Joanna Gaines Took This Vintage-Style Dinnerware Home From Her Latest Collection — Now, It's on Sale for Memorial Day
Call me crazy, but this plate's dainty green trim and speckled finish has me dreaming of a rustic dinner party in a rural meadow full of wispy grass...
As someone who lives in the densely populated New York City metropolitan area, I'm constantly trying to come up with ways to escape the chaos (without spending hundreds on flights and accommodation, mind you). So, how do I do it? Home decor, of course. Even the most unassuming pieces can get my imagination running: just like this Magnolia salad plate, that's on sale right now.
Okay, okay. I know what you're thinking. A salad plate... that's a pretty sad escape. But before you call me crazy, let me tell you — it's all in the details. Its soft, grainy, off-white color, subtle green trim, and scalloped detail feel so charming and classic. Its design transports me to the countryside (Or at least makes it look like I've been there recently). Joanna Gaines clearly agrees with me too, as this was one of the pieces she admitted to taking home from her design brand's spring collection.
I'm picturing an early evening dinner party with these plates flanking a long wooden dining table situated in a field of tall grass... Yes, it's got transportative qualities. But the best part? It's on sale for Magnolia's latest home deals for Memorial Day Weekend. That's right, take 20% off this plate (and 100% off the price of flights) to enjoy the perfect countryside escape this weekend, right in the middle of the city.
This plate measures about 8.5" in diameter, making it ideal for salads or desserts. Its design features a speckled glaze and an intricate green watercolor border which was originally painted by Magnolia's in-house artists in Waco, Texas. Since it's hand painted, each plate's design will be slightly different from the other, which just adds to the plate's natural charm. But unlike most hand-crafted pieces, this plate is both dishwasher and microwave safe.
Alone, this plate is charming. But with more similarly-themed decor, you can transform your dining space into a scene straight out of a farmhouse in the English countryside, or a cozy bistro in a quaint French village.
Buying the dream? Below, I've found a few more pieces of on sale table decor from Magnolia that can truly bring together this charming aesthetic.
The best placemats shouldn't just protect your table, they should become a backdrop to your stylish plates. As a set of four, these placemats are perfect for creating a cohesive tablescape, and with their earthy color and pleated rim, they act as a subtly stylish addition to your rustic setting. Since they're made from a cotton and linen blend, they can be thrown in the washing machine for convenient cleaning.
Cutting board, serving board, whatever you want it to be — you need this to complete your rustic-themed table setting. From the subtle variations in the wood grain to the square pattern in each corner, this board is effortlessly charming. It's a piece you'll constantly find use for. Place it on your table to hold an assortment of meats and cheeses, or use it to cut the vegetables for your salad. Whatever its purpose, it's sure to look good doing it.
Coasters are a small and often times forgotten detail when it comes to table decorating. They might seem unnecessary, but actually, these little disks are essential to keeping your table protected from water stains. (And they show you really care.) The style of this set of four is fitting of the rustic aesthetic with its brass finish and dainty trim. Use them to complete your countryside-inspired tablescape.
Like I said, certain decor has a way of transporting you simply through its style — these charmingly rustic decorations can truly make your home feel like a stylish rural farmhouse.
Want to maintain the atmosphere throughout the rest of your home? Find our designer-approved rustic bedroom ideas to create a bedroom fit for a countryside escape.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
