15 of the best-looking kitchen countertop appliances - they're so stylish they could double as decor

From air fryers to toaster ovens, these countertop appliances are so on-trend you won't want — or need to! — put them away when you're done

A collage of countertop kitchen appliances
(Image credit: Illustrated | Wayfair, Walmart)
Jump to category:
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Crock Pots. Pressure cookers. Air fryers. Toaster ovens. What do all of these things have in common? They're all kitchen appliances, of course, but, more importantly — for items you're meant to leave out on your counter, they're all, well, rather bland and boring style-wise. When did you last look at your friend's blender and say, "Wow, where did you get that? It looks so chic!" Maybe never!

Just because the typical countertop appliance looks a bit drab, that doesn't mean there aren't design-friendly (and still high-performing) alternatives on the market; they might just be a bit harder to find. Ahead of the sure-to-be plentiful Black Friday home sales, I've done a bit of online digging to pull out what I believe are the trendiest options from Wayfair, Target, Nordstrom, and more.

Best-looking air fryers

Our Place air fryer
The Our Place Wonder Oven™

Price: $170 (13% off)

I am riveted by this 6-in-1 air fryer from Our Place, the trendy kitchen brand perhaps best known for its viral Always Pan. The retro-looking Wonder Oven™ not only air fries, it also bakes, roasts, toasts, reheats, and broils. Plus it actually looks ... well, cute. Not an easy task!

Merlot-colored air fryer
3-qt merlot air fryer by Drew Barrymore

Price: $29.96

While I'm less enamored by this traditional air fryer from Drew Barrymore's collection with Walmart, I can appreciate its stylish merlot hue and trendy gold buttons. And I wouldn't feel the need to hide this appliance in my cabinets, either.

White air fryer33% off
Café Couture toaster oven with air fry

Price: $299 

With its simple matte white exterior and rose gold buttons/handles, this is the air fryer for all of the aesthetes out there, especially those with a focus on their kitchen.

Best-looking toasters and toaster ovens

Toaster oven
BALMUDA toaster oven

Price: $299

If memory serves, this is the toaster oven of choice for minimalist TikTok it girl Emily Mariko. Even she leaves it out on the counter 24/7.

Green toaster
Plissé 2-slice toaster

Price: $119

How unique and different are the pleats on the outside of this 2-slice toaster, part of a small electrical appliance series designed by Michele De Lucchi? It looks like a tiny art piece for your counter.

Galanz air fryer in sky blue
The Galanz toaster oven

Price: $78.13

I didn't have a sky blue air fryer on my 2023 bingo card, but leave it to Wayfair to keep me guessing. This 6-slice toaster oven from Galanz has 8 cooking functions.

Best looking slow and pressure-cookers

Sage green Crock Pot
6qt design series Crock Pot

Price: $49.99

I already wrote a whole love letter about this Crock Pot (where have stylish slow cookers been all my life?!), but the TLDR is: buy it. This model and color in particular are only available at Target at the moment.

Our Place pressure cooker
Our Place Dream Cooker™

Price: $225 (10% off)

Once again, we find ourselves back at Our Place. But for good reason, as I'm sure you can tell. Much like the Wonder Oven, this multicooker is a sleekly-designed jack-of-all-trades. A minimalist's instant pot. And on sale!

Drew Barrymore slow cooker
6qt slow cooker from Drew Barrymore

Price: $49.96 (28% off)

If you can't find the Target Crock Pot, this line from Drew Barrymore (the same as her air fryer) is certainly the next best thing. Seemingly the only other design-minded slow cooker alternative.

Best-looking kettles

Gooseneck electric kettle
Cuisinart digital gooseneck kettle

Price: $99

The gooseneck on this electric kettle is designed for ultimate pour control, while its base plate both heats and keeps the pot's contents warm if you have to walk away. Sleek is the word.

Electric tea kettle
Fellow corvo EKG tea electric tea kettle

Price: $165.75 (15% off)

Fellow is based in San Francisco, but everything about its 0.9L electric kettle screams Scandinavia to me. It's minimalist and different, almost like an abstract painting that just happens to brew tea. 

Purple electric tea kettle
Anfilank-boil water electric kettle

Price: $49.99

I love this find — you get the same cozy look of a traditional teapot but the convenience of an electric kettle. A win-win! Keep it out on your stove for maximum effect.

Best-looking blenders

Beast blender
The Beast blender

Price: $194.92

Turn your smoothie into royalty with this totally on-trend glass blender from Beast. It looks almost like a sculpture or a vase when not in use — at least that's how I feel about the Cloud White colorway. 

Smeg blender
Smeg retro blender

Price: $299.95

If nostalgia has a hold of you, consider a retro appliance from Smeg, which counts blenders, refrigerators, and more among its 50s and 60s-inspired arsenal.

KitchenAid blender
KitchenAid K400 blender

Price: $219.99
Was: $299.99

Keep things basic and classic with this simple KitchenAid that's clean enough for your counter but still offers a bit of pizazz. 

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest