionality. These aren't spaces you're using everyday most likely, but a space that becomes the hub of a social event at your home. That means, you want to dress it with wowing guests in mind. "Personal touches are key, says Holly. Be sure to include "art, small plants, or curated objects from travels to give the space character. Functional details, like chic decanters, handcrafted cocktail tools, and elegant glassware, elevate the experience."
Okay, I think it's time for a cocktail...
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
