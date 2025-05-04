Is the 'Croissant Plate' the New Secret to a Parisian-Style Breakfast Table? The Trend Making Your Morning Rituals Feel Special
A plate for your croissant, or one shaped like a croissant... the design world seems hungry for croissant candles, plates, and decorative accents right now
Things seem to be coming up croissants in the world of interior design lately. From plates donning the motif to decor embodying its actual form, would I have guessed this French delicacy would make its way into the home decor space? Probably not, but c'est la vie.
Croissant decor is the finishing touch to a well-dressed breakfast table, and a subtle nod to that enviable Parisian style. I can see it now: a table set with an embroidered tablecloth and matching linens, juice glasses at each seat, a simple yet stunning floral display, and your breakfast treat of choice (a croissant perhaps?) served on, you guessed it, a plate painted with a picture of a croissant. Specialist breakfast plates aren't what you find in most dinnerware sets, which means the croissant plate is the perfect 'extra' to add to your serving set.
It taps straight into the home cafe trend I've been seeing everywhere lately. It's kitschy-chic in all the best ways. So why not save yourself a trip to Paris, and grab yourself a croissant plate instead?
This Marin Montagut Cafe Croissant Saucer is probably my favorite iteration of the croissant plate trend. It's chic, it's sophisticated, it's exactly what you'd imagine you'd find dining at a Parisian cafe. Taking inspiration from the French tableware of yesteryear, each piece is designed and handmade in the brand’s workshop in Paris. The design captures the essence of a cafe-core kitchen — with a beautiful finished plate that will perfectly complement your breakfast tablescape.
Leave it to Anthropologie to have a beautiful rendition of the latest trending decor. This Harlie Brown Studio dessert plate instantly makes me want to book a flight to Paris. Or at least, treat myself to a pain au chocolat on my new croissant plate. The colors echo that classic bistro style, while the hand-painted style gives it a cheery romance.
Now this style may diverge slightly from a traditional 'plate', but I simply couldn't not include it. It may seem a touch absurd, but that is the beauty of it — it's a piece that gets people talking. Yes, you could use this as a catch-all dish anywhere in your house, but the breakfast table is where I'm imagining it the most clearly. On the ABASK site they show the piece as a butter dish, a condiment holder, or even for salt and pepper.
First there was butter yellow, now there's buttery pastries — what is it with interior design trends right now? I suspect it has something to do with a longing for the comfort and nostalgia of times gone by.
The resurgence of vintage, antiques, and even familiar color palettes is drawing our favorite foods into the inspiration mix. Just look at the rise in vegetal hues and vegetable decor in both fashion and interiors for 2025.
But whatever the reason, I find myself shockingly obsessed with the look. So much so that I've scoured the internet for all the best croissant-inspired decor that I could find. From placemats to candles and cups, here are the chicest ways to feed your French food decor cravings.
La Redoute just dropped their collection with Côte, and croissants were one of the main motifs. These breakfast placemats are the perfect combination of whimsical and refined. The white background with the thin blue trim brings a sophisticated element, and the croissant brings all the fun. Time to get planning your breakfast get together!
No tablescape is complete without a fun croissant candle thrown in, so of course I had to include this style, available at Selfridges. Whether you are planning a birthday breakfast or a holiday dinner gathering, this playful spin on croissant decor is sure to add a unique flair to your table display.
Scent-scaping has been one of the more interesting trends to come out of the past year, and what better scent to waft through a breakfast party than the delicious scent of a bakery? The Earl of East croissant candle has been on Livingetc's radar for a little while now, and it's safe to say we are no less obsessed.
In love with the Anthropologie croissant plate? Well, the good news is the brand has a matching cappuccino mug to pair with it. The mug you drink your morning joe out of makes all the difference. So why not indulge in one that sports your favorite flaky pastry? Anthropologie even has a croissant espresso cup in the same style.
What's better than one croissant-shaped candle? Three croissant-shaped candles. These miniature versions from La Redoute come in a neutral colorway that is a touch more subtle but with no less style. Just be sure no one reaches for the candle instead of the real thing.
To top off your cafe-inspired breakfast bar ideas, the La Redoute x Côte collab also has croissant breakfast napkins available. It's a decorative table linen I didn't know I needed. They come as a set of four and are machine-wash safe. Pair them with the matching tablecloth, and you will be the host with the most at every brunch or coffee break.
The perfect finishing touch to your larder or pantry? These cute croissant-shaped door knobs, of course. For just £4 a pop, they're such a sweet detail to decorate your kitchen with. If you thought colorful cabinet pulls were fun, these take the trend up a notch.
A more affordable take on the ABASK style shared above, this croissant-shaped gold trinket box would be the perfect place to stash your jewels, keys, sunglasses, and, if you're a true fan of breakfast: butter.
Who knew croissant candles, plates, and decorative accessories could be so chic? And while I haven't personally seen and felt each piece in person, I can assure you, this won't be another Temu croissant lamp situation... if you know, you know.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
