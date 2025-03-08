Appliance, or Art? How the Coffee Maker Has Become the New Sculpture for the Design-Obsessed

Art enthusiasts and coffee connoisseurs rejoice; this trend is the whimsical upgrade your morning routine has been waiting for

a stainless steel coffee maker wrapped in a red pip frame as modern art
Tina Bobbe's real-world coffee maker frame creations are inspired by her own digital art.
All espresso and strong-brew enthusiasts will know that the coffee world takes its equipment seriously. The act of brewing the cup, the nutty scent wafting through the house, the mug warming your hands — it's all part of what makes the habit feel more like a ritual. While, yes, a cup of instant coffee will do the job in a pinch, crafting a proper brew from a stylish home set-up only enhances the experience.

And what better way to elevate it further than by investing in one of the best espresso machines on the market. For that, I'm not only referring to its specs, but its style, too. (Of course.) From stitched-leather covers to handcrafted, glass grind funnels, these days, coffee machines call all but double as statement works of art.

It's one thing we're noticing here at Livingetc — as much as coffee makers are being pushed in the direction of hyper-functional, feature-packed appliances, we're seeing a new emerging market for coffee paraphernalia with elevated style, near art and sculpture.

Whether it sits pride of place on your kitchen countertop, or demands its own coffee bar be built around it, the question remains: appliance or art? Why not both.

pink frame for modern coffee machine on stainless steel countertop

This bold pink coffee machine adds a touch of unexpected color to the industrial-feeling space.

Now, let's be clear about one thing: the price of these design-forward machines reflects the artistry behind their designs, and certainly makes them far from an investment you'd ever make on a whim. But the ornate detail and whimsical features reflect a deeper desire for homeware that speaks to the owner. We yearn for things that evoke a sense of familiarity and fun — hence, the resurgence of stylish retro coffee makers this year. Bold bright colors bring personality to your decor; an artisanal coffee maker takes this love for aesthetics a step further.

German designer and visual artist, Tina Bobbe, is one such creative spearheading the art-for-coffee movement with her gloss-lacquered Pipe Frame coffee machines (shown above). Tina's designs are built around an existing machine, meaning you still get all the specs you know and trust, but with an additional artistic flair. "The frames are designed to support coffee-making, cleaning flows, and to be durable in rough kitchen environments," Tina tells me. The rest is all style.

"I love irrational, bold, and maximalist design, where there is no function to follow and the only purpose is sparking joy," she explains. "It is the complete opposite of what I was trained as a design engineer."

Image of a woman wearing a lime green shirt. She is sitting in front of a pink curtain background.
Tina Bobbe

Tina Bobbe is a German product designer and visual artist. Inspired by the bold design trends of the 80s in Italy, Tina Bobbe rethinks the design of everyday objects — such as coffee machines — and transforms them into bold and beautiful sculptures. While some of her designs are rendered through artificial intelligence, her first available objects, ‘Pipe Frame’, and 'Pipe Frame Mini', turn classic espresso machines into iconic works of art.

We all value our morning brew, it has almost become essential to put that extra pep in your step as you begin your day. Suddenly, these art-piece coffee machines are a detail that no modern coffee nook is complete without.

However, art is subjective, and so are the options for art-piece coffee machines. While many are luxury pieces to indulge in after some serious thought, you can still find artistic coffee makers in less-expensive variations. Below are a range of favorites I have come across in my research.

concrete coffee machine by AnZa on bench with pot plants

A coffee machine that has a natural concrete texture is the perfect piece for minimalist spaces.

Art-Inspired Coffee Machines to Add to Your Wishlist

Oblik Coffee Stand
Oblik Coffee Stand

Price: £795

Drip coffee more your style? Well, there's a design-forward way to do that, too, thanks to this cylindrical cement drip coffee stand by bi.du.haev.

Zenius Lines Coffee Machine
Zenius Lines Coffee Machine

Price: £4,065

A leather detail on your counter is both luxurious and shows your stylish side. Plus, the warm brown color is perfect for a coffee corner.

Alessi Pulcina Induction Hob Espresso Maker
Alessi Pulcina Induction Hob Espresso Maker

Price: £95

If you want something simpler, this induction hob espresso maker serves both form and function. The futuristic build is both playful and chic.

Pipe Frame Mini
Pipe Frame Mini 3

Price: €1,100

Tina Bobbe's pieces are a fun and funky stand-out when it comes to artistic coffee machines. However, this oxblood-red color might just be my favorite as it adds a moment of elegance to your morning routine.

Milady Transparent Glass Coffee Maker
Milady Transparent Glass Coffee Maker

Price: £255

A glass detail will always feel unique and luxurious. However, it is the wavy design of this coffee maker that makes it resemble an art piece.

Ssense Exclusive Grey Concrete Espresso Maker
Ssense Exclusive Grey Concrete Espresso Maker

Price: £2,140

I don't like to play favorites, but this concrete espresso machine might take the cake. The industrial design looks straight out of a cafe, while the natural texture and neutral color would work perfectly in any interior.

Like all great art, incorporating a design-forward coffee machine into your morning routine makes the experience more personal. Now all you need is to learn the secret behind building the perfect coffee bar.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

