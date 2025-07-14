Forget Slogan Tees — The In Crowd Now All Have Slogan Plates That Look as Good Mounted on Their Walls as They Do on Their Dining Tables

Saying what’s on your mind through your choice of crockery is a big trend this season — here's where to find the right personality plate for you

Is it just me, or are plates with words on them everywhere right now? Personality is one of the big design trends I'm noticing at the moment, as everyone wants their home decor to mean something and say something.

When it comes to 'slogan plates', the wittier and more whimsical the quote, the better. One of my top picks has to be a design by Janet Bell that says: ‘these dishes won’t wash themselves’. I mean, is there a more direct way of ushering your guests to do the washing up?

Really, we are seeing these plates being used practically, especially for dinner parties, but you don't just have to reserve them as dinnerware sets. You can easily hang them as part of an eclectic gallery wall. If you’re keen to add a comedic edge to your tablescape or walls, then I’ve picked out some of my absolute favorites that are as stylish as they are statement-making.

Eleanor Bowmer Electric Coast 'world Is Your Oyster' Stoneware Side Plate, 19cm, Multi
Eleanor Bowmer
The World Is Your Oyster

This quirky colorful plate looks like it should retail for far more than it does — for just £10, I'd say this is a steal. It's crafted from stoneware and features a hand-illustrated squiggle design finished in a glossy glaze. The perfect plate to give your guests a pep talk.

Tell Me What You Really Really Want Hand-Painted Stoneware Dessert Plate 20cm
Laetitia Rouget
Tell Me What You Really Really Want

Laetitia Rouget is a designer brand that make lots of slogan plates, but this one has to be one of my favorites. If you're a Spice Girls fan or simply want to encourage your guests to speak the truth, then this stoneware dessert plate will be the ideal addition to your dinner party or gallery wall.

Anthropologie, Maegen Statement Plate
Anthropologie
Eat Up, There's Plenty More to Go Around

If your'e a self confessed feeder, then displaying this either on your table or your wall will make a lot of sense. Crafted from stoneware, boasting a unique organic shape, these plates by Maegan are dishwasher and microwave safe, which make them super practical too.

20cm Ceramic Dessert Plate
Laetitia Rouget
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

This slogan plate made me immediately laugh out loud. 'Winner winner chicken dinner' is a familiar saying amongst my friends and family but what about yours? This would be ideal to serve a starter on — if chicken was one of the ingredients, even better.

Bella Freud, Love Is the Drug / Post-Modern
Bella Freud
Love Is the Drug / Post-Modern

This set of two slogan dinner plates are an investment, but if the words resonate with you, then why not treat yourself? Pink and green should definitely be seen and we think this pair would look fabulous hung next to each other in an entranceway or dining area.

Urban Outfitters, Gothic Slogan Plate
Urban Outfitters
Woke Up Hot as Hell Again

The juxtaposition between this vintage-inspired 'posh' dinner plate to the modern phrase that adorns the front is hilarious. What could be better than to use a set of these at your next dinner party? They'll definitely be a talking point.

Anna + Nina Réservé Dessert Plate
Anna + Nina
Réservé

What I love about hand-painted ceramics is that every item is going to be slightly different and therefore unique to you. To add a pop of red to your tablescape or gallery wall, consider investing in this Réservé dessert plate from chic brand Anna + Nina.

Café Violette Handpainted Stoneware Dessert Plate
Café Violette
C'est Delicieux

Turn your dinner table into your very own French-inspired café with this gorgeous dessert plate. Ideal for serving pastries on, amp up the pink and red theme and decorate your table with pink table linen and red napkins.

Fern&Co. , Claws & Cheers
Fern&Co.
Claws & Cheers

Planning a seafood themed dinner party or perhaps your kitchen nods to a coastal theme? Then this lobster motif plate would be the perfect fit. I love the selection of primary colors as it gives this plate a fun and retro feel.

Caitlin Rounds Antiques, Pasta Girl Summer
Caitlin Rounds Antiques
Pasta Girl Summer

For a truly one-off piece, this adorable plate is made to order and will take three weeks to arrive. The scalloped edge design is bang on trend and the pasta themed slogan is ideal for those that feel passionate about Italian cuisine.

Rhea Kalo, If You Don't Like the Food
Rhea Kalo
If You Don't Like the Food

I'm a big fan of passive aggressive homeware and this plate definitely ticks that box. Each and every plate is made with love and painted by hand in Greece, so no two will ever be the same. Make sure to be careful with this beauty as it is hand wash only.

L&Clay Ceramics, No Drinks on the Dance Floor

L&Clay Ceramics
No Drinks on the Dance Floor

Fun fact! This 'No Drinks On The Dance Floor' Plate was inspired by the Kate Moss shoot for Perfect Magazine, so would be a fantastic choice for a fashion lover. It features bold red lettering on a cream base. What I love most about this plate is the 'wobbly' design, which makes it feel authentically handmade.

Keep in mind that, if there isn’t a slogan plate that speaks to you or your particular style, you can invest in personalized crockery through online stores such as Etsy, whose sellers will endeavour to create your dream slogan plate for your special occasion or gallery wall.

This table setting trend is such a fun addition to your home that gives any space a huge dose of personality.

