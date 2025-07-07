My Friend Keeps Asking Me (an Ex-Barista) for a Coffee Pod Machine That Will Actually Look Good in Their Kitchen — I'm Sending Them These 7 Options

I love a cup of coffee as much as the next person (maybe more, if we're being honest), but I don't like it to be a complicated process to achieve my sometimes three-times-daily caffeine fix. Sometimes, simple is just better, and for that, a coffee pod machine is the perfect solution.

Living alone? Short on counter space? Craving a single pick-me-up cup in the afternoon? A coffee pod machine's slim and streamlined design is the easiest way to feed your fancy. They may not be as feature-packed (or expensive, to be fair) as the best espresso makers out there, but they're the big upgrade you should make if you find yourself reaching for a jar of instant coffee at the moment.

Rest assured, I am not one to settle, so I've done research into the best coffee pod machines on the market, especially if, like any real Livingetc reader, your main goal is a good-looking appliance.

And the good news? You're pretty spoiled for choice. From coffee pod machines that resemble barista-level equipment to mini machines pretty in pink, upgrading your home cafe starts with securing the right maker, and for that, I've found seven of the most stylish, no matter your price point.

Grind Grind Two, Nespresso® Compatible Pod Machine £295 at Grind Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf swears that coffee brand Grind's own coffee maker is the most stylish on the market — in fact, he already owns the first version of this coffee pod machine for that very reason. "It has that barista-style stainless steel vibe that's very in fashion for coffee makers right now, especially with the manual hand-crack, but it's also more minimalist in design. It looks great in my kitchen." It's a very manual version of a coffee pod machine, with no complicated settings if that's the last thing you want to get to grips with first thing in the morning. Plus, the little ledge on top is perfect for stacking up your cups, coffee-shop style. "I keep my espresso mugs on top," Hugh tells me.

These offers are tempting, I know, but sometimes the act of manually making the coffee is the best part. For a more hands-on coffee experience, securing the best espresso machine may be a better fit.