Sometimes the Smallest Detail in Your Kitchen Makes the Biggest Impact, and This Colorful Cabinet Pull Trend Proves It

Picking out kitchen cabinet handles, knobs, and pulls is like sliding on a pair of shoes or adding a necklace — it can bring a whole look together. Though small, sometimes it can be as simple as swapping out this detail to completely transform your space. As I always like to say, there's no detail too small when it comes to decorating your home, and this colorful kitchen cabinet pull trend might just be the coolest.

"Paying attention to your cabinet pulls makes all the difference from a design perspective," says interior designer Jen Baxter, founder of Baxter Hill Interiors. In fact, it's often these small but carefully thought-out details that make a home feel truly considered. "The right hardware can transform old kitchen cabinets, elevate a boring sideboard, revitalize a tired old dresser," continues Jen. "They can create interest with a unique shape, introduce an aesthetic, and provide contrast with a new color or eye-catching finish."

The best part is, it's an easy kitchen DIY, and the options out there are plentiful. Whether you pick something that stand outs, feels sculptural, or even choose to mix and match different colors and styles, you really can't go wrong with this cabinet pull trend (and if you somehow do, it's relatively simple to fix).

The neon pink cabinet knobs in this futuristic and colorful kitchen completely transform the entire tone of the space. (Image credit: Yohann Fontaine. Design: Anthony Authié)

Jen Baxter Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jen Baxtor is a Georgia-based interior designer, and founder of Baxter Hill Interiors, a boutique interior design firm dedicated to creating beautiful and ambitious spaces. "Our mission is to help clients elevate their homes and transform their living spaces into personalized sanctuaries that inspire and delight, making the best homes even better," she says.

When choosing colorful kitchen cabinet pulls, handles, and knobs, Jen Baxter recommends you, "Look for an interesting shape or texture, but ensure it either complements the room’s aesthetic or creates intentional contrast."

While you can get away with less functional and more aesthetic handles on things like storage units, media consoles or even side tables, when it comes to high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms, you need to consider how (and how often) you will be using the pull — are you opening a drawer full of pots and pans or pulling a light cabinet door? Though increasing your room's aesthetic is one of the main goals with this trick, you never want to compromise on function.

"Avoid overly kitschy designs with this kitchen hardware trend, especially in a kitchen with a lot of pulls — it will get too busy and overwhelm the space," says Jen. "Use whimsical knobs (like bird shapes) in smaller doses like a standalone cabinet or a powder room vanity."

And now the fun part: finding the creative and colorful kitchen cabinet pulls to elevate your space. Lucky, I've done most of the hard work for you.

Shop Colorful Kitchen Cabinet Pulls

The silver cabinet pulls bring just the right amount of light into this moody bedroom (Image credit: Mi and Gei)

I can almost hear the boring wooden knobs on my living room console table begging me for a makeover. Do you think they know I have been talking about them?