The "Wood Drenching" Trend Layers Millwork and Wooden Furniture for a Sophisticated Feel

Having hardwood floors is a modern luxury. Rich, natural wood all over your home? Even more sophisticated and luxurious. There is something about an interior space drenched in a warm-colored wood that feels so 70s-inspired. Given that the nostalgic decade is having its biggest comeback in home design this year, I'm not surprised that this chic take on the drenching technique is finally coming out of the woodwork.

Wood drenching is the latest interior design trend that takes refined style to another level. The concept has been born out of the famous "color drenching" technique where you douse an entire room - walls, ceilings, and woodwork - in a color of your choosing. In 2025, however, instead of painting, things are getting a lot more lumber-focused.

What is Wood Drenching?

(Image credit: chris_mottalini_design__crina_architecture)

In interior design, wood is a natural material that instantly warms a room (think Scandinavian-style cabins or cozy ski retreats). Bringing it into the home is relatively easy. From furniture to flooring, to wood-paneled walls, there are so many ways to bring this age-old material into your space. Still, you don't want to feel like you're living inside a two-by-four shed, so how does one go about decorating by wood drenching, practically?

In the family of the drenching technique, I would label wood drenching as the sophisticated, elusive auntie of color drenching. The basis of color drenching in your home is to find a color you want to coat your walls in and then style the rest of your decor with textures and hues that will work in harmony with your base. Wood drenching acts in the same way by layering the likes of millwork, furniture, and wooden flooring to create warmth and depth.

How do you decorate with the Wood Drenching technique?

(Image credit: DAB studios - Photography - Daniëlle Siobhán)

Adding texture to walls with a form of wood paneling can offer a great foundation for wood drenching. Austin Carrier, Interior Designer and Founder of Hommeboys, says that an interior clad with wood creates a unique atmosphere and mood within a home. "Wood brings an organic texture to a space," says Austin. "It offers so much diversity in terms of the different species, stains, and treatments." It's easy to paint our walls a specific color and call it a day, but this technique pushes us to think outside the box and create a space that feels warm and cozy while also catering to variations in style.

But to style something as bold as an all-wood look, the key is balance. While encasing rooms in plenty of wooden materials will make for a sophisticated space, you also need to offset the brown with other accents. "To do this, incorporate rich, textural upholstery, natural stones, and metals," says Austin. "The balance of these materials is really important to get the look right."

Wooden Furniture Buys

You should also avoid relying on one single wood tone. Combine the likes of mahogany, ash, and oak for a varied look, with one on the walls, another on the floors, and the other as an accent through furniture. A darker wood drench will really play on that cool-chic vibe of the 70s and give your home a groovy, stylish look, while a light wood will cater to a more minimalist or Scandinavian design.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Austin says to not be scared of going all in with this look. Adding wood to your walls and throughout your space "is a great way to add architecture to a space that is lacking in detail; as well as elevate the space with a more handmade, custom quality," says Austin

(Image credit: german_sa__iz._design)

Wood drenching can incorporate DIY-friendly options or more costly renovations like custom millwork or built-ins. Of course, installing wood paneling on walls or hardwood floors is no mean feat, but you can wood drench in other ways that are easier to accomplish in any home. Furniture items like wooden accent chairs or lamps with heavy wooden bases are lovely touches to start drenching your home in this warm, rich way.

Will you embrace the wood-drenching trend? If you're looking to make your home feel cozier, warmer, and more welcoming, it's the place to start.