I'm an Ex-Barista, and These Are the Nespresso Machines I've Got My Eye on This Amazon Prime Day (but Some Are Already Discounted, So Why Wait?)

Confession: Despite my former hesitations about pod machines ever being able to perform as well as a true espresso maker, lately, I think I may have crossed over to the dark side. Yes, I'm a pod-machine convert — it's the perfect solution for busy, small apartment-dwellers like me.

And if you've spent any time researching the best pod machines, you'll know that Nespresso is top of the class. Granted, the company literally invented coffee pod technology. That said, it continues to lead the market in all your coffee pod necessities: machines, accessories, and roasts.

I recently had the opportunity to visit Nespresso's boutique showroom in London to peruse its stock, test machines, and learn more in-depth about each product. So, if you've been deliberating which device is the best Nespresso machine for you (and which to keep your eye on during Amazon Prime Day), I've got the answers.

The stylish showroom has the entire Nespresso collection on display, and even an in-store barista so you can try before you buy. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

If you've ever wondered whether pod machines are really worth it, don't worry, I've been there too, so I understand the apprehension. Will they really compare in quality to the best espresso makers? Will they look as stylish sitting on your kitchen counter? And, more importantly, with so many devices to choose from in the range, what is the best Nespresso coffee machine?

One of the biggest developments in Nespresso's catalog was the introduction of the Vertuo pod and its corresponding devices. Where the original pod design is compatible with a range of non-brand machines, the Vertuo pod currently only works with Nespresso designs. Why is it worth committing to? It uses an advanced spinning technique while brewing that produces a higher cream level and more flavorful coffee experience, the brand experts shared with me while at the showroom.

That said, many of the original machines still hit top marks and are still highly recommended by the Nespresso team. As for my favorites (which take into account all the important tech, but also the style), you can find my list of the best Nespresso machines below.

Best for Design and Cafe-Level Function

The minimalist design feels ultra-modern, yet can easily blend with any kitchen design. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

A quality coffee machine doesn't have to look like a clunky appliance taking up room on your counter. It's 2025 — your latte can come from an artisanal, sculpture coffee machine if you so please.

For a Nespresso machine that prioritizes good coffee and good looks, my recommendation is to go back to the basics. Maryam Rafi, PR representative and retail manager at the Nespresso showroom, said Nespresso's Original Gran Lattissima coffee machine is a classic for a reason.

With six different recipe options at the touch of a button and an easy rinsing system, the Gran Lattissima does the work while you are still waking up. In this collaboration with De-Longhi, you have options for a more advanced coffee experience and the luxury of milk-based drinks, all wrapped up in a minimalist and modern design.

And, of course, it comes as a Vertuo Littissima coffee machine as well.

Nespresso Original Gran Lattissima Coffee Machine in White £331 at Amazon UK I mean, how chic? This stunning machine offers all the luxe coffee functions, while looking fabulous on your counter. It comes in a black colorway as well.

Best for the Coffee Snob

This machine captures the sleek aesthetic of cafes in the comfort of the home. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

When I asked Maryam what her top choice for coffee fanatics was, the Nespresso Original Sage Creatista Pro was her immediate answer. And, I must admit, it truly jumps off the shelf as a clear coffee-forward machine. (There's just something about stainless steel.)

Similar to the Nespresso Creatista Plus, the pro is also a collaboration with Sage and has many of the same barista-level features. My favorite part? You can brew the espresso shot and froth your milk simultaneously. While this may sound like a small detail, anyone who loves a latte or cappuccino knows this has high pay-off. Press a button, turn around to make breakfast, and in a minute or two, your drink is completely ready to go.

If you are practicing your latte art, have no fear — the manual mode allows you to customize the milk preparation, so you can still practice your milk frothing techniques.

Nespresso Original Sage Creatista Pro Brushed Stainless Steel Coffee Machine £1,289.10 at Amazon UK The classic barista-style chrome finish will always be a favorite of mine. If you want something smaller and much cheaper, opt for Nespresso's Sage Creatista Plus (currently £420.50).

Best for the Apartment Dweller

Since the Vertuo Pop machine is so small and listed at such an affordable price, adding the milk frother to complete this set is easy and worth the investment. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Typically, if you are shopping for a single-serve coffee machine, you are shopping for something that is a bit of a space-saver. For that, the Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine is one of the best Nespresso machines. Standing at just 25cm, this is a compact yet sleek design that brews six different cup sizes with the Vertuo pod capsules.

It's worth noting, though, that there is no built-in milk steaming wand, so you will have to invest in a few clever coffee gadgets, such as this Nespresso milk frother, to complete your home coffee bar.

If you are a loyal fan of the original pods, there are similar machines that will fit your small kitchen counter needs. The original CitiZ and Milk Coffee Machine is sleek, stylish, and comes with a built-in milk frother.

Styling limited counterspace is one of the more frustrating small kitchen problems, and the Vertuo pop makes it that much more fun. Who doesn't love a little color with your energizing morning brew?

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine £78.52 at Amazon UK This compact machine comes in seven different colorways (but not all are available on Amazon), so you can pick the color that pops in your kitchen.

Best for Value

This machine is small in size, but it has a powerful punch when it comes to design. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Choosing the best Nespresso machine for value was a difficult decision, as every appliance scores for ease of use and sleek design. That being said, the design writer in me is easily swayed as soon as chrome decor and finishes are involved. That's why, when it comes to the best value, I've landed on the Vertuo Next machine.

Its slim design will fit on small kitchen counters, as well as easily tuck into dedicated coffee nooks and home bars. With just the touch of a single button, you can prepare one of the seven different coffee sizes in only 30 seconds of heating time — perfect if you are on the go or just want a little extra time to spare in the mornings.

Pair the chrome top with stylish chrome coffee accessories for the complete home cafe aesthetic. *Chef's kiss.*

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee Machine in Gray £107.62 at Amazon UK This is the perfect machine for the traditionalists of the coffee pod world. You can get a quality cup of joe without breaking the bank.

As a brand, there are a plethora of high-quality machines to choose from, and while you honestly can't go too wrong, the best Nespresso machine for you will be one that works for your space and lifestyle, whether that's an espresso machine vs coffee maker (do you know the difference?), a manual device, or something from this list!