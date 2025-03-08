Appliance, or Art? How the Coffee Maker Has Become the New Sculpture for the Design-Obsessed

All espresso and strong-brew enthusiasts will know that the coffee world takes its equipment seriously. The act of brewing the cup, the nutty scent wafting through the house, the mug warming your hands — it's all part of what makes the habit feel more like a ritual. While, yes, a cup of instant coffee will do the job in a pinch, crafting a proper brew from a stylish home set-up only enhances the experience.

And what better way to elevate it further than by investing in one of the best espresso machines on the market. For that, I'm not only referring to its specs, but its style, too. (Of course.) From stitched-leather covers to handcrafted, glass grind funnels, these days, coffee machines call all but double as statement works of art.

It's one thing we're noticing here at Livingetc — as much as coffee makers are being pushed in the direction of hyper-functional, feature-packed appliances, we're seeing a new emerging market for coffee paraphernalia with elevated style, near art and sculpture.

Whether it sits pride of place on your kitchen countertop, or demands its own coffee bar be built around it, the question remains: appliance or art? Why not both.

This bold pink coffee machine adds a touch of unexpected color to the industrial-feeling space. (Image credit: Tina Bobbe)

Now, let's be clear about one thing: the price of these design-forward machines reflects the artistry behind their designs, and certainly makes them far from an investment you'd ever make on a whim. But the ornate detail and whimsical features reflect a deeper desire for homeware that speaks to the owner. We yearn for things that evoke a sense of familiarity and fun — hence, the resurgence of stylish retro coffee makers this year. Bold bright colors bring personality to your decor; an artisanal coffee maker takes this love for aesthetics a step further.

German designer and visual artist, Tina Bobbe, is one such creative spearheading the art-for-coffee movement with her gloss-lacquered Pipe Frame coffee machines (shown above). Tina's designs are built around an existing machine, meaning you still get all the specs you know and trust, but with an additional artistic flair. "The frames are designed to support coffee-making, cleaning flows, and to be durable in rough kitchen environments," Tina tells me. The rest is all style.

"I love irrational, bold, and maximalist design, where there is no function to follow and the only purpose is sparking joy," she explains. "It is the complete opposite of what I was trained as a design engineer."

We all value our morning brew, it has almost become essential to put that extra pep in your step as you begin your day. Suddenly, these art-piece coffee machines are a detail that no modern coffee nook is complete without.

However, art is subjective, and so are the options for art-piece coffee machines. While many are luxury pieces to indulge in after some serious thought, you can still find artistic coffee makers in less-expensive variations. Below are a range of favorites I have come across in my research.

A coffee machine that has a natural concrete texture is the perfect piece for minimalist spaces. (Image credit: AnZa Coffee)

Like all great art, incorporating a design-forward coffee machine into your morning routine makes the experience more personal. Now all you need is to learn the secret behind building the perfect coffee bar.