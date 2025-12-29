Cabinetry 101 — Frames, Doors, Hinges, and What Actually Matters When Planning Your Kitchen

Cabinetry is what separates good-looking kitchens from ones that actually work. The way doors hang, drawers glide, and cabinets age under real use is so important. If you’re scrolling through those kitchen ideas for inspiration, this is the layer most people miss.

Forget pretty moodboards for a minute, cabinetry construction is where decisions get serious. Frames versus frameless. Slab versus Shaker. Hardware that feels satisfying, not flimsy. These details shape how a kitchen performs daily, and whether it holds up or slowly disintegrates. The best kitchen cabinet ideas balance design intent with engineering excellence.

Start with a kitchen-maker or designer you trust. One that will specify the right materials and fittings from the beginning and has your best interests (and a good reputation to protect), not sales bonuses, at heart. And if you’re going it alone, knowing the basics will also help you spot any sneaky corner-cutting before it’s too late. This guide cuts through the fluff. We’re talking construction methods, door styles, hinges, hardware, and storage, aka the unglamorous details designers obsess over for good reason. No marketing BS, no showroom smoke and mirrors, just the stuff that really matters if you want a kitchen to function well and last.

What Is Framed vs Frameless Construction?

A lay-on “frameless” door hinges directly onto the carcase and is modern, simple and easy to clean. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Framed and frameless cabinetry are fundamentally different systems, and the choice between them shapes storage capacity, build costs, and the overall look of a modern kitchen. Framed construction uses a solid face frame around the cabinet opening, a method rooted in traditional cabinetmaking. “Framed furniture adds an extra layer of intricacy and detail, creating a more classic, bespoke aesthetic,” explains Chelsea Tallentire, designer at Makers Furniture. “It reflects a more traditional method of cabinetmaking and is my preference for period properties.”

That frame brings real benefits. It can improve long-term stability and allows for details like traditional butt hinges and thicker, more substantial-feeling doors. Done well, it delivers a timeless, handcrafted look.

But frames aren’t always the smartest choice. “In smaller spaces where storage is at a premium, I would typically opt for a lay-on (frameless) system,” Chelsea says. “When you allow for a frame, you lose a little internal space in each cabinet, and too much detailing can overwhelm compact rooms.”

Frameless cabinetry skips the face frame entirely; instead, the doors are hinged directly onto the carcass, maximizing usable space and creating a cleaner, more contemporary look. In short, framed feels classical and more architectural (and generally costs more to make), while frameless is contemporary, pared-back, and brilliant, where every inch counts.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea Tallentire Social Links Navigation Kitchen Designer With over 16 years' experience designing bespoke joinery for luxury homes, Chelsea combines her passion for interiors with a keen eye for detail to create thoughtful, functional spaces tailored to each client’s needs. Chelsea thrives in collaborative environments, partnering with fellow designers to bring creative visions to life.

Understanding Door Styles

Skinny framed doors offer a fresh take on Shaker — add fluted doors for texture. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Makers Furniture.)

Kitchen cabinet door styles are largely about aesthetics, though profile, detailing, and construction can influence cleaning, durability, and how well a kitchen wears over time. Slab doors offer the cleanest, most modern look and are easiest to wipe down, while Shaker sits in the middle, balancing character with practicality. Raised and fielded panel doors add depth and architectural detail but suit larger spaces best, where they won’t feel fussy. Beadboard brings texture and warmth to rustic or relaxed interiors, while fluted or reeded profiles add visual interest in contemporary schemes.

“If the goal is a serene environment, I tend to recommend clean, flat surfaces, such as slab doors, while Shaker offers a versatile balance that works well in transitional kitchens,” says Chelsea from Makers Furniture. “More ornate door styles, like raised and fielded panel doors, work beautifully in grand spaces where you want ornament and presence.”

Construction-wise, doors made in separate sections, like Shaker’s frame and central panel, are naturally rigid and resistant to movement. Slab doors that are 22–25mm thick (around ⅞–1 inch) are ideal; avoid thinner ones like the plague (unless the material is specially designed to be thin but strong). Whatever the style, issues with warping are more likely on very large doors, such as floor-to-ceiling pantry fronts. Ask about internal reinforcement or strengthening bars to prevent bowing and long-term distortion.

On the cleaning front, the fiddlier the door design, the more nooks and crannies you’ll need to dust!

Picking Materials and Finishes

Painted tulipwood and timber veneer offers the best of both worlds. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Makers Furniture.)

Materials and kitchen finishing touches are where your cabinetry choices can really impact longevity. The right substrate doesn’t just affect how a kitchen looks; it determines how well that finish holds up five or even 10 years down the line.

For smooth painted or lacquered doors, Chelsea favors a high-quality moisture-resistant MDF. “It gives a consistent, flawless paint surface,” she explains. Painted Shaker doors can also suit hardwoods like tulipwood, which she notes is stable and machines cleanly. “When natural grain is part of the appeal, solid woods such as oak or ash come into their own, bringing warmth and visible character,” says Chelsea.

Veneered timber offers a smart middle ground. “It’s a cost-effective alternative to solid wood and less prone to warping, making it ideal for larger panels where stability matters.” For both solid wood and veneered boards, it's important to ask about the protective finish that will be applied. Some can disrupt the color of the timber, some impregnate and seal against moisture better than others. Ask for sample boards before you commit.

MFC doors (melamine-faced chipboard) sit at the practical end of the spectrum. “They don’t deliver the same high-end finish,” she adds, “but they’re durable and low maintenance, which makes them well-suited to utility rooms, rentals, and secondary spaces.”

Choose Carcasses That Are Set to Last

Continue the door finish inside your carcase interior for extra style points. (Image credit: Alexander James. HAM Interiors.)

Carcasses are your kitchen’s bodywork, and they need abs of steel. A strong carcass should feel solid and square, with a full back panel and a proper top to prevent sagging and long-term movement. Look for cabinets built from dense, moisture-resistant board or plywood, with glued and dowelled joints rather than staples or screws alone. Thickness counts too; flimsy panels and shelves are more likely to bow under weight and years of use.

Avoid open-top or ladder-back carcasses that rely on the kitchen worktop for strength. “They can shift over time, pulling doors and drawers out of alignment,” says Ben Hawkswell, Senior Designer at Roundhouse. “Poorly edged interiors are another red flag as they can allow moisture to creep in and shorten the cabinet’s lifespan.”

B&Q GoodHome Caraway Base Unit £53 at B&Q Size: (W)600mm

Color: White

Material: Chipboard & high-density fibreboard (HDF)

Ben Hawkswell Social Links Navigation Senior design consultant A Birmingham City University graduate, Ben joined Roundhouse in 2010 and is now a senior kitchen designer. Based at the Richmond showroom, which he oversaw the expansion and remodelling of, his work champions craftsmanship, sustainability, and bespoke designs that blend function with contemporary style.

Think About Drawer Systems and Runners

Traditional dovetail joints make for exceptionally strong drawer boxes. (Image credit: Roundhouse.)

Kitchen drawer runners control the essential movement in your kitchen. A decent drawer feels smooth, solid, and almost weightless. A poorly made drawer jolts, sticks, and bangs. “When you strip a kitchen back to its functional core, the drawer system is one of the clearest indicators of build quality,” says Richard Davonport, Managing Director of Davonport.

Undermounted runners are the gold standard in kitchens; leave side-mount runners for your utility spaces. “A well-made drawer should hold its line when fully extended, with no sideways movement, no bounce, and no visible drop at the front edge,” adds Richard. “Look for runners with high load ratings, rigid steel channels, and accurate alignment throughout the cabinet.” If the drawer runners can’t handle the weight inside, they may begin to distort, and the front will eventually misalign.

The drawer box itself matters just as much. Timber boxes bring craftsmanship and a trad feel, while metal systems with slim sides maximize usable space and are easy to clean. Plywood has emerged as a modern all-rounder, valued for its strength and stability.

Richard Davonport Social Links Navigation Cabinetmaker With a Distinction in Furniture Design and Cabinet Making, and mentorship from his father Aubrey Davonport — an honorary member of the British Woodcarvers Association — Richard went on to establish his own workshops before founding Davonport, now renowned for its bespoke kitchen furniture.

Opt for Internal Storage Solutions

Any moving mechanisms, like magic corners, need to be strong smooth operators. (Image credit: GoodHome)

The solidity and feel of internal storage ideas are another clear indicator of quality. “Internal storage has a greater effect on how a kitchen works than any external detail,” says Richard of Davonport. The right mechanisms improve visibility, reduce unnecessary movement, and prevent items from becoming lost in deep or awkward spaces.

“Full-height larder systems are particularly effective because they allow the entire contents to be accessed from a single position rather than reaching into the back of a cabinet,” says Richard. Look for smooth-running mechanisms, rigid metal sides, and adjustable shelving to ensure long-term reliability.

Corner cabinets are where differences in quality become most apparent. LeMans units, rotating carousels, and corner drawers all aim to reclaim awkward space, but the engineering beneath them matters enormously. “Although these mechanisms often appear similar across brands, the underlying engineering can differ enormously,” says Richard. “High-quality systems use thicker gauge metal, reinforced joints and bearings that maintain smooth, uninterrupted motion even when the mechanism is heavily loaded.” Brands you can rely on include Blum, Hettich, Salice, and Grass, and this applies to door hinges too, which should be high quality with soft-close built-in.

“Deep drawers fitted with adjustable dividers are one of the most reliable internal storage solutions because they provide clear sightlines and prevent objects from shifting during use,” adds Richard.

Vinsani Bamboo Drawer Dividers £14.99 at Amazon UK Quantity: Set of four

Material: Bamboo

Special feature: Expandable, Adjustable

Select the Best Cabinet Hardware

Sand-cast in solid brass or bronze, then hand-finished, deVOL’s cabinet handles are built to last. (Image credit: deVOL)

Understanding kitchen handle trends and knobs, and what they bring to the table, is key. They are the most hands-on elements in a kitchen, and small differences are felt fast. The best ones feel solid, comfortable, and reassuring every time you use them. “A good handle or knob should feel solid from day one and still feel that way years later,” says Ben Hawkswell at Roundhouse. When fixings loosen, finishes wear through, or grips feel awkward, he notes, it’s usually a sign corners were cut in materials or testing.

Of course, you can do away with hardware altogether, but that choice needs just as much thought. “Handleless cabinetry suits streamlined spaces but requires excellent engineering,” says Ben. The grip must feel natural and forgiving in daily use, without snagging fingers or manicures, over time. The recess should also have a tough, scratchproof finish to avoid scuffs where you most frequently grab. Push-touch opening relies on quality mechanisms that offer enough resistance that you won’t accidentally open a drawer if you lean on it.

ABI Interiors Modi Adjustable Cabinetry Pull £36.99 at abiinteriors.co.uk Color: Brushed gold

Size: 150 mm.

Available in: 5 colors

FAQs

How Do I Know If a Kitchen Is Well Made?

When visiting kitchen showrooms, Richard from Davonport recommends a simple test. “Pull the biggest drawer you can find all the way out, apply pressure to the front edge, and check whether the movement stays consistent,” he advises. “Load the drawer if the showroom allows, and observe whether the closing action remains smooth and controlled. These small checks reveal how the drawer will behave after years of daily use.”

Also, check alignment: doors should sit straight, and nothing should wobble. Look inside the cabinets too. Strong kitchens have solid carcasses with full backs and tops, neatly finished interiors, and robust hardware with high load ratings. If everything feels reassuringly solid and predictable, that’s good design and good engineering working together.



Get the fundamentals right, and your kitchen won’t just look better, it will last longer and age with far less waste. Smart cabinetry choices are also the foundation of genuinely sustainable interior design, where longevity beats constant replacement every time.