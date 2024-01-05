We're Calling It — Chrome Metallics Will be HUGE This Year. Our Style Editor Shows How They'll Energize Your Home
Add an otherworldly touch to your earthly haven with some pieces made of or finished in shiny and reflective metallics and you'll surely be thanking us later
There are plenty of trends we're expecting to see take off in 2024, but one we're especially excited about it is that of cool, chrome metals in home decor and furniture. Characterized by a sheen/luster that's typically shiny, metallic, and/or reflective, pieces made in this colorway (if you will) excel in adding a modern, otherworldly touch to an otherwise grounded and maybe even "flat" room.
So when you're taking a look at the best home decor stores in the coming weeks keep an eye out for this emerging concept — we're quite sure it's going to take off as the year progresses. It's already appearing in schemes by designers like Ryan Saghian and Noa Santos, people known for their pared back approach. And what it does is lift the room, adding a little flash of light that energizes the whole space.
We've collated a special editor-approved edit of some of the best gold and silver chrome pieces available now, including home decor, tables, and even lighting fixtures, all fitting perfectly into this interior design trend.
Happy scrolling!
Silver Chrome Home Decor
Price: $119
From Danish design company Georg Jensen comes this beautiful, beautiful decorative tray finished in that cool metal we can't get enough of. It's physics-defying, both wrinkled and rigid at once.
Price: $89
Also from Georg Jensen, this polished vase has a similarly unexpected construction and frame. Rather than coming together at the mouth, the body instead fans out.
Silver Chrome Lighting
Price: $275
From innovator- and long time metallics fan - Tom Dixon comes this rounded bell lamp inspired by the chrome from vintage cars. Plus, it's portable.
Price: $214.62
Was: $369
An arched floor lamp like this is never a bad idea, particularly if it's capitalizing on a emerging trend.
Silver Chrome End and Accent Tables
Price: $399
While it's not as metallic as its counterparts, this aluminum side table from CB2 still plays into the trend nicely. The cut-outs in the frame add a bit more design into the mix.
Price: $792
Was: $865
As chic as it gets. We're beyond obsessed with this silver open oval glass coffee table that honestly looks more expensive than it is.
Gold Chrome Home Decor
Price: $99.95
Much like the silver decorative tray, this gold chrome decorative bowl shocks with its structured yet fluid frame.
Price: $20.99
A footed metal dish = perfect functional decor. A place for keys, fruit, or random trinkets that nonetheless spices up your space.
Gold Chrome Lighting
Price: $74.14
Was: $188
The metal dome shade on this plug-in table lamp completes the whole modern feel. A great little accent for your desk or nighstand.
Price: $1690.50
The gold finish on this lamp is more brushed than metallic, but we had to include it regardless. Plus the cutouts turn the whole thing into a statement piece.
Gold Chrome Furniture
Price: $818
Was: $920
If you thought you were seeing double, you're not — this is the same coffee table from the silver chrome section, only in gold chrome. It just looks so elegant and elevated in both finishes that we had to include it twice.
Price: $329
A metallic gold dining chair is such a statement — but only if you're willing to risk a potential burn in the summertime.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
