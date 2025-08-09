Guaranteed, Your Drainpipe Is the Ugliest Thing in Your Garden Right Now, but This Clever Trellis Turns It Into a Design Feature

All it takes is a drainpipe trellis and a few weeks (depending on the climbing plant you use)

a backyard of a home with trees and plants placed all around. The exterior of the home is black and grey and you can see inside the bright and chic home.
(Image credit: Adam Potts. Design: Thomas Henthorne)
Emma Breislin's avatar
By
published
in Features

I'm a strong believer that everything around the home can be beautiful. Case in point: drainpipes. They're a purely functional part of your garden, right? Designed to direct surplus water from your gutters to drains on the ground without waterlogging your garden. But what if they could be a design statement while doing it?

Drainpipe trellises not only cleverly conceal these practical pieces of plumbing, but can turn the detail into an eye-catching moment of design. Whether enchantingly entwined with fast-growing climbing plants or left as bare decorative ironwork, this idea turns function into a feature.

And just like with other garden trellis ideas, the options out there come in a number of different styles — whether designed to rust over time, organized into an ornate pattern, or even finished in a soft sage green for a more contemporary look.

And of course, when it comes to choosing a drainpipe trellis, designs can be as creative as you want. Either select something simple, symmetrical, and straight-lined for a cool, contemporary look, or opt for a more elaborate design if your garden decor ideas are more relaxed.

It's also worth keeping in mind the kind of plants you want to grow on your drainpipe trellis, too (if any at all). Word to the wise: climbers, especially ones that produce numerous shoots and runners, can quickly become invasive and damage your brickwork by working their way into any cracks and gaps. So, if you're going to encourage any plants to climb, train them to climb the trellis, not your walls.

Other Ways to Hide Drainpipes

But, of course, drainpipe trellises aren't the only way to conceal these unsightly features — you can use garden screening ideas, mounted flower pots, and even trellis tapes that feel even more unnoticeable. All of which you can find below.

Want to know what's even better? Consider replacing your drainpipes altogether with a rain chain idea that doubles as a water feature in your garden.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.