Is the 'Croissant Plate' the New Secret to a Parisian-Style Breakfast Table? The Trend Making Your Morning Rituals Feel Special

Things seem to be coming up croissants in the world of interior design lately. From plates donning the motif to decor embodying its actual form, would I have guessed this French delicacy would make its way into the home decor space? Probably not, but c'est la vie.

Croissant decor is the finishing touch to a well-dressed breakfast table, and a subtle nod to that enviable Parisian style. I can see it now: a table set with an embroidered tablecloth and matching linens, juice glasses at each seat, a simple yet stunning floral display, and your breakfast treat of choice (a croissant perhaps?) served on, you guessed it, a plate painted with a picture of a croissant. Specialist breakfast plates aren't what you find in most dinnerware sets, which means the croissant plate is the perfect 'extra' to add to your serving set.

It taps straight into the home cafe trend I've been seeing everywhere lately. It's kitschy-chic in all the best ways. So why not save yourself a trip to Paris, and grab yourself a croissant plate instead?

Marin Montagut Café Croissant Saucer £47 at Liberty London This Marin Montagut Cafe Croissant Saucer is probably my favorite iteration of the croissant plate trend. It's chic, it's sophisticated, it's exactly what you'd imagine you'd find dining at a Parisian cafe. Taking inspiration from the French tableware of yesteryear, each piece is designed and handmade in the brand’s workshop in Paris. The design captures the essence of a cafe-core kitchen — with a beautiful finished plate that will perfectly complement your breakfast tablescape. Harlie Brown Studio Belle Journée Stoneware Dessert Plate £16 at Anthropologie Leave it to Anthropologie to have a beautiful rendition of the latest trending decor. This Harlie Brown Studio dessert plate instantly makes me want to book a flight to Paris. Or at least, treat myself to a pain au chocolat on my new croissant plate. The colors echo that classic bistro style, while the hand-painted style gives it a cheery romance. ABASK Hand-Painted Porcelain Croissant Dish £235 at ABASK Now this style may diverge slightly from a traditional 'plate', but I simply couldn't not include it. It may seem a touch absurd, but that is the beauty of it — it's a piece that gets people talking. Yes, you could use this as a catch-all dish anywhere in your house, but the breakfast table is where I'm imagining it the most clearly. On the ABASK site they show the piece as a butter dish, a condiment holder, or even for salt and pepper.

First there was butter yellow, now there's buttery pastries — what is it with interior design trends right now? I suspect it has something to do with a longing for the comfort and nostalgia of times gone by.

The resurgence of vintage, antiques, and even familiar color palettes is drawing our favorite foods into the inspiration mix. Just look at the rise in vegetal hues and vegetable decor in both fashion and interiors for 2025.

But whatever the reason, I find myself shockingly obsessed with the look. So much so that I've scoured the internet for all the best croissant-inspired decor that I could find. From placemats to candles and cups, here are the chicest ways to feed your French food decor cravings.

Who knew croissant candles, plates, and decorative accessories could be so chic? And while I haven't personally seen and felt each piece in person, I can assure you, this won't be another Temu croissant lamp situation... if you know, you know.