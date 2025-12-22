I Can’t Stop Thinking About These Tea Drawers for My Kitchen — Here’s What to Buy to Create One Without the Custom Cabinetry

Tea-lovers, unite — I've found the kitchen feature of dreams, and how to recreate it at home

dark wood kitchen with green aga oven and range hood by Kristen Pena
(Image credit: Kristen Pena Interiors/John Merkl)

Without wanting to sound like a British stereotype, I really do love a good cuppa. I love the ritual of making tea, the small act of service that is making one for someone else, and the particularity of how people take their tea, with a specific order and set timings to follow.

It's a love that, I feel, is often overshadowed by the cult-like obsession around coffee. So, when I saw Maker's post about their tea equivalent of a coffee drawer, it felt like a true victory. This brand has carved out space especially for your tea collection, acknowledging the importance of this daily ritual and honoring it through design. And now, I need to have one.

"Our clients share their love of tea and coffee, so we designed bespoke internal drawer dividers to keep tea bags, coffee pods, and accessories organized and easy to access during busy mornings," explains Makers' head of design, Lizzie Spinks. "Often, it’s these small, considered details that become a client’s favorite feature as they enhance everyday living."

The only problem is, I'm not in a position to have a full redesign for my kitchen, especially not for the sole purpose of integrating a custom tea drawer. So instead, I've set out to create one for myself, and here's everything you need if you want to do the same.

How to Create Your Own Tea Drawer

Creating a tea drawer is easier than you may think. The most important aspect is, of course, an adjustable kitchen cabinet drawer insert — bonus points if it's a smart-looking bamboo design, like the Oungy 2 Pack Bamboo Tea Bag Organizer at Amazon.

Try looking out for ones that have removable and adjustable inserts, though, as this is what will really elevate your setup, allowing you to make more room for any extra tea-related accessories you may have.

Drawer Organizers

Tea Accessories

For more kitchen drawer planning inspiration, our experts cover everything from size and location to how many you should have if you're starting your design from scratch.

