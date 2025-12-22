I Can’t Stop Thinking About These Tea Drawers for My Kitchen — Here’s What to Buy to Create One Without the Custom Cabinetry
Tea-lovers, unite — I've found the kitchen feature of dreams, and how to recreate it at home
Without wanting to sound like a British stereotype, I really do love a good cuppa. I love the ritual of making tea, the small act of service that is making one for someone else, and the particularity of how people take their tea, with a specific order and set timings to follow.
It's a love that, I feel, is often overshadowed by the cult-like obsession around coffee. So, when I saw Maker's post about their tea equivalent of a coffee drawer, it felt like a true victory. This brand has carved out space especially for your tea collection, acknowledging the importance of this daily ritual and honoring it through design. And now, I need to have one.
"Our clients share their love of tea and coffee, so we designed bespoke internal drawer dividers to keep tea bags, coffee pods, and accessories organized and easy to access during busy mornings," explains Makers' head of design, Lizzie Spinks. "Often, it’s these small, considered details that become a client’s favorite feature as they enhance everyday living."
The only problem is, I'm not in a position to have a full redesign for my kitchen, especially not for the sole purpose of integrating a custom tea drawer. So instead, I've set out to create one for myself, and here's everything you need if you want to do the same.
A post shared by Makers (@makers.uk)
A photo posted by on
How to Create Your Own Tea Drawer
Creating a tea drawer is easier than you may think. The most important aspect is, of course, an adjustable kitchen cabinet drawer insert — bonus points if it's a smart-looking bamboo design, like the Oungy 2 Pack Bamboo Tea Bag Organizer at Amazon.
Try looking out for ones that have removable and adjustable inserts, though, as this is what will really elevate your setup, allowing you to make more room for any extra tea-related accessories you may have.
Drawer Organizers
Size: Adjustable from 42.2 to 55.2 cm length, 6 cm height
These clever bamboo dividers are great if you don't want to commit to a full drawer organizer system. These adjustable dividers can be used in only half of the drawer, allowing space to store larger items in the remaining half.
Size: 12.2D x 39.8W x 6H cm
This cutlery organizer from Joseph Joseph is as great at storing teabags as it is at its intended purpose. Thanks to the sloped sections, teabags are easy to see and grab hold of.
Tea Accessories
The perfect gift for a tea obsessive, if you can't afford a Fortnum and Mason hamper, this adorable hourglass timer is designed to ensure you have the perfect brew every time. And the signature Fortnum and Masons blue makes it even better.
One of my favorite things about tea is all the paraphernalia surrounding it, and this gorgeous antiqued brass metallic finish tea strainer is a perfect example of that. Plus, if you're drinking loose leaf, it's practically a necessity.
For more kitchen drawer planning inspiration, our experts cover everything from size and location to how many you should have if you're starting your design from scratch.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.