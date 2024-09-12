Drew Barrymore Just Launched a Range of her Beautiful Appliances in a New "Wildflower" Design, and It's the Perfect Pattern for Fall

Drew Barrymore's foray into homeware has had tremendous success since its launch, and now the addition of a new patterned design on a range of kitchen appliances has us ready to fill our shopping carts once more. The new design, "Wildflower," was announced yesterday, and we think the painterly floral motif offers the perfect cozy touch to your kitchen as we head into fall.

The "Beautiful by Drew" collection, available exclusively at Walmart, started as a kitchenware collection and quickly moved into furniture, so this new collection pays homage to the products that helped the brand take off. "Featuring soft florals against a matte black background, our limited-edition floral kitchenware collection is sure to make a statement in your home," Drew said, taking to Instagram to announce the new design.

Anyone who's kept up with Drew's recent business ventures knows that her homeware has a cult following. Popular products sell out just minutes after they're restocked, and with the rapturous reactions to this latest line, the new Wildflower products have quickly earned a spot on the list of the best Beautiful by Drew Barrymore homeware. But if you want to get your hands on one, you'll need to act fast.

Air Fryer in Wildflower View at Walmart Price: $39.96 Drew Barrymore's air fryer is the most well-known in the collection, and now the cult favorite is available in the whimsical Wildflower design. These decorative botanicals bring a splash of playful color to your kitchen countertops; it's just the encouragement we need to hunker down with hearty, home-cooked meals this fall.

(Image credit: Walmart)

So, what can you get your hands on? At this early stage, the new range is only available on select appliances which include the air fryer, the slow cooker, the electric gooseneck kettle, and the stand mixer. These larger items allow the true-to-life-sized flowers to really pop and against the black backdrop.

Livingetc's Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cumberbatch-Anderson was able to preview the new range first-hand at a Walmart event earlier this summer. Besides the pretty botanical pattern, she lauds the sleek design of the appliances themselves. "What I love about this collection is that they're reimagining every day, very utilitarian items in a way that's meant to be displayed on your countertop. Even the controls are invisible until you need them," she says. "There's a bigger movement happening in the kitchen, connecting prep-ware and serving wares to tell a more cohesive and aesthetic story. These items are a good example of that trend."

The announcement has inevitably caused quite a stir among fans, with the slow cooker already sold out (you can still add it to your wish list though which leads us to believe a restock might be imminent!) Instagram followers are crying out for the design to appear across more kitchen products, too, and considering Drew's kindness, the likelihood could be more probable than you think. (Remember the Beautiful viral swivel chair in a boucle fabric that saw several color iterations? We'll be watching Walmart's site with eagle eyes in the coming weeks.)

Shop the Wildflower Collection

Alongside this launch, we also noticed another new colorway cropping up on some popular items. The deep and inky Starry Night shade is available on the slow cooker, toaster, and ceramic cookware set among other products. Both feel so on-brand for the season, so if you're looking to switch out some aging kitchenware ahead of the upcoming holidays, these covetable new additions are perfect for the job.

If there was ever a time to shop Drew's kitchenware, it's now. If you're fast enough, you might be able to sweep the new designs' entire collection. Pair them with one of these stylish countertop appliances and let the home cooking commence!