Le Creuset Is Running Its Big Sale in September, Selling £50 Mystery Boxes Worth at Least £500 — Here Are All the Details

Le Creuset is designed for life, so spending a few hours lining up to score the premium cookware products on sale seems like a sacrifice worth making. Well, now it's time to put your money where your mouth is (or will be soon, hopefully) because the brand has just announced its enormous 'Factory to Table' sale, with up to 60% off across all categories, colors, collectible ranges, and even some exclusive pieces.
The event will take place in person at The Great Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate, on September 27 and 28, from 9am until 6pm each day. You'll need to purchase a ticket for £10 ahead of time, and there are only limited numbers available (VIP tickets are already sold out).
While there will be loads to choose from, perhaps the most enticing offer is the £50 'mystery boxes'. You'll walk away with a minimum of £500 worth of Le Creuset goodies (guaranteed to include "at least" one piece of cast iron cookware). The catch is, you won't know what you've got until you open it, and you'll need to have spent £150 in the sale to have a chance to buy one. It's hard to pinpoint the exact equation, but spending £200 to get at least £650 worth of Le Creuset is always going to be a good deal.
Won't be able to make it to the sale in Harrogate, or have your eye on a particular color of the investment cast iron cookware? Thankfully, you can still find plenty of discounts on Le Creuset online, including the delicious deals below.
29% off
Was: £305
When you think of Le Creuset, this is probably what comes to mind. The Cast Iron Round Casserole is designed for cooking stews, roasts, soups, casseroles and baking. Currently, the white colorway is 29% off — a good time to invest in a piece that will work no matter your style.
40% off
Was: £42
What's more French than a butter dish? This stoneware style can go in the fridge and microwave — meaning you can have butter exactly how you like it. Plus, stoneware retains cooler temperatures, so it means you can leave your butter on the counter, even when it's hot out.
29% off
Was: £305
Prefer color? The entire Pêche-colored Le Creuset range is currently discounted, with up to 43% off on some items. This color feels like a softer take on the iconic Volcanic orange, as if you've had it for years and years (which you will). The sale includes spoon rests, mugs, and skillets, too.
29% off
Was: £329
But Le Creuset does more than just cast iron and stoneware — this two-piece frying pan set is made from durable stainless steel, is non-stick, and just as stylish as the iconic pieces. Reviews say "the price is worth the product if you want durable and top quality pans."
44% off
Was: £12.50
The best chefs know that you're only as good as your utensils, so a sale is a wise time to invest in the best. Le Creuset's spatula features premium silicon which protects your pots and pans from scratches, and can withstand heats up to 250°C. When it comes to cleaning, simply detach the top and pop it in the dishwasher.
49% off
Was: £59
But Le Creuset isn't the only place to shop the brand on sale. John Lewis also has a few pieces, including this pretty Petit Fours Side Plates in assorted colors of Rhône, Cerise, Shell Pink, and Meringu — inspired by the sweet treats they're designed to hold.
30% off
Was: £68
And of course, you can find some great deals on Amazon. Thanks to its stoneware construction, this French Press retains heat for longer, wont' scratch or chip, and looks good while doing it. It's also available in a range of other colors, all discounted.
36% off
Was: £145
A skillet is a useful addition to your cooking setup, and this bright blue style from Le Creuset comes in a few sizes (although it's only the 23cm that's on sale right now), has a clever pouring lip that makes things easier, is dishwaser-safe, and has a hole in the handle, perfect for hanging French-style.
39% off
Was: £239
But of course, color matters. Especially with a piece like Le Creuset's Cast Iron Casserole, which is typically left out on your stovetop, rather than stored away with other pots and pans. Amazon's Le Creuset storefront has a few different colors currently discounted, so check there before you check out.
Just In: Le Creuset Releases a New Color
But if you're really picky about color — and if you're that kind of person, you've come to the right place — you might be interested to learn that Le Creuset has just (on August 1) released a completely new colorway to their signature collection: Nuit.
It's a deep, dark navy blue that the brand is calling the "most dramatic" yet. The signature ombré swirls from black to true blue, and looks almost velvety. It's the perfect finishing piece for the decadent, moody table settings we're all so into right now, and an elegant color that will age like a fine wine... or Le Creuset.
