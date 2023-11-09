15 of the best-looking kitchen countertop appliances - they're so stylish they could double as decor
From air fryers to toaster ovens, these countertop appliances are so on-trend you won't want — or need to! — put them away when you're done
Crock Pots. Pressure cookers. Air fryers. Toaster ovens. What do all of these things have in common? They're all kitchen appliances, of course, but, more importantly — for items you're meant to leave out on your counter, they're all, well, rather bland and boring style-wise. When did you last look at your friend's blender and say, "Wow, where did you get that? It looks so chic!" Maybe never!
Just because the typical countertop appliance looks a bit drab, that doesn't mean there aren't design-friendly (and still high-performing) alternatives on the market; they might just be a bit harder to find. Ahead of the sure-to-be plentiful Black Friday home sales, I've done a bit of online digging to pull out what I believe are the trendiest options from Wayfair, Target, Nordstrom, and more.
Best-looking air fryers
Price: $170 (13% off)
I am riveted by this 6-in-1 air fryer from Our Place, the trendy kitchen brand perhaps best known for its viral Always Pan. The retro-looking Wonder Oven™ not only air fries, it also bakes, roasts, toasts, reheats, and broils. Plus it actually looks ... well, cute. Not an easy task!
Price: $29.96
While I'm less enamored by this traditional air fryer from Drew Barrymore's collection with Walmart, I can appreciate its stylish merlot hue and trendy gold buttons. And I wouldn't feel the need to hide this appliance in my cabinets, either.
33% off
Price: $299
With its simple matte white exterior and rose gold buttons/handles, this is the air fryer for all of the aesthetes out there, especially those with a focus on their kitchen.
Best-looking toasters and toaster ovens
Price: $299
If memory serves, this is the toaster oven of choice for minimalist TikTok it girl Emily Mariko. Even she leaves it out on the counter 24/7.
Price: $119
How unique and different are the pleats on the outside of this 2-slice toaster, part of a small electrical appliance series designed by Michele De Lucchi? It looks like a tiny art piece for your counter.
Best looking slow and pressure-cookers
Price: $49.99
I already wrote a whole love letter about this Crock Pot (where have stylish slow cookers been all my life?!), but the TLDR is: buy it. This model and color in particular are only available at Target at the moment.
Price: $225 (10% off)
Once again, we find ourselves back at Our Place. But for good reason, as I'm sure you can tell. Much like the Wonder Oven, this multicooker is a sleekly-designed jack-of-all-trades. A minimalist's instant pot. And on sale!
Best-looking kettles
Price: $99
The gooseneck on this electric kettle is designed for ultimate pour control, while its base plate both heats and keeps the pot's contents warm if you have to walk away. Sleek is the word.
Price: $165.75 (15% off)
Fellow is based in San Francisco, but everything about its 0.9L electric kettle screams Scandinavia to me. It's minimalist and different, almost like an abstract painting that just happens to brew tea.
Best-looking blenders
Price: $194.92
Turn your smoothie into royalty with this totally on-trend glass blender from Beast. It looks almost like a sculpture or a vase when not in use — at least that's how I feel about the Cloud White colorway.
Price: $299.95
If nostalgia has a hold of you, consider a retro appliance from Smeg, which counts blenders, refrigerators, and more among its 50s and 60s-inspired arsenal.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
