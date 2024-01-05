We're Calling It — Chrome Metallics Will be HUGE This Year. Our Style Editor Shows How They'll Energize Your Home

Add an otherworldly touch to your earthly haven with some pieces made of or finished in shiny and reflective metallics and you'll surely be thanking us later

cool metal home decor on colorful background
(Image credit: CB2, H&M, Target, Amazon, Wayfair)
Jump to category:
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

There are plenty of trends we're expecting to see take off in 2024, but one we're especially excited about it is that of cool, chrome metals in home decor and furniture. Characterized by a sheen/luster that's typically shiny, metallic, and/or reflective, pieces made in this colorway (if you will) excel in adding a modern, otherworldly touch to an otherwise grounded and maybe even "flat" room.

So when you're taking a look at the best home decor stores in the coming weeks keep an eye out for this emerging concept — we're quite sure it's going to take off as the year progresses. It's already appearing in schemes by designers like Ryan Saghian and Noa Santos, people known for their pared back approach. And what it does is lift the room, adding a little flash of light that energizes the whole space. 

We've collated a special editor-approved edit of some of the best gold and silver chrome pieces available now, including home decor, tables, and even lighting fixtures, all fitting perfectly into this interior design trend

Happy scrolling!

Silver Chrome Home Decor

silver chrome trinket tray
Georg Jensen Panton Stainless Steel Decorative Tray

Price: $119

From Danish design company Georg Jensen comes this beautiful, beautiful decorative tray finished in that cool metal we can't get enough of. It's physics-defying, both wrinkled and rigid at once.

fluted silver chrome vase
Bloom Mirror Polished Indoor / Outdoor Stainless Steel Table Vase

Price: $89

Also from Georg Jensen, this polished vase has a similarly unexpected construction and frame. Rather than coming together at the mouth, the body instead fans out.

silver chrome tissue box cover
Anding Ceramic Tissue Box

Price: $19.99

To get in on the trend for less, consider a chrome tissue box cover. This looks a lot better on your countertop than a Kleenex pattern.

Silver Chrome Lighting

silver chrome table lamp
Tom Dixon Bell silver-tone LED lamp

Price: $275

From innovator- and long time metallics fan - Tom Dixon comes this rounded bell lamp inspired by the chrome from vintage cars. Plus, it's portable.

silver chrome arched lamp
Artiva Alrigo 80" Chrome LED Arched Floor Lamp

Price: $214.62
Was: $369

An arched floor lamp like this is never a bad idea, particularly if it's capitalizing on a emerging trend.

silver chrome floor lamp
Gigi Polished Stainless Steel Floor Lamp

Price: $599

That this entire piece is coated in a reflective stainless steel is so unique, and more than justifies the higher price tag.

Silver Chrome End and Accent Tables

silver metal end table
Jalousie Round Silver Cast Aluminum Side Table

Price: $399

While it's not as metallic as its counterparts, this aluminum side table from CB2 still plays into the trend nicely. The cut-outs in the frame add a bit more design into the mix.

silver chrome coffee table
Statements By J Pia Coffee Table

Price: $792
Was: $865

As chic as it gets. We're beyond obsessed with this silver open oval glass coffee table that honestly looks more expensive than it is.

silver chrome end table
Galium Accent Table

Price: $136.75
Was: $143.95

A great bargain piece from Raymour & Flanigan, this accent table riffs off the enduring silhouette of the tulip table, a timeless design and piece of furniture.

Gold Chrome Home Decor

gold chrome decorative bowl
Adorn Brass Abstract Bowl

Price: $99.95

Much like the silver decorative tray, this gold chrome decorative bowl shocks with its structured yet fluid frame.

gold chrome pedestal bowl
Footed Metal Dish

Price: $20.99

A footed metal dish = perfect functional decor. A place for keys, fruit, or random trinkets that nonetheless spices up your space.

gold chrome vase
Metal Ribbed Decorative Vase

Price: $25

Target's Threshold brand, designed in collaboration with interiors maven Shea McGee, never disappoints our aesthetic eye or our wallet. Case in point? This $25 ribbed vase.

Gold Chrome Lighting

gold chrome table lamp
Modway Metal Table Lamp

Price: $74.14
Was: $188

The metal dome shade on this plug-in table lamp completes the whole modern feel. A great little accent for your desk or nighstand.

gold metal floor lamp
Firenze Floor Lamp Gold

Price: $1690.50

The gold finish on this lamp is more brushed than metallic, but we had to include it regardless. Plus the cutouts turn the whole thing into a statement piece.

gold metal table lamp
Dome Collection Accent Lamp Gold

Price: $25

Target strikes again! The base on this lamp is also somewhat darker than your typical metallic gold, but the sheen is there nonetheless.

Gold Chrome Furniture

gold chrome rounded coffee table
Statements by J Pia Coffee Table

Price: $818
Was: $920

If you thought you were seeing double, you're not — this is the same coffee table from the silver chrome section, only in gold chrome. It just looks so elegant and elevated in both finishes that we had to include it twice.

gold chrome dining table
Oro Gold Outdoor Dining Chair

Price: $329

A metallic gold dining chair is such a statement — but only if you're willing to risk a potential burn in the summertime.

brushed gold raindrop-shaped coffee table
Brass Teardrop Table

Price: $840
Was: $1200

Jonathan Adler is a longstanding Livingetc favorite. Join us in our obsession with this beautiful end table that's been discounted nearly $400.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest