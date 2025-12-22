I Can’t Stop Thinking About These Tea Drawers for My Kitchen — Here’s What to Buy to Create One Without the Custom Cabinetry

Without wanting to sound like a British stereotype, I really do love a good cuppa. I love the ritual of making tea, the small act of service that is making one for someone else, and the particularity of how people take their tea, with a specific order and set timings to follow.

It's a love that, I feel, is often overshadowed by the cult-like obsession around coffee. So, when I saw Maker's post about their tea equivalent of a coffee drawer, it felt like a true victory. This brand has carved out space especially for your tea collection, acknowledging the importance of this daily ritual and honoring it through design. And now, I need to have one.

"Our clients share their love of tea and coffee, so we designed bespoke internal drawer dividers to keep tea bags, coffee pods, and accessories organized and easy to access during busy mornings," explains Makers' head of design, Lizzie Spinks. "Often, it’s these small, considered details that become a client’s favorite feature as they enhance everyday living."

The only problem is, I'm not in a position to have a full redesign for my kitchen, especially not for the sole purpose of integrating a custom tea drawer. So instead, I've set out to create one for myself, and here's everything you need if you want to do the same.

How to Create Your Own Tea Drawer

Creating a tea drawer is easier than you may think. The most important aspect is, of course, an adjustable kitchen cabinet drawer insert — bonus points if it's a smart-looking bamboo design, like the Oungy 2 Pack Bamboo Tea Bag Organizer at Amazon.

Try looking out for ones that have removable and adjustable inserts, though, as this is what will really elevate your setup, allowing you to make more room for any extra tea-related accessories you may have.

Drawer Organizers

Oungy Oungy 2 Pack Bamboo Tea Bag Organizer £15.99 at Amazon UK Size: 24 x 16.5 x 6.5cm Not one but two beautiful bamboo tea bag organizers, with removable inserts so that you can customize to suit the compartments that you wish to use, suitable for both small and large drawers. Utoplike Utoplike Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers £24.39 at Amazon UK Size: Adjustable from 42.2 to 55.2 cm length, 6 cm height These clever bamboo dividers are great if you don't want to commit to a full drawer organizer system. These adjustable dividers can be used in only half of the drawer, allowing space to store larger items in the remaining half. Drawerstore™ Bamboo Large Cutlery Organiser £23.30 at Joseph Joseph UK Size: 12.2D x 39.8W x 6H cm This cutlery organizer from Joseph Joseph is as great at storing teabags as it is at its intended purpose. Thanks to the sloped sections, teabags are easy to see and grab hold of.

Tea Accessories

Fortnum and Mason Toffee Apple Tea £15.95 at Fortnum & Mason You deserve at least one phenomenally fancy tea in your collection, and Fortnum's silky teabags are truly a phenomenon everyone should experience at least once in their lives. It also makes for a particularly lovely gift around the festive season. fortnumandmason Fortnum's Time for Tea 3-Minute Tea Timer £18.95 at Fortnum & Mason The perfect gift for a tea obsessive, if you can't afford a Fortnum and Mason hamper, this adorable hourglass timer is designed to ensure you have the perfect brew every time. And the signature Fortnum and Masons blue makes it even better. nkuku Antique Brass Tea Strainer £25 at nkuku One of my favorite things about tea is all the paraphernalia surrounding it, and this gorgeous antiqued brass metallic finish tea strainer is a perfect example of that. Plus, if you're drinking loose leaf, it's practically a necessity.

For more kitchen drawer planning inspiration, our experts cover everything from size and location to how many you should have if you're starting your design from scratch.