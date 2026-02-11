As someone who spent years behind the counter of a cafe, I know firsthand that frothing milk is harder than it looks. Not only do the temperature and technique affect the way the drink tastes, but you also have to get the perfect velvety texture in order to have a go at latte art. If you seem to be making more milk-frothing mistakes than perfectly foamy cappuccinos, it's not you; it's the tricky, technical process.

When I first began making coffee, I thought, 'How hard could it be, really, to make a cute little heart on top of my latte?' A naive thought, as it turns out. For an attempt at latte art to be possible, your milk has to be at a thin (but still foamy) and silky (no bubbles) consistency. On top of that, temperature and aeration both play into the taste of your coffee, which is even more important. In other words, there is a delicate balance between making a milk-frothing mistake and a cafe-quality drink.

Thankfully, I learned a few things during my time as a barista (and testing all the best espresso machines on the market), so I'm here to help you master your milk frothing techniques — from pouring the milk into the jug to cleaning the wand after use.

1. Forgetting to Purge the Steaming Wand

As you can see, when first turned on, water bubbles out of the steam wand. It's important to purge this, so old milk, etc. doesn't go into your milk jug. (Image credit: Future)

Forgetting to purge the steaming wand is the first possible milk frothing mistake to make. This means turning on the steaming function without the wand being in the milk and letting any old water or milk flow out.

Not only does this prevent old liquids from contaminating the milk you're preparing to steam, but it's a simple cleansing habit to adopt that will improve the flavor of your coffee and the efficiency of the machine — all part and parcel of maintaining a clean coffee machine.

Wait until there is a steady stream of steam before beginning to froth. A quick flush before you begin steaming is essential, but so is purging after. Flushing the steam wand after each use ensures milk doesn't get drawn up into the wand and cause issues later on.

2. Not Filling the Milk Jug to the Correct Level

Image 1 of 2 Pour milk depending on what kind of milk you are making. More for lattes and less for flat whites and cappuccinos. (Image credit: Future) Right below the indentation on the spout is a relatively good guide for lattes, I've found. (Image credit: Future)

There are two things to remember when pouring the milk for your hot coffee drink to avoid unwanted milk frothing mistakes: think about what kind of drink you are making, and never over- or under-pour.

Lattes will require more milk, while flat whites and cappuccinos require slightly less. That said, you always need enough milk in the jug to cover the steaming wand properly. I use the line on the tip of the steaming wand and the line under the spout of the milk jug as a guide. The former for how far the wand should be able to go into the milk, and the latter for a general guide for how much milk to pour for lattes.

Too much milk can cause spills as the steaming process spins the milk around, and too little milk can cause too much aeration and foam to arise. Trust your instincts and adapt as you go.

3. Holding the Milk Jug at the Wrong Height and Angle

Image 1 of 3 This is an example of a very unsteady way to hold your jug. (Image credit: Future) Two hands on the jug and at an angle so you can create a flow is the best practice. (Image credit: Future) At the right angle, a circular flow will start to happen which means silky milk is right around the corner. (Image credit: Future)

The angle and height at which you hold your milk jug in relation to the steaming wand while frothing is essential to how the milk's texture will turn out. This is a step that takes practice and really depends on what is most comfortable for you.

Some machines are short enough that you can rest the jug on the dip tray while steaming for increased control, however, most are not. For that, always use a two hand grip (one hand on the handle and the other resting on the back of the jug to keep an eye on the temperature) and find the position that feels most natural.

Also holding the milk jug at a slight angle while steaming will create a circular flow (literally, the milk will begin to move in a circle). This is a great technique for getting a silkier finish.

4. Raising the Steaming Wand Out of the Milk

This milk frothing mistake is both messy and results in a too-foamy drink. (Image credit: Future)

That said, you want to avoid raising the steaming wand completely out of the milk at all costs. Sometimes this can be tempting (especially as the milk frothing process can get loud), but it will only lead to more milk frothing mistakes.

Raising the wand out of the milk allows way too much air into the jug, creating more bubbles than needed and affecting the flavor. Not to mention, this is the quickest way to create a mess on your kitchen countertop. And nobody wants that.

Yes, foamy drinks like cappuccinos require more air to make the foam, but there's a way to do this without bringing the steaming wand too far out of the jug. Go slowly, and always ensure the tip of the wand stays below the milk line.

5. Not Getting the Temperature Right

This is how I like to hold my jug, but find what is most comfortable for you. (Image credit: Future)

Temperature is also essential in perfecting your milk frothing process. This is simply because burnt milk will taste bad, and milk that's too cold will lead to a less satisfying cup.

I like to keep a hand gently placed on the back of the jug, and once the jug becomes too hot to keep your hand on it, the milk is at the right temperature. You can keep steaming for a couple more seconds if you prefer a hotter drink.

6. Failing to Clean the System Properly

Wipe down your wand after every use, then clean the wand separately every week or so. (Image credit: Future)

The last milk frothing mistake you may be guilty of making is not wiping down the steam wand after every use. While it may be a bit of a minor inconvenience, it's the best practice for taking care of your coffee machine.

The hot steam makes the milk crust onto the wand, and when left there, it's both unhygienic and can damage your steaming wand over time. A microfiber cloth (like this one from Amazon) will work like a charm and is reusable!

Well, there you have it — I've shared all of my coffee-making secrets and the milk frothing mistakes I always try my best to avoid. A better home cafe is right around the corner.