Coffee Machines Are Getting More High-Tech, So Why Can I Only Think About These Retro, Lo-Fi Ones?

These days, it feels like we’re caught in a battle of “survival of the screens” — microwaves, car dashboards, even refrigerators have become oversized iPads with compartments for perishable goods. But nowhere does contemporary competition feel more intense than in coffee, a category long steeped in snobbery and now dominated by machines so high-tech they rival the cost of a mortgage.

“If I were a cynic, I'd say: well, I can't get a $5K coffee maker, so I'll go for one that I’ve clearly chosen for aesthetics over function,” quips Livingetc deputy editor Hugh Metcalf. And honestly? Fair point. If you can’t keep up with the Joneses — or are simply fatigued by the over-complication of a once-simple ritual — why not embrace the “outdated” drip coffee maker styles that worked just fine decades ago?

Brands like Haden, with their drip coffee makers featuring clean lines, warm wood, and stainless-steel accents, or SMEG, with its iconic ’50s aesthetic, are reimagining what was once uninspired breakroom fare into countertop-worthy treasures. They’re tapping into a growing cultural sentiment: a nostalgia-driven rejection of excessive tech.

"The simplicity and honesty of Bodum products” — another no fuss, no frills coffee brand which launched a boldly colorful retro-inspired collaboration with MoMa elevating the humble coffee maker into an art piece — “speaks to an audience looking for basics rather than overly complicated coffee makers or the latest state-of-the-art revolutionary coffee machine,” says Emmanuel Plat, Director of Merchandising, Retail at MoMA Design Store.

This programmable coffee maker from the MoMa x Bodum collab is one of the most out-there retro coffee makers you'll find. (Image credit: MoMa)

Because sometimes, it’s best to do it yourself and give the robots a rest. "What people love about making coffee is the routine,” says digital artist and designer Tina Bobbe who creates colorful coffee maker 'wraps' made from pipes for standard stainless steel machines. “It starts with flipping a switch, then grinding the beans, tamping with the perfect pressure, and so on. Every morning, you craft your coffee with your hands until the first rewarding sip. No need to let a machine do it for us, because we love the process. The 80s-inspired design seems to reflect the analogue process of coffee making and adds joy to it."

These designs capture something specific: a cheap and cheerful sort of energy — a throwback to the era of technicolor, when home appliances weren’t resigned to a sea of neutrals. "The association of vibrant colors typically not used for these types of products resonated with our customers who not only bought the objects for their function and attractive price point but also because they look good,” says Emmanuel. The appeal reaches younger consumers, but also design lovers nostalgic for a time when coffee makers didn’t need chargers.

Suffice it to say, our culture feasts on revivals — Mean Girls (2024), Motorola flip phones, mom jeans. Sometimes, it’s not about the latest innovations or forward thinking interior design trends; it’s about familiarity. Wake up and smell the simplicity. In 2025, coffee culture is going back to basics: no cryptic buttons, no complicated settings — just great coffee and even better design.

Shop Retro Coffee Makers

Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Drip Coffee Maker View at Walmart Price: $59 Drew Barrymore has done it again. This retro coffee maker from her (appropriately named) 'Beautiful' Walmart collection balances new with a sense of nostalgia by using clean, pared-back lines and a soft matte finish. While it’s available in a rainbow of colors, the Starry Night Blue has my full attention right now — calm, chic, and a tad unexpected. Holstein Housewares 5-Cup Coffee Maker View at QVC Price: $26.99 Sure, it leans slightly kitschy — tell me this doesn’t look like it belongs in an ’80s sitcom kitchen — but I mean that as a compliment. It’s compact, brewing just five cups, making it ideal for cozy corners, office setups, or anyone who prefers their caffeine routine delightfully uncomplicated. At under $30, it’s a no-brainer for brightening up your mornings. Amaste Retro Style Coffee Machine View at Amazon Price: $69.99 Amaste has taken their retro coffee machine to the next level with rose gold accents and a clean white package. Minimal at first glance, it’s packed with options: choose between mild, medium, or strong brews — a rarity for something this elegant and affordable. For those who like a bit more edge, it’s also available in ash blue and black. HADEN Dorchester Ultra Silt Green Programmable Drip Coffee Maker View at Crate & Barrel Price: $129.95 HADEN’s Dorchester coffee maker is a masterclass in vintage-inspired design. Faux bois finishes, smooth curves, and stainless-steel accents make this piece worthy of a permanent spot on the counter. But the true standout feature here? A delay brew function that lets the you of yesterday surprise the you of today with a perfectly timed cup of coffee. Smeg 10-Cup Drip Coffee Machine View at Amazon Price: $228 Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely come across SMEG’s lineup of retro brewers. This drip coffee maker steals the show, though, with its glossy red finish and perfectly pared-back design. Packed with high-performance features like an aroma intensity selector and a generous 10-cup capacity, it blends old-timey beauty with modern needs. Reviewers agree: it’s iconic for a reason. ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Enfinigy Glass Drip Coffee Maker View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $149.99, Was: $199.99 While 10 cups is often the ceiling for machines like these, this luxury coffee maker ups the ante with a 12-cup capacity. It’s designed to deliver a smoother, less sour taste by blooming the grinds first, which releases carbon dioxide before brewing. Bonus points for its keep-warm function and built-in milk frother, all wrapped in a fluted, vintage-inspired silhouette. The best of both worlds, indeed.

