15 of the best-looking kitchen countertop appliances - they're so stylish they could double as decor

Crock Pots. Pressure cookers. Air fryers. Toaster ovens. What do all of these things have in common? They're all kitchen appliances, of course, but, more importantly — for items you're meant to leave out on your counter, they're all, well, rather bland and boring style-wise. When did you last look at your friend's blender and say, "Wow, where did you get that? It looks so chic!" Maybe never!

Just because the typical countertop appliance looks a bit drab, that doesn't mean there aren't design-friendly (and still high-performing) alternatives on the market; they might just be a bit harder to find. Ahead of the sure-to-be plentiful Black Friday home sales, I've done a bit of online digging to pull out what I believe are the trendiest options from Wayfair, Target, Nordstrom, and more.

Best-looking air fryers

The Our Place Wonder Oven™ View at Our Place Price: $170 (13% off) I am riveted by this 6-in-1 air fryer from Our Place, the trendy kitchen brand perhaps best known for its viral Always Pan. The retro-looking Wonder Oven™ not only air fries, it also bakes, roasts, toasts, reheats, and broils. Plus it actually looks ... well, cute. Not an easy task! 3-qt merlot air fryer by Drew Barrymore View at Walmart Price: $29.96 While I'm less enamored by this traditional air fryer from Drew Barrymore's collection with Walmart, I can appreciate its stylish merlot hue and trendy gold buttons. And I wouldn't feel the need to hide this appliance in my cabinets, either. 33% off Café Couture toaster oven with air fry View at Wayfair Price: $299 With its simple matte white exterior and rose gold buttons/handles, this is the air fryer for all of the aesthetes out there, especially those with a focus on their kitchen.

Best-looking toasters and toaster ovens

BALMUDA toaster oven View at Amazon Price: $299 If memory serves, this is the toaster oven of choice for minimalist TikTok it girl Emily Mariko. Even she leaves it out on the counter 24/7. Plissé 2-slice toaster View at Wayfair Price: $119 How unique and different are the pleats on the outside of this 2-slice toaster, part of a small electrical appliance series designed by Michele De Lucchi? It looks like a tiny art piece for your counter. The Galanz toaster oven View at Wayfair Price: $78.13 I didn't have a sky blue air fryer on my 2023 bingo card, but leave it to Wayfair to keep me guessing. This 6-slice toaster oven from Galanz has 8 cooking functions.

Best looking slow and pressure-cookers

6qt design series Crock Pot View at Target Price: $49.99 I already wrote a whole love letter about this Crock Pot (where have stylish slow cookers been all my life?!), but the TLDR is: buy it. This model and color in particular are only available at Target at the moment. Our Place Dream Cooker™ View at Our Place Price: $225 (10% off) Once again, we find ourselves back at Our Place. But for good reason, as I'm sure you can tell. Much like the Wonder Oven, this multicooker is a sleekly-designed jack-of-all-trades. A minimalist's instant pot. And on sale! 6qt slow cooker from Drew Barrymore View at Walmart Price: $49.96 (28% off) If you can't find the Target Crock Pot, this line from Drew Barrymore (the same as her air fryer) is certainly the next best thing. Seemingly the only other design-minded slow cooker alternative.

Best-looking kettles

Cuisinart digital gooseneck kettle View at Target Price: $99 The gooseneck on this electric kettle is designed for ultimate pour control, while its base plate both heats and keeps the pot's contents warm if you have to walk away. Sleek is the word. Fellow corvo EKG tea electric tea kettle View at Amazon Price: $165.75 (15% off) Fellow is based in San Francisco, but everything about its 0.9L electric kettle screams Scandinavia to me. It's minimalist and different, almost like an abstract painting that just happens to brew tea. Anfilank-boil water electric kettle View at Amazon Price: $49.99 I love this find — you get the same cozy look of a traditional teapot but the convenience of an electric kettle. A win-win! Keep it out on your stove for maximum effect.

Best-looking blenders