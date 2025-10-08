My New Favorite Space-Saving Accessory for Cutlery Storage Is the Answer to Limited Kitchen Drawer Woes — and It Looks Chic While Doing It

Regardless of the size of your kitchen, drawer space is always at a premium. Whether you have narrow drawers, hardly any drawers, or simply overstuffed drawers, finding ways to organize your items practically and stylishly is the dream.

This Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Drawer Organizer is that very dream. Available at Amazon for just £23, it is the chic (and incredibly reasonably priced) answer to ultimate kitchen drawer organization.

Out of the countless organizers I've seen, the style and practicality of this one has my heart. Find out why this space-saving storage solution has been rated 4.4/5 stars after over 5,000 reviews — the proof is in the pudding, as they say.

Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Drawer Store - Compact Cutlery Drawer Organizer £23 at Amazon UK Size: 12.2D x 39.8W x 6H centimeters With Joseph Joseph, you know you’re getting good quality and practical design — and this genius Compact Cutlery Storage Organizer looks incredibly stylish, too. Constructed of natural bamboo, it's perfectly narrow, yet it can hold 24+ pieces of cutlery due to the clever overlapping compartments. The organizer is said to allow you to store cutlery in "less than half the space of a conventional tray," which a customer attested to when they wrote that their kitchen drawer “was so narrow, traditional drawer organizers never fit. I was able to put in two!” Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 8 cm (3¼ inches), customers frequently buy the Navaris Bamboo in-Drawer Knife Block with the cutlery organizer for streamlined kitchen storage. However, if you, like me, like to keep everything matching, then the Joseph Joseph Compact DrawerStore Knife Organizer is the one for you.

The design creates more space in your kitchen drawers for storing other items. (Image credit: Amazon)

Why It's a Favorite

With a 4.4/5 star rating from 5,126 reviews, I'm not the only one who thinks this design is both genius and stylish.

One customer wrote: “Loved the smart look of bamboo wood and the space-saving practical design. Best purchase ever in this category.” Another notes that it is a "lifesaver for small drawers."

"If you’re short on drawer space but don’t want to compromise on style or function, this is a total win," said another happy customer; the perfect solution for a stylish small kitchen.

I am a personal fan of bamboo kitchen drawer organizers — I find they make my drawers look so much more chic, as well as being very organized; I own a lot of cutlery and utensils, so I am particularly appreciative of this layered design.

"Cutlery organizers are a great way to keep even the smallest of spaces in check, so you won't have to spend your time rummaging through every single utensil to find the right one," says renovation editor Faiza Saqib.

"Plus, it just makes your overall kitchen design so much more seamless! I mean, what's not to love?!"

Alternative Cutlery Organizers

I've found some alternative compact cutlery organizers that will practically store your cutlery for more organized and aesthetically-pleasing kitchen drawers.

The HEKOBAG Cutlery Drawer Organizer is also worth a callout, which is both tiered and expandable, to suit any drawer space, along with the Lifewit Cutlery Drawer Organizer — which is a particularly popular option, having been bought by over 100 people in the last month.

It all comes down to making the most of the space that you have. Items like these help you be more effective with your kitchen organization, finding a suitable home for every item to avoid the stress and mess of overstuffed drawers and cluttered counters.

If you're looking for more stylish things that you'll find in super-organized kitchens, professional organizers share the items they have in their homes that they recommend.