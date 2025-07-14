Forget Slogan Tees — The In Crowd Now All Have Slogan Plates That Look as Good Mounted on Their Walls as They Do on Their Dining Tables
Saying what’s on your mind through your choice of crockery is a big trend this season — here's where to find the right personality plate for you
Is it just me, or are plates with words on them everywhere right now? Personality is one of the big design trends I'm noticing at the moment, as everyone wants their home decor to mean something and say something.
When it comes to 'slogan plates', the wittier and more whimsical the quote, the better. One of my top picks has to be a design by Janet Bell that says: ‘these dishes won’t wash themselves’. I mean, is there a more direct way of ushering your guests to do the washing up?
Really, we are seeing these plates being used practically, especially for dinner parties, but you don't just have to reserve them as dinnerware sets. You can easily hang them as part of an eclectic gallery wall. If you’re keen to add a comedic edge to your tablescape or walls, then I’ve picked out some of my absolute favorites that are as stylish as they are statement-making.
This quirky colorful plate looks like it should retail for far more than it does — for just £10, I'd say this is a steal. It's crafted from stoneware and features a hand-illustrated squiggle design finished in a glossy glaze. The perfect plate to give your guests a pep talk.
Laetitia Rouget is a designer brand that make lots of slogan plates, but this one has to be one of my favorites. If you're a Spice Girls fan or simply want to encourage your guests to speak the truth, then this stoneware dessert plate will be the ideal addition to your dinner party or gallery wall.
If your'e a self confessed feeder, then displaying this either on your table or your wall will make a lot of sense. Crafted from stoneware, boasting a unique organic shape, these plates by Maegan are dishwasher and microwave safe, which make them super practical too.
This set of two slogan dinner plates are an investment, but if the words resonate with you, then why not treat yourself? Pink and green should definitely be seen and we think this pair would look fabulous hung next to each other in an entranceway or dining area.
Fun fact! This 'No Drinks On The Dance Floor' Plate was inspired by the Kate Moss shoot for Perfect Magazine, so would be a fantastic choice for a fashion lover. It features bold red lettering on a cream base. What I love most about this plate is the 'wobbly' design, which makes it feel authentically handmade.
Keep in mind that, if there isn’t a slogan plate that speaks to you or your particular style, you can invest in personalized crockery through online stores such as Etsy, whose sellers will endeavour to create your dream slogan plate for your special occasion or gallery wall.
This table setting trend is such a fun addition to your home that gives any space a huge dose of personality.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.