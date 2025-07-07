My Friend Keeps Asking Me (an Ex-Barista) for a Coffee Pod Machine That Will Actually Look Good in Their Kitchen — I'm Sending Them These 7 Options
Finding an appliance that adds to your counter rather than distracts isn't an easy task, but I've just made it much easier with this edit
I love a cup of coffee as much as the next person (maybe more, if we're being honest), but I don't like it to be a complicated process to achieve my sometimes three-times-daily caffeine fix. Sometimes, simple is just better, and for that, a coffee pod machine is the perfect solution.
Living alone? Short on counter space? Craving a single pick-me-up cup in the afternoon? A coffee pod machine's slim and streamlined design is the easiest way to feed your fancy. They may not be as feature-packed (or expensive, to be fair) as the best espresso makers out there, but they're the big upgrade you should make if you find yourself reaching for a jar of instant coffee at the moment.
Rest assured, I am not one to settle, so I've done research into the best coffee pod machines on the market, especially if, like any real Livingetc reader, your main goal is a good-looking appliance.
And the good news? You're pretty spoiled for choice. From coffee pod machines that resemble barista-level equipment to mini machines pretty in pink, upgrading your home cafe starts with securing the right maker, and for that, I've found seven of the most stylish, no matter your price point.
Designed in collaboration with French coffee connoisseur L’OR, the Alessi coffee pod machine oozes with Italian craftsmanship. What initially caught my eye was the attention to detail, particularly the pleated detail, a signature of Italian designer and architect Michele De Lucchi. So, you know it's going to be a stunning addition to your coffee bar. It's compatible with almost every coffee pod on the market and can pour single and double shots. For those who care, it’s also complete with a 19-bar pressure, a double spout system, and an adjustable drip tray. Style and substance.
It took me a second to confirm that this was actually a coffee pod machine — the milk steaming wand takes it next level. Of course, there's no denying this is a stylish option. Not only is chrome decor everywhere right now, but it's also a classic when it comes to coffee machines. Style aside, the steaming wand really elevates this machine, making it perfect for those who want the ease of pods but the capability to still brew a true barista-style coffee. Incorporating this machine means an instantly more stylish counter, without even trying.
Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, is the reason The MORNING Coffee Machine came on my radar. As a proud owner of the high-tech coffee pod machine, she explains, "My partner was a barista for almost 10 years, so when it came to buying a machine for our own home, safe to say he had high standards. The problem was that we needed a machine I could also use." After some deep research, they landed on this one — one of the only pod machines that lets you control and customize the settings, such as changing the water pressure and output, making it as close to the barista experience, while still only requiring the simple push of a button. Plus, you can customize the recipe based on the pods you're using (with specialty roasters sharing their own suggestions on the brand's app), and you can also get the MORNING Mini Machine for just £259 on Amazon.
A pink coffee pod machine? I'm obsessed. Nespresso is one of (if not the most) iconic brands when it comes to coffee pod machines, and their Citiz Capsule Espresso Coffee Machine is stylishly streamlining the basics. It's small, it's sleek, and the pink finish will look fabulous on any counter. The contemporary aesthetic will blend into any apartment kitchen or modern home. Plus, it's full of user-friendly features that ensure a seamless experience. The Nespresso Citiz Coffee Machine offers two coffee sizes to cater to your preferences: Espresso, for those seeking a bold and intense flavor, and Lungo, for a longer and more indulgent taste. It also comes in other, more neutral colors like white, beige, and silver.
Standing at 25 cm, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop makes a big statement by going small. This compact, retro-leaning design makes the most out of counterspace in small kitchens, is great for concealed coffee bars, and works for anyone wanting a chic coffee experience without investing too much money or space. Bursting in a range of vibrant colors, from Candy Pink to Pacific Blue, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is the perfect machine for all the maximalists at heart. What's not to love about a coffee pod machine that follows all the latest interior color trends?
The faux wood-paneling on this Senseo Select coffee pod machine makes it a stand-out favorite of mine. It's never fun when your appliances distract from the beautiful design of your kitchen, but the white and wood colorway would blend perfectly with anything from mid-century modern kitchens to farmhouse style and more. Plus, it is made from recycled materials, so you can feel good about investing in this piece. It has a mostly glowing review from buyers on Amazon (4.2 stars), with the drawbacks being that the strength of the shot is sometimes inconsistent.
Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf swears that coffee brand Grind's own coffee maker is the most stylish on the market — in fact, he already owns the first version of this coffee pod machine for that very reason. "It has that barista-style stainless steel vibe that's very in fashion for coffee makers right now, especially with the manual hand-crack, but it's also more minimalist in design. It looks great in my kitchen."
It's a very manual version of a coffee pod machine, with no complicated settings if that's the last thing you want to get to grips with first thing in the morning. Plus, the little ledge on top is perfect for stacking up your cups, coffee-shop style. "I keep my espresso mugs on top," Hugh tells me.
These offers are tempting, I know, but sometimes the act of manually making the coffee is the best part. For a more hands-on coffee experience, securing the best espresso machine may be a better fit.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.