Pinterest Predicts "Castlecore" Will Trend in 2025 — It's Moody, Magical and Medieval, and We're In

"Castlecore" may conjure images of dusty hallways, cobwebs, and well... the cold, crumbling remains of a medieval castle, but the soon-to-be trending 'core' is actually entirely more stylish than it sounds. This year, we've seen everything from paint colors to fabrics, furniture, and decorative accents take a moodier turn, so it should come as no surprise that Pinterest has predicted this look — which blends dramatic and opulent designs with the elegance and sophistication of grand homes and ivy-league libraries — will be trending in 2025.

And if only to further prove the point, interior designer Christiane Lemieux just so happened to be renovating her very own castle when I asked her about this latest interior design trend. She explained that its growing popularity stems from an increasing desire from homeowners to showcase the history and story behind their home.

"It always starts with the ever-turning wheel of design history, the allure of the medieval castle has resurfaced as an irresistible aesthetic movement," she told me. "This trend celebrates the rugged beauty and timeless myth of medieval craftsmanship, transporting to a time defined by its architectural drama, artisanal ingenuity, and rich materiality. At its core, 'Castlecore' is a call to envelop modern life in the grandeur and romance of centuries past — a sentiment that has stirred imaginations across the ages and is doing so again."

So, how can an aesthetic so grounded in the grandeur of the past fit into contemporary design trends today? Below, I break down the main characteristics of 'Castlecore', and explain how, when done right, it can actually be much more stylish than it sounds.

So, what is Castlecore?

(Image credit: Lemieux Et Cie)

"Medieval is having a major moment," Pinterest shared in their latest trend report. "In 2025, Gen Z and millennials will take home decor inspiration from ancient castles, while fashion and accessories will be gothic inspired. It’s a comeback of the highest order."

Castlecore has a lot to do with the interior design world's deep fascination with moody and intricate designs, and it's certainly not a new thing. "Historically, the Gothic Revival of the 18th and 19th centuries signaled a similar longing for the past," explains Christiane. "In the early 20th century, medievalism emerged again through the Arts and Crafts Movement (an interior design movement devoted to handcraftsmanship and the inherent beauty of materials echoing the medieval artisan’s commitment to beauty and utility)."

Put simply, the emergence of Castlecore can be viewed as a modern iteration of these design movements — a nostalgic antidote to today's fast-paced technology and sleek, contemporary designs. "As with all cyclical trends, Castlecore is a response to the zeitgeist," adds Christiane. "Just as the Gothic Revival countered the industrial age, and the Arts and Crafts Movement reacted to mechanization, today’s Castlecore reflects a desire to reclaim romance and individuality in our personal spaces."

(Image credit: Lemieux Et Cie)

As technology continues to speed up, and we increasingly look for ways to make our homes more tech-free (like finding ways to hide your tv amongst artwork on our walls), people are craving that sense of nostalgic romance.

"The modern revival of Castlecore speaks to our collective yearning for escapism and nostalgia, particularly in the face of a hyper-digitized and transient culture," says Christiane. "In the hands of today’s tastemakers, Castlecore is less about retreating into history and more about reinterpreting it for a new age of authenticity and permanence."

The trend reflects the wider embrace of maximalism in interior design, where layered interiors replace stark minimalism, and vintage and antique furniture is favored over newer pieces, helping to create homes that feel soulful and storied.

Shop 'Castlecore' Decor

How to Style 'Castlecore'

(Image credit: Future)

Now for the fun part: how do you style the Castlecore aesthetic in your home, in a way that feels curated and contemporary?

For most of us, renovating your home to look like a castle (or renovating an actual castle if you're Christiane) is not an outwardly easy thing to replicate. However, it is easier than you think. Castlecore invites designs that are steeped in texture, lived-in muted metals with plenty of patina, and styling that tells a story. "It’s less about literal imitation and more about an inspired reimagining of medieval elegance," says Christiane.

The drama of stone walls, dark woods, and metal accents are quick ways to recall the stoic beauty of a castle’s great hall. Though it is perhaps impractical to make structural changes, faux-stone finishes or plaster textures (like adding the bas-relief trend) on your walls, can evoke a similar effect.

Texture is going to play a pivotal role in perfecting this look — think heavy tapestries, velvet upholstery, and layered drapery. Interior designer Rebecca Goesling, a trend forecaster and the director of design at Goesling Group says "Any spots that highlight metals and textiles are prime opportunities to introduce the trend. Metal candlesticks, vases, and silverware are all ripe for ornamentation free from a big commitment."

On a bigger scale, "reupholstering dining chairs in rich tapestries or introducing mural walls can turn a blank canvas into a Castlecore showpiece," she adds.

(Image credit: Lemieux Et Cie)

Lighting is another staple when recreating the Castlecore mood — think chandeliers, iron candelabras, and lantern-style sconces, softened by the glimmer of textured or colored glass.

And of course, there's color. Rebecca says "Ivory, honey, and espresso create a warm backdrop for rich reds of crimson, oxblood and garnet. The result is a palette that is equal parts romantic and mysterious."

Rather than applying these colors to an accent wall or a piece of decor, you can try color-drenching a space for an elegant and enveloping effect. For instance, a Castlecore dining room idea may feature all four walls, ceilings, rugs, table runners, and dishware in slight variations on the same shade of red, resulting in a wave of color that overwhelms the senses in the best possible way.

Christiane says "For those looking to bring Castlecore into their interiors, the key lies in the balance of drama and restraint, of history and modernity. It is an artful homage to the past, woven seamlessly into the present."