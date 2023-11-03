I've fallen for Target's $50 sage green Crock Pot - the answer to all our holiday hosting fears
The on-trend sage green Crock Pot slow cooker takes the bulky design we're all used to and turns it into a minimalist piece of kitchen decor
In the world of kitchen appliances, a Crock Pot slow cooker isn't normally that expensive; you can usually find a rather large one for less than $100. Though it's often not a design statement you're keen to keep out on the counter top.
But all that may have changed now that I've uncovered this sage green, 6-quart Crock Pot that's selling at Target for just $50. Like the best coffee makers, it has been given an aesthetic makeover and become a hero piece you're happy to show off. There are so many colors that go with sage green, and it now fits seamlessly into almost every kitchen color scheme. It's a surprisingly modern design (and great price point) for an appliance known for gray, black, and white finishes.
Slow cookers are an essential bit of kit to get you through the holidays - helping to cut down on the stress around cooking big meals. But on top of that, did they just become a bit sexy?
The trendiest Crock Pot
From a design perspective, this Crock Pot is streamlined and minimalist, especially with its matte finish. This would be one appliance I truly wouldn't mind leaving on my counter at all times as somewhat of a functional piece of decor.
At six quarts, it also makes enough food to feed seven or more people (think of Thanksgiving), is microwave and dishwasher-safe, and offers four pre-programmed settings from which you can select the perfect time and temperature. You might be able to find similarly-sized Crock Pots for the same price or slightly less, but this one specific model has the best design for the price by far. A must-have for an elevated kitchen, and for all of those soups and stews you'll be cooking this winter.
Buy the sage green 6 qt Crock Pot now at Target.
Other Crock Pots to try
Price: $19.99 (20% off)
This 4.5-quart slow cooker shares some of the design elements of the sage option above, but isn't quite as sleek. It's also not quite as large, and lacks the same programmable interface. Still, it's a nice price.
Price: $99.99
This 6-quart cooker gives you an option for sous vide — which means you'll be whipping up your own version of Starbuck's egg bites in now time. Probably more fitting for an avid slow cooker or chef.
If you have a slow cooker, you'll also need these accessories
Price: $48.49 for four
These glass plates are wonderfully chic, and the subtle pink color is a fabulous and quiet touch.
Price: $25 for 12 pieces
In addition to being stylish, the plates in this dinnerware set have raised edges, which adds some nice depth. It also makes it slightly easier to eat off of them.
Price: $24.99
Every stylish Crock Pot needs a stylish trivet on which to rest. This would look great on a dining table, or even displaying certain tiny decor items when it's not fulfilling its culinary use.
Price: $19.99
Did someone say understated holiday serving bowl? Because Target has one (and it would also look good on that wooden trivet).
Price: $6
This leather charger looks so luxe. It's available in white and tan, but I'm partial to the black - not only because black will never go out of style, but also because it is sure to hide any stains and spills.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com.
