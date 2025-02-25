Sometimes the Smallest Detail in Your Kitchen Makes the Biggest Impact, and This Colorful Cabinet Pull Trend Proves It

Consider your choice of pulls, handles, and knobs like the jewelry of the kitchen — they can make or break the entire look

Image of a beige kitchen with french doors letting sunlight in. There is an island with red-orange cabinetry and a matching marble worktop. On the cabinets are round, wooden cabinet knobs.
(Image credit: Workstead)
Picking out kitchen cabinet handles, knobs, and pulls is like sliding on a pair of shoes or adding a necklace — it can bring a whole look together. Though small, sometimes it can be as simple as swapping out this detail to completely transform your space. As I always like to say, there's no detail too small when it comes to decorating your home, and this colorful kitchen cabinet pull trend might just be the coolest.

"Paying attention to your cabinet pulls makes all the difference from a design perspective," says interior designer Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors. In fact, it's often these small but carefully thought-out details that make a home feel truly considered. "The right hardware can transform old kitchen cabinets, elevate a boring sideboard, revitalize a tired old dresser," continues Jen. "They can create interest with a unique shape, introduce an aesthetic, and provide contrast with a new color or eye-catching finish."

The best part is, it's an easy kitchen DIY, and the options out there are plentiful. Whether you pick something that stand outs, feels sculptural, or even choose to mix and match different colors and styles, you really can't go wrong with this cabinet pull trend (and if you somehow do, it's relatively simple to fix).

Image of a kitchen that have silver cabinetry and light gray terrazzo countertops and backsplash. The kitchen has a futuristic feel and there are stairs on the back side of the stove that lead to a yellow loft. The cabinet knows are neon pink spiky balls.

The neon pink cabinet knobs in this futuristic and colorful kitchen completely transform the entire tone of the space.

(Image credit: Yohann Fontaine. Design: Anthony Authié)
Jen Baxter

Jen Baxtor is a Georgia-based interior designer, and founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, a boutique interior design firm dedicated to creating beautiful and ambitious spaces. "Our mission is to help clients elevate their homes and transform their living spaces into personalized sanctuaries that inspire and delight, making the best homes even better," she says.

When choosing colorful kitchen cabinet pulls, handles, and knobs, Jen Baxter recommends you, "Look for an interesting shape or texture, but ensure it either complements the room’s aesthetic or creates intentional contrast."

While you can get away with less functional and more aesthetic handles on things like storage units, media consoles or even side tables, when it comes to high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, you need to consider how (and how often) you will be using the pull — are you opening a drawer full of pots and pans or pulling a light cabinet door? Though increasing your room's aesthetic is one of the main goals with this trick, you never want to compromise on function.

"Avoid overly kitschy designs with this kitchen hardware trend, especially in a kitchen with a lot of pulls — it will get too busy and overwhelm the space," says Jen. "Use whimsical knobs (like bird shapes) in smaller doses like a standalone cabinet or a powder room vanity."

And now the fun part: finding the creative and colorful kitchen cabinet pulls to elevate your space. Lucky, I've done most of the hard work for you.

Shop Colorful Kitchen Cabinet Pulls

Bobbin Cabinet Handle | Small Burgundy Handle
Small Bobbin Cabinet Handle in Burgundy

Price: £12.95

The bobbin detail trend never disappoints, they add a pop of sophisticated color while feeling like a playful touch for the upcoming spring season. Install them on red cabinetry for a color-drenched look or as a contrast on a neutral background.

Wiggle Knobs, Set of 2
Wiggle Knobs

Price: £8/Set of 2

I am all about a chrome metallic accent, and this one hit the nail on the head. The subtle wave detailing around the edge softens the cold metal and gives it a more feminine touch. And at £8 for a set of two — who could pass that up?

Handmade Pink and Blue Striped Ceramic Cabinet Knob

Handmade Pink and Blue Striped Ceramic Cabinet Knob

Price: £30.67/Set of 2

These handmade knobs from Etsy may be a bit more of an investment piece, but I find it's often worth it to invest in the decorative details. Install these pulls on a bathroom cupboard or vanity (somewhere with fewer pulls to accommodate for) and you'll appreciate it every time you use them.

Natural Oak Knob, Brass
Natural Oak Knob in Brass

Price: £20

Now I know wooden pulls might not be the most theatrical option, but I couldn't help including this gorgeous design from Matilda Goad. Maybe your cabinets are already painted in a whimsical color trend; a wooden knob would make the perfect natural contrast.

Jesmonite Furniture Knob, Royal Blue White Terrazzo
Jesmonite Furniture Knob, Royal Blue White Terrazzo

Price: £14.77/Set of 2

Recently, I have been obsessing over all things terrazzo, but terrazzo cabinet pulls? These are a need, not a want. Plus, I have been spotting this electric blue everywhere in interior design trends for the upcoming spring — they are a win-win.

Dots Wood Coat Hook, Burnt Orange
Dots Wood Coat Hook, Burnt Orange

Price: £16.90, Was: £19.90

The product may be listed as a coat hook, but hear me out — using them as oversized, colorful cabinet pulls would look so cool. These hooks come in a few different colors and sizes, so you can pick the variation that works best for your home. The bigger the better in my opinion. Or maybe a mix!?

Cabinet Pull Large Forme N°39
Cabinet Pull Large Forme N°39

Price: £52.38

This one is for all you silver lovers! It is more than just a creative cabinet pull; it is a piece of art to spice up your furniture. Metallic finishes are great for elevating your cabinetry, especially when it comes to the kitchen.

Squiggle Cabinet Handle | Lilac Single T-Bar
Squiggle T-Bar Cabinet Handle in Lilac

Price: £12.95

Pastels for spring anyone? These gorgeous lavender handles from Plank are the most whimsical addition to any cabinet or drawer. The shape is also incredibly function and easy to use in any part of the home.

Bolt Hook 2-Pack, 2.8 Cm, Blue
Bolt Hook 2-Pack, 2.8 Cm, Blue

Price: £18, Was: £25

These blue bolt hooks from Nordic Nest are the perfect mix of playful and sophisticated. Simple, yet bright — they are the kind of colorful cabinet pull that marries form and function. Plus the colors that go with blue are almost infinite.

Black Ceramic Cabinet Knobs
Black Ceramic Cabinet Knobs

Price: £4.25+

I know what you are thinking — black is not typically considered colorful. But imagine these chic and shiny pulls on a set of light blue, crisp white, or even red cabinets. Do you see the vision? Sometimes even your 'go-with-everything' black shoes are in need of stylish refresh.

Coloured Knob, Citron, Brass
Citron Coloured Knob in Brass

Price: £20

These colorful cabinet pulls have a classic rounded knob shape, but the shiny bright yellow hue makes them so chic. They are the perfect way to jump on the strategic neon trend for spring as well. Pair them with navy blue cabinets for a stylish contrast.

U Handle Furniture Cabinet Pull Girl's Room Furniture White Pull Closet Door Pull Drawer Green Handle Furniture Fitting Pull for Home -A482
U Handle Furniture Cabinet Pull

Price: £6.80+

Simple, sleek, stylish — I love these green U-shaped colorful cabinet pulls from Etsy. They are perfect for the minimalist who wants to add that little something extra to increase their cabinet aesthetic.

Image of a dark, moody bedroom. There is a bed with a wooden extended headboard with red, silk bedding. There is a matching wooden bedside table that has wavy, silver drawer pulls.

The silver cabinet pulls bring just the right amount of light into this moody bedroom

(Image credit: Mi and Gei)

I can almost hear the boring wooden knobs on my living room console table begging me for a makeover. Do you think they know I have been talking about them?

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

