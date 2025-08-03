Le Creuset Is Running Its Big Sale in September, Selling £50 Mystery Boxes Worth at Least £500 — Here Are All the Details

Le Creuset is designed for life, so spending a few hours lining up to score the premium cookware products on sale seems like a sacrifice worth making. Well, now it's time to put your money where your mouth is (or will be soon, hopefully) because the brand has just announced its enormous 'Factory to Table' sale, with up to 60% off across all categories, colors, collectible ranges, and even some exclusive pieces.

The event will take place in person at The Great Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate, on September 27 and 28, from 9am until 6pm each day. You'll need to purchase a ticket for £10 ahead of time, and there are only limited numbers available (VIP tickets are already sold out).

While there will be loads to choose from, perhaps the most enticing offer is the £50 'mystery boxes'. You'll walk away with a minimum of £500 worth of Le Creuset goodies (guaranteed to include "at least" one piece of cast iron cookware). The catch is, you won't know what you've got until you open it, and you'll need to have spent £150 in the sale to have a chance to buy one. It's hard to pinpoint the exact equation, but spending £200 to get at least £650 worth of Le Creuset is always going to be a good deal.

Won't be able to make it to the sale in Harrogate, or have your eye on a particular color of the investment cast iron cookware? Thankfully, you can still find plenty of discounts on Le Creuset online, including the delicious deals below.

Just In: Le Creuset Releases a New Color

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

But if you're really picky about color — and if you're that kind of person, you've come to the right place — you might be interested to learn that Le Creuset has just (on August 1) released a completely new colorway to their signature collection: Nuit.

It's a deep, dark navy blue that the brand is calling the "most dramatic" yet. The signature ombré swirls from black to true blue, and looks almost velvety. It's the perfect finishing piece for the decadent, moody table settings we're all so into right now, and an elegant color that will age like a fine wine... or Le Creuset.