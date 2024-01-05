We're Calling It — Chrome Metallics Will be HUGE This Year. Our Style Editor Shows How They'll Energize Your Home

There are plenty of trends we're expecting to see take off in 2024, but one we're especially excited about it is that of cool, chrome metals in home decor and furniture. Characterized by a sheen/luster that's typically shiny, metallic, and/or reflective, pieces made in this colorway (if you will) excel in adding a modern, otherworldly touch to an otherwise grounded and maybe even "flat" room.

So when you're taking a look at the best home decor stores in the coming weeks keep an eye out for this emerging concept — we're quite sure it's going to take off as the year progresses. It's already appearing in schemes by designers like Ryan Saghian and Noa Santos, people known for their pared back approach. And what it does is lift the room, adding a little flash of light that energizes the whole space.

We've collated a special editor-approved edit of some of the best gold and silver chrome pieces available now, including home decor, tables, and even lighting fixtures, all fitting perfectly into this interior design trend.

Silver Chrome Home Decor

Georg Jensen Panton Stainless Steel Decorative Tray View at Amazon Price: $119 From Danish design company Georg Jensen comes this beautiful, beautiful decorative tray finished in that cool metal we can't get enough of. It's physics-defying, both wrinkled and rigid at once. Bloom Mirror Polished Indoor / Outdoor Stainless Steel Table Vase View at Wayfair Price: $89 Also from Georg Jensen, this polished vase has a similarly unexpected construction and frame. Rather than coming together at the mouth, the body instead fans out. Anding Ceramic Tissue Box View at Amazon Price: $19.99 To get in on the trend for less, consider a chrome tissue box cover. This looks a lot better on your countertop than a Kleenex pattern.

Silver Chrome Lighting

Tom Dixon Bell silver-tone LED lamp View at Net-a-Porter Price: $275 From innovator- and long time metallics fan - Tom Dixon comes this rounded bell lamp inspired by the chrome from vintage cars. Plus, it's portable. Artiva Alrigo 80" Chrome LED Arched Floor Lamp View at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $214.62

Was: $369 An arched floor lamp like this is never a bad idea, particularly if it's capitalizing on a emerging trend. Gigi Polished Stainless Steel Floor Lamp View at CB2 Price: $599 That this entire piece is coated in a reflective stainless steel is so unique, and more than justifies the higher price tag.

Silver Chrome End and Accent Tables

Jalousie Round Silver Cast Aluminum Side Table View at CB2 Price: $399 While it's not as metallic as its counterparts, this aluminum side table from CB2 still plays into the trend nicely. The cut-outs in the frame add a bit more design into the mix. Statements By J Pia Coffee Table View at Perigold Price: $792

Was: $865 As chic as it gets. We're beyond obsessed with this silver open oval glass coffee table that honestly looks more expensive than it is. Galium Accent Table View at Raymour and Flanigan Price: $136.75

Was: $143.95 A great bargain piece from Raymour & Flanigan, this accent table riffs off the enduring silhouette of the tulip table, a timeless design and piece of furniture.

Gold Chrome Home Decor

Adorn Brass Abstract Bowl View at CB2 Price: $99.95 Much like the silver decorative tray, this gold chrome decorative bowl shocks with its structured yet fluid frame. Footed Metal Dish View at H&M Price: $20.99 A footed metal dish = perfect functional decor. A place for keys, fruit, or random trinkets that nonetheless spices up your space. Metal Ribbed Decorative Vase View at Target Price: $25 Target's Threshold brand, designed in collaboration with interiors maven Shea McGee, never disappoints our aesthetic eye or our wallet. Case in point? This $25 ribbed vase.

Gold Chrome Lighting

Modway Metal Table Lamp View at Wayfair Price: $74.14

Was: $188 The metal dome shade on this plug-in table lamp completes the whole modern feel. A great little accent for your desk or nighstand. Firenze Floor Lamp Gold View at Jamie Young Co. Price: $1690.50 The gold finish on this lamp is more brushed than metallic, but we had to include it regardless. Plus the cutouts turn the whole thing into a statement piece. Dome Collection Accent Lamp Gold View at Target Price: $25 Target strikes again! The base on this lamp is also somewhat darker than your typical metallic gold, but the sheen is there nonetheless.

Gold Chrome Furniture