The 'Cafecore' Kitchen Trend has Captured our Hearts – Here are 4 Ways to Embrace the Look in your Home
Embrace your inner barista and bring a comfy coffee aesthetic feel into your own home
Fancy being your own barista? Love the cozy feel of your favorite coffee shop? Keen to embrace a kitchen design that feels convivial, rather than clinical? Well, the cafecore kitchen aesthetic embodies all of the above, and it's the latest style trend on the interior design radar.
Late last year, the 'Pinterest Predicts trend report named 'cafecore' kitchens as one of the standout design styles of the year ahead, and we're quickly seeing them materialize in our everyday homes. Channeling a curated, kitschy cafe feel, they incorporate the likes of coffee bars, thrifted finds on open shelves, retro-inspired furnishings, and bistro-style dining. It's everything you love about cozy cafes, in the comfort of your own home.
Unlike other more 'out-there' trends, this one is far easier to embrace in your space, too. With just a few simple updates you can turn your kitchen into a more liveable chill-out zone to relax with your morning cup of Joe, your afternoon brew, and even your evening glass of wine. At this rate, you may as well wave goodbye to your living room completely! Here's what designers have to say about the latest interior design trend on everyone's lips, and how to introduce the vibe into your own home.
What is the 'Cafecore' kitchen trend?
As the name suggests, the cafecore kitchen trend is all about bringing the convivial atmosphere of your favorite coffee shop into your main culinary space. It lends itself best to open-plan kitchens where it's easy to introduce cozy seating arrangements for an all-out cafe vibe, but it's equally possible in small, enclosed kitchens, too.
'Cafecore kitchen aesthetics, a rising trend in interior design, draw inspiration from the inviting atmosphere of cafes,' says designer Soni Mehra, CEO and creative director of Marble Lotus. 'This style blends functionality with a warm ambiance. Coffee stations and corners are focal points for intentional decor decisions within this trend.'
Why are cafecore kitchens proving so popular?
Some trends spend their entire lifespan on the fringes of the design world whereas others, like this one, quickly become a new kind of normal. Increasingly, we're all embracing a barista-level coffee experience inside our homes. Gone are the days of instant granules and drip coffee makers. At-home coffee bars now incorporate professional-worthy pieces of kit with adjustable grind levels, steam wands, and digital displays.
According to Soni, however, it's more than just our caffeine addiction fueling this emerging design trend. 'Cafecore kitchens are gaining popularity as people seek a relaxed and social home environment,' she says. 'The cafecore aesthetic creates a retreat-like setting that fosters a sense of togetherness and tranquility. In other home spaces, we've seen an increased interest in bringing the feeling of weekend luxury into interior design through the spa bathroom and hotel bedroom trends, so naturally, cafecore is trending.'
How to embrace the cafecore trend
'Cafecore kitchens typically feature open shelving for stylish dishware, a dedicated coffee nook with quality beans, unique mugs, and possibly a rustic coffee maker,' says Soni. 'You'll also likely find textured fabrics in earthy tones, warm lighting through pendant lights or strategically placed lamps, and vintage or antique kitchenware for a cozy and inviting cafe-inspired aesthetic.'
While some common features certainly underpin the cafecore aesthetic, it's really up to you how you adapt the style to your own space. Perhaps you want to curate a dedicated coffee station to optimize your morning routine, or maybe you want to renovate your kitchen to incorporate banquette seating or bar stools. Whether you're a daily Starbucks customer or you'd rather frequent your local diner, the choice is yours when it comes to channeling this trend. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Opt for Open shelving
By far one of the biggest trends of the past year has been open kitchen shelving. Instead of bulky wall cabinets imposing on your space, a curated shelf displaying a collection of kitchenware, decor items, and even portable lamps are still on the rise, and they're a great way to inject a taste of cafe culture into your kitchen.
To get the look, dedicate a wall to at least one bold, bracketed shelf and style with artisanal espresso mugs, ceramic saucers, and perhaps your favorite coffee syrup. The next time you make a coffee will be like a heightened ritual.
2. Add seating
Cafes always have the comfiest seating - we're talking leather chairs you sink into, bistro dining tables to enjoy a bite to eat, and curved benches that invite you in. If space permits, create a seating area within your kitchen. This could be a breakfast table, a comfy accent chair, or even a window seat.
3. Incorporate a coffee station
'Curating a coffee or hot drinks station in your kitchen or nook is also a perfect way to create your ideal cafe setting at home,' says Soni. 'I've incorporated this trend in a client's home by building a chai corner with brass, wooden, and marble materials, putting an elevated, luxurious feeling and heritage-based spin on the Cafecore trend.' If you don't have a separate surface or pantry space available, a corner of your countertop can work just fine.
'The easiest way to up your home coffee game is to invest in a high-quality barista-worthy machine for your coffee bar,' adds Howey Gill of Grind. 'Set the vibe for your coffee station by paying attention to lighting, music, and overall ambiance - even aromatic candles can transform your coffee zone into the perfect place for this amazing ritual.'
4. Embrace cafe curtains
Cafe curtains, or even the likes of sink skirts, are a great way to inject the cozy feel of a cafe wit minimal effort. 'Cafecore is all about bringing that cozy cafe feeling home,' says Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors. 'There are lots of ways to accomplish this, but one easy update is to hang sheer linen cafe curtains at your windows.'
'If you're wondering, cafe curtains are hung in the middle of your window and go to the sill,' she adds. 'The drapery rods tend to be delicate and brass. Along with a marble bistro table and a fantastic coffee machine, you've got the perfect at-home cafe setup.'
CURRENTLY ON SALE
Price: $719.95
Color: Brushed Stainless Steel
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Lilith Hudson is the News Editor at Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
'They're the Trick Your Home is Missing' — 12 Portable Table Lamps That Will Transform a Lighting Scheme
Say goodbye to cords and hello to convenience with this expert pick of the best portable table lamps, curated carefully by a style editor
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
These Are the 4 Best Interior Design Stores in NYC, According to Our Style Editor
I shop for a living, and I know that these design destinations are the creme de la creme, where I get almost everything for me home. Here's what to buy from each
By Julia Demer Published
-
This New Viral Color Theory is a Genius Shortcut to Elevating Your Home Decor — and Designers Actually Love It
This decorating idea is having a viral moment online, and we've actually spotted it in some of our favorite interior designers' work
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
"Waterfall Sinks" are Going Viral — Here's What You Need to Know About This New Kitchen Trend
Waterfall sinks are set to be the next big thing, revolutionizing your day-to-day washing up. Take a look at some of the best out there...
By Imogen Williams Published
-
"This Will Rival the Camaleonda" — B&B Italia's New Sofa Designs Look Set to be Big 2024 Trends
B&B Italia is known for so much more than the Camaleonda, but its sofa has really captured the moment. It's new couch designs will give it some competition
By Pip Rich Published
-
6 Brand New Design Trends Our Editors Spotted This Week in Paris — "They Make Spaces Feel Elegant and Cozy"
At Maison et Objet and Paris Deco Off, many of the world's best brands are launching new collections. Here's what has caught our editors' eyes and is setting the trends
By Pip Rich Published
-
Designers are Embracing This Desk Trend to Totally Shake up Home Office Layouts — It's so Much Better for WFH
New year, new you, new desk - what better way to kick off your working year than with a home office refresh...
By Imogen Williams Published
-
"Near-Black" Wall Paints are The Most Dramatic Way to Decorate for 2024 — Here's How Designers are Using Them
Incorporating splashes of black in your interior is a surefire way to add dramatic ambiance to your home - these are our five favorite examples of the trending shade in action
By Katie Baxter Published
-
The 5 Metallic Finish Trends Interiors Designers Want you to Know About for 2024
Some classic materials are being reinvented with a contemporary twist
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
From Furniture to Paint — Why "Olive Pits" Might Just be the Next Big Sustainable Design Trend for Your Home
Designers are finding new, and diverse, uses for this emerging bio-material to manufacture products for our homes
By Hugh Metcalf Published