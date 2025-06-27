When I Lived in Paris, These Green Outdoor Chairs Were Everywhere — Here's How I'm Bringing Their Parisian Elegance Home

Not long ago, I was a student living in Paris. If I wasn't running between classes or burying my head in books, there's a high chance you would have found me basking in the sun at le Jardin des Tuileries, slumped in one of those iconic green chairs.

And yes, those green chairs are practically synonymous with the city now. You can find them at the gardens of the Tuileries, Luxembourg, and the Palais-Royal. And despite the fact that they are made of metal (and spend hours sitting out in the sun), they're some of the most comfortable chairs I've ever sat in. (Maybe that's the Paris placebo, though?)

But if you can't physically get to Paris this summer (like me), why not bring the essence into your backyard? To do that, I've found the best green garden furniture to shop. From singular chairs to complete dining sets, all in the iconic green. The secret to creating a Parisian escape at home awaits.

Fermob Luxembourg Stacking Chair £235 at madeindesign.co.uk Top secret: French furniture company Fermob is the official manufacturer of the iconic green garden chairs for the city of Paris. And because the chairs have become so well-known, the brand created the 'Luxembourg Collection', which is available to the public. You can buy any variation of the Parisian garden chair in over 20 different colors and still expect the same durability and practicality as those designed for the city's parks. Kave Home Brai Stackable Outdoor Chair £105 at kavehome.com This green garden chair adds a little softness to the traditional Parisian styles with its rounded corners. Made from galvanized steel, this chair is rust and corrosion resistant, making it ideal for year-round outdoor use. If you have enough space in your garden, get a few of these chairs along with their matching table. And since the chairs are stackable by design, you can easily move them aside to create more room in your outdoor space. Dunelm Nardi Step Low Round Table With 2 Doga Relax Chairs £399 at Dunelm Looking for a stylish place to enjoy your morning coffee outside? Make it this set. The chairs and matching table are made from UV-resistant, glass-reinforced resin for extra durability. And finished in an olive green color, this furniture looks like it would fit right in at the Tuileries. Because of the low frame, you'll feel comfortable lounging for hours on end. Sazy Frame 2 Seater Metal Lounge Bench £395 at Sazy The traditional Parisian garden chairs are designed to seat only one person. So, if you're looking for a bigger piece for your outdoor space, but still want that chic French style, try this bench. Made from steel with a waterproof finish, it's designed for outdoor use. It can seat two people comfortably with its ergonomic shape. And because it's so lightweight, you can easily move this around in your garden to soak up the sun all day. Tenby Outdoor Dining Set in Jade £969.50 at Nisbets plc UK You can't beat this dining set — it has the functionality of a traditional outdoor dining set with the chic style of Parisian garden furniture. It's made from rust-resistant powder-coated steel, ensuring durability and longevity. Plus, its chairs, which are stackable by design, come with plush gray seat cushions for extra comfort. This set is just the right size for hosting dinner in your small garden. Dakota Fields Doga Nardi Garden Stacking Chairs £274.99 at Wayfair UK Here's another option that resembles the green garden chairs in Paris. This chair is made from glass fiber reinforced with resin for extra strength and durability. It's finished with a UV-resistant coating, which makes it ideal for outdoor use. This chair has an upright seat position and features comfortable armrests with the same slotted design as the seat and back. This chair comes in a set of two and can stack for easy storage. Atkin and Thyme Anna 6 Seat Dining Set in Green £699 at atkinandthyme.co.uk Need the practicality of an outdoor dining set but still want the allure of Parisian-style garden chairs? Here's your buy. This set features four chairs, a large table, and a two-seater bench, all painted in a shade of green similar to that of the chairs in the Tuileries. The set is made from long-lasting aluminum and is sold with seat cushions for extra comfort. Hay Palissade Armchair £292 at Holloways of Ludlow HAY's 'Palissade Collection' has become an iconic range of outdoor furniture. Each style, including this armchair, is meant to integrate into both natural and urban settings with its simplicity. This armchair could surely pass as one straight from a garden in the French capital with its steel fabrication and green finish. So if you're looking for that quintessential French look, this chair is the one for you. Habitat Annika 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set £99 at Habitat UK Whenever I wandered the Tuileries looking for a garden chair, I always gravitated towards the low-slung styles — just like the chairs in this bistro set. The low frame and angled back makes them incredibly comfortable for hours of lounging. And with a little table included, this set is an ideal spot for an apéritif before going out.

It's practically French tradition to bask in the sun in one of these green garden chairs. But if you need some shade, find our guide to the best garden parasols — stay protected from the sun, in style.