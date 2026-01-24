Just like how quickly the washing piles up, or just when you've finished dusting, it's time to get the Swiffer out again, coffee machines require a fair amount of cleaning to keep them running smoothly. But if you're serious about coffee, you should be serious about keeping your machine clean, as it's crucial to getting a smoother, tastier cup.

And it doesn't have to be a big deal. How often you need to clean your coffee machine doesn't have to mean a giant to-do list. Instead, it can be divided up between the different parts of the machine. The milk frothing wand should be daily (after use), while descaling can happen every month (depending on your water hardness). And the even better news? Cleaning and caring for your espresso machine usually only takes a couple of minutes.

So, if you've been eyeing the coffee stains on your machine, thinking 'it might be time to clean that,' here's some expert guidance on how often you should really be cleaning your coffee machine, as well as your coffee machine accessories.

How Often Should You Descale Your Coffee Machine?

Nowadays, descaling usually happens automatically within the machine. However, your device's instruction manual should include the information you need. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Coffee machine cleaning can almost be divided into three parts: descaling, backwashing, and cleaning the attachments. However, the first, and one of the most important cleaning processes of your coffee machine, is descaling the machine.

How often you descale your machine is typically based on a machine-prompted alert. Ina Mundy, director of category management for small domestic appliances at Miele, says, "The frequency at which you descale a machine really boils down to water hardness and usage." Depending on which espresso machine or coffee maker you have, a light will usually come on when it's time to perform this process.

"Some models (typically fully automatic machines) even offer an auto descale via a descaling cartridge that lasts for up to a year (depending on use pattern), reducing manual effort," adds Ina.

How Often Should You Clean Your Coffee Machine Grouphead and Portafiller?

You can see the residue of coffee grinds on the group head just after a single use. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

"The second step is cleaning the coffee group and filter of oils and coffee residue," says Leo Yuffa, owner of Dazbog Coffee, a company specializing in premium coffee roasts (with 15 coffee shops across Colorado).

This is typically done by backflushing with cleaning powder, tablets, or hot water, and should be done daily or as needed, depending on usage. Cafiza by Urnex is available on Amazon and is a trusted brand, but double-check that your machine can handle the chemicals.

Think of this step as a rinse-and-repeat process that helps your coffee taste better. I typically run an 'empty' shot after I'm done making my morning coffee. Meaning, I brew a shot of espresso sans coffee grounds. This allows hot water to flow through the group head and clean off any residue. And it's as simple as pressing a button. Literally.

However, this backflushing process should be done with a cleaning solution (like Cafiza) every few days. Note that coffee shops perform this cleaning process at the end of each day, but at your home cafe, you won't be running as much espresso through your machine.

Leo Yuffa Social Links Navigation Coffee Expert Leo Yuffa is the owner of Dazbog Coffee, a company specializing in premium coffee roasts with 15 coffee shops across Colorado, alongside his brother, Tony. Established in 1996, Dazbog Coffee is a gourmet coffee roaster that slow-roasts coffee daily in small, customized batches. Dazbog carefully samples coffee from hundreds of farms WORLDWIDE to select only the best estate and plantation beans.

How Often Should You Clean the Coffee Machine Milk Steaming Wand?

This level of milk residue can form after a single use, so it's important to clean regularly. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Next up? Maintaining the milk system. This is the process that I find is the most important to keep up with, as nobody wants to be playing around with spoiled milk.

As Leo says, "The steam wand and attachments should be rinsed immediately after use and periodically cleaned with a special solution [try Rinza by Urnex, available on Amazon] to prevent milk residue from accumulating inside and spoiling over time."

You can unscrew the nozzle of the steaming wand on most machines to give it a proper rinse every few days or once a week. For a quick and effective clean, use a reusable, microfiber cloth (available on Amazon) to wipe down your steaming wand. I find this is more effective than a normal rag or paper towel, which starts to break down when it gets wet. It also helps to fill an espresso cup with hot water and let the wand soak in it while not in use.

Don't worry, you can still practice your milk frothing techniques in peace, but cleaning ensures your lattes will taste cafe-quality every time.

How Often Should You Clean Your Coffee Machine Water Tank?

Some machines recommend refilling the water tank with fresh water for different kinds of brew. For example, when using the cold brew function on the Smeg cold brew coffee machine , the brand recommends starting with a fresh batch of water. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

The water tank is less fussy. As a general rule, you should refresh the water in the tank weekly to avoid it sitting for too long. However, if you're a morning coffee fanatic, you'll probably come upon this naturally.

Just make sure that no mold is accumulating or that you haven't had the same water sitting in the tank for weeks (say, if you go on holiday). Otherwise, you can clean your water tank as often as you prefer.

Other Essential Coffee Machine Maintenance to Know

Image 1 of 3 The bottom of the portafiller gets especially dirty during the brewing process. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe) Beans can fall deep into the grinder, so if you're taking it out for a clean, beware of loose coffee beans. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe) You can see the residue on this tray after a couple of days of use. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Other essential maintenance includes cleaning the grinder, portafiller, and tray.

Ina says, "Periodic cleaning of the coffee grinder chute helps to prevent clogs, keeps your grounds tasting as fresh as possible, and some models have an auto-rinse after bean changes. Once your bean hopper is empty, then it's probably time for a clean."

As for the portafiller, this attachment should be cleaned (or at least rinsed) after every use. Although, honestly, it's hard not to do this, as you need a clean, dry portafiller to tamp your grinds into and run a shot. I like to pop the basket out after I've had my fill of caffeine in the morning and give it, along with the portafiller, a soap and water wash. Something like this electric knockbox cleaner (available on Amazon) makes things much easier.

The tray should be cleaned depending on how often you use it and how dirty it gets during the brewing process. There is also typically a sensor that will pop up when the tray is full of water, alerting you that it's time to drain it. I find this to be a good moment to give the tray a quick clean as well.



Knowing how often to clean your coffee machine is both a what-works-for-you process and a rather obvious revelation. When it looks dirty, it is time for a clean. And a clean machine is the fastest way to get the best, most flavorful cup of coffee in the morning.

Coffee machine stands and stylized organizers can help streamline your cleaning supplies and elevate these chores into a part of the beloved coffee routine.