Forget Slogan Tees — The In Crowd Now All Have Slogan Plates That Look as Good Mounted on Their Walls as They Do on Their Dining Tables

Is it just me, or are plates with words on them everywhere right now? Personality is one of the big design trends I'm noticing at the moment, as everyone wants their home decor to mean something and say something.

When it comes to 'slogan plates', the wittier and more whimsical the quote, the better. One of my top picks has to be a design by Janet Bell that says: ‘these dishes won’t wash themselves’. I mean, is there a more direct way of ushering your guests to do the washing up?

Really, we are seeing these plates being used practically, especially for dinner parties, but you don't just have to reserve them as dinnerware sets. You can easily hang them as part of an eclectic gallery wall. If you’re keen to add a comedic edge to your tablescape or walls, then I’ve picked out some of my absolute favorites that are as stylish as they are statement-making.

Keep in mind that, if there isn’t a slogan plate that speaks to you or your particular style, you can invest in personalized crockery through online stores such as Etsy, whose sellers will endeavour to create your dream slogan plate for your special occasion or gallery wall.

This table setting trend is such a fun addition to your home that gives any space a huge dose of personality.