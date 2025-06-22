At This Parisian Pop-up, 'Everlasting' Flowers Are Made From an Unexpected Material — These Aren't Your Everyday Artificial Blooms

Bright blooming flowers and bursting fresh bouquets are one of life's great pleasures — until, that is, they begin to droop, water goes stagnant, and you're sweeping dried-up petals off your windowsill. Enter Polène, the Parisian leather goods manufacturer creating exquisite handcrafted blooms to last forever. Wave goodbye to temporary beauty and say bonjour to the wilt-proof elegance of leather flowers.

Handcrafted by specialist leather workers in Ubrique, Spain, each flower is a miniature masterclass in sculptural beauty and meticulous attention to detail. From the delicately raised leather forming a central leaf vein to the hand-rolled tubular petals of the Dalium blossom, the works of Polène's master artisans ooze tender love and care, with luxurious material and design.

Until July 26, any globetrotter heading to the French capital will be able to catch them in action at the maison's stunningly designed Leather Florist pop-up shop, an awe-inspiring competitors to any of the best Paris concept stores. Every Polène flower is made of upcycled leather off-cuts, a process which is both sustainable and mimics the natural cycles of renewal and rebirth found in nature. The flowers may even be purchased as charms to be paired with the Parisian brand's handbags.

Currently, you can catch some of them at work at the brand's pop-up Leather Florist, open in Paris through July 26. (Image credit: Polène)

Named in a nod to the Toucan bird, the Touka flower's sleek lines and sharp petals imitate the spiky style of the bird of paradise flower. The head of the Tul flower mimics the splay of a frothy tulle skirt, while the elegant geometry of Dahlias is modelled in the design of the Dalium bloom.

Polène's Orki flower is named after the orchid-inspired shape of each of its hand-folded petals, which are stacked in a majestic spouting blossom. The spiral-wrapped elegance of the arum lily serves as the template for the Pili flower, whose head is formed from a single piece of folded leather.

Polène's leather flowers are crafted with meticulous care by artisans in Spain, where the brand's production takes place. (Image credit: Polène)

Each petal and leaf is finely cut, folded, and stitched, and the inside of one leaf of each bloom is embossed with the Polène logo. The flowers may be displayed solo or in a bouquet with other Polène blooms or dried flowers. If you find yourself in Paris this summer, you may even pop into Polène's temporary Leather Florist to customize your bespoke bouquet in-store. So, what are you waiting for?

Discover Polène's Leather Flowers collection, or browse more of the brand's small leather goods.