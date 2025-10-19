From Knock Boxes to Puck Suckers — These Are the All-Important Coffee Machine Accessories Anyone Who's Serious About a Good Espresso Should Own
These additions make your caffeine routine easier, elevated, and way more enjoyable
No hobby, passion, or pastime has reached its full potential until you've got all the right gadgets and accessories to go with it. With stylish and streamlined accompaniments, performance is increased and enjoyment is maximized. I may be biased, but this ethos is most applicable to the world of craft coffee — having the right coffee machine accessories means a way better brew.
I stand by the fact that a quality cup of coffee all comes down to the espresso shot. But there is way more to achieving that than just investing in the best espresso machine. Do you have a tamping mat, puck sucker, and knock box (yes, these are all real terms) for easier portafiller maintenance? Does your milk frother tell the temperature and look stylish sitting on your counter while it does it?
So, where to start when it comes to sourcing coffee machine accessories for all your coffee bar ideas? Excellent equipment allows for a more effortless morning routine, and you know it wouldn't be a Livingetc guide without design-forward options. Below are nine must-have, functional coffee machine accessories no coffee nook is complete without (plus tips on how to use them).
Must-Have Coffee Machine Accessories
First and foremost, one of the most important coffee machine accessories for anyone wanting to upgrade their game is a tamper. Once you've filled your portafiller with coffee grinds, a tamper ensures that you have an even fill at the right weight. This way, your espresso shot will run smoothly every time. Pro tip: it's best to keep a light hand when tamping. Too heavy a press can make it hard for the water to seep through the grind.
It goes without saying that a milk jug is needed for anyone who wants to enjoy a milk-based coffee drink. Not only is this one of the ways to make a Nespresso pod taste better, but honing your latte art skills is one of the most fun parts of learning to make coffee. Sage is always a trustworthy brand when it comes to coffee machine accessories and appliances, but this temperature-controlled jug makes it even easier to gauge when your milk is ready.
Speaking of perfecting your hand at milk-based drinks, you won't get very far without a milk frother — especially if your espresso or coffee pod machine lacks a milk steaming wand. Smeg is a dependable brand for quality machines and coffee accessories, and I recently tested this frother with the Smeg manual espresso and cold brew machine. It's a super user-friendly device and can make both hot and cold milk for your beverage preference.
As any coffee connoisseur would corroborate, to truly delve into the art of coffee, grinding your beans at home is an essential step. The flavor will always come out as fresher and more intense. While some high-tech espresso machines come with a built-in grinder, many don't. This Opus Conical Burr grinder from Fellow is ranked high among the coffee world as a great option for electric grinders that are user-friendly and lower cost.
Next up — the knock box. If you've spent any time in cafes, you'll know the knock box is used to knock the used grinds out of the portafiller. As someone who did not have a knock box at home for some time, I can attest that this is pretty much an essential addition. Without a knock box, you'll be hovering over the trash can, messily trying to scoop out the soggy grinds (yuck)! Not to mention, this one looks sleek on the counter as well.
Or if you want a coffee gadget even more clever and tech-forward than the knock box, you could opt for a 'puck sucker' instead. The puck sucker sounds intense, but in reality, the device is meant to make cleaning your portafiller quick and hassle-free. Simply place the dirty portafiller face down in the puck sucker, and the device will quietly release the old coffee puck from the portafiller using suction, and wipe the piece clean.
A tamping mat might seem superfluous on the outside, but I've come to be a devout user of the tamping mat in my morning coffee routine. A tamping mat not only serves as a stable place to tamp the grounds into your portafiller, but it also helps keep the espresso grounds more or less consolidated to one area, which helps with clean up and coffee maker care. This one adds a pop of color to your counter and is dishwasher safe.
Unless you're working with an AI coffee machine or a smart machine, you may want to invest in a scale and timer. Getting the weight of the grind and the speed of the extraction right is an essential part of the brewing process. This is especially something worth monitoring if you are working with a manual espresso machine, like the ROK Presso Smartshot. With contemporary coffee machines, you can often count on these factors being reliable, but if you want to further your technique and practice, then precision cannot be underestimated.
And lastly, it is always smart to have an espresso brush as part of your coffee accessories collection. The fine bristles on this brush are made from black horsehair, making it easier to get into tough places, and cleaning wet grinds from both the machine and the portafiller easier. However, it might also be wise to invest in a softer, plusher brush to sweep away the coffee grounds your grinder and countertops. This stylish table brush from Nordic Nest is one of my favorites, and it comes with a miniature dust pan.
Hopefully, you now have an idea of all the essential coffee machine accessories and gadgets necessary for curating a coffee nook with all the stops. All that's left is planning a home cafe breakfast gathering to show off your barista skills.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.