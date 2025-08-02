21 Expensive-Looking Chrome Home Accessories That Will Instantly Make Your Home Feel More 2025
Adding a little bit of cool chrome is still the hottest design trick in the book
When it comes to decor, chrome home accessories are the gift that keeps on giving. Shiny catch-alls adorning your coffee table, sleek chrome lamps glowing in your living room, even your breakfast table could benefit from chromatic ornamentation.
Unexpected chrome details may not be a new interior design trend, but it's certainly still the hottest. And although somewhat futuristic in appearance, chrome decor ideas are utterly timeless — and well worth investing in. The reflective silver coating works across color schemes and design styles, making it an easy detail to dot throughout your existing decor.
So, looking for a starting point or the finishing piece to your highly polished interior? From bookshelves to matchbox sleeves, here are 21 of my favorite chrome home accessories to shop that will make your home shine (in more ways than one).
Starting strong, because I think I just found the chrome home accessory of my dreams. All my fellow dirty martini lovers, behold: the martini side table from Urban Outfitters. Let the olive-like topper shine on its own, or adorn the polished surface with a matching chrome table lamp. There is no way to go wrong with this work of art.
A portable, rechargeable table lamp is the only kind of lamp I am interested in these days. Without the hassle of a cord, you can place this lamp anywhere in your home and create an uninterrupted ambiance. This piece by Tom Dixon (inspired by vintage car bumpers) has become an icon (and you can currently score it on sale).
A host with the most always has a chic serving dish or two. With this stainless steel serving bowl from H&M, you can have three in one. In fact, H&M's entire bistro tableware collection is full of incredibly chic chrome home accessories. Perhaps the stainless steel tray is the piece you need to add to your hosting collection?
Maybe it's just me, but egg holders have been all over my interior design feed lately. That said, I've not spotted one quite like this chrome set from Italian designer ALESSI. The top comes off to reveal two geometric egg cups, adding a modern element to the traditional breakfast table. It's a piece that completely elevates your home cafe.
Chrome home accessories are reminiscent of the Space Age, and bubble motifs and curved edges emulate that design style perfectly. I'm a firm believer that statement mirrors are the brooch of interior design, meaning that adding a decorative piece like this to your wall will instantly elevate a blank space.
Buying a chrome soap dish for £110 is exactly the kind of extra I strive to be. This piece from ABASK has pedestals to lift it off the bathroom counter and a slight indentation in the plate to keep the soap from slipping off. Not a bar soap kind of person? Don't worry, ABASK also has a chrome soap dispenser on offer.
If you were to only pick one chrome home accessory, let it be this statement candle holder. Not only does the soft glow of candlelight provide the ultimate mood lighting, but a good candle holder doubles as art. Wherever you put it, this twisted chrome candle holder is the perfect pop of chrome.
Chrome home accessories should be eye-catching and contemporary, which is exactly how you can describe this large pillar vase. It would make a statement on any mantel or entryway, and the reflective silver finish makes it easy to style. But, the real plus to this piece is that you can flip it over and use it as a candle pedestal.
Salt and pepper shakers are meant to be the topic of conversation at any table, and this metallic duo set from Zaha Hadid Design is the ultimate style symbol. The abstract shape adds a bit of playfulness while the silver metallic finish keeps a timeless quality. You can truly style this set on any tablescape.
I've been on the hunt for the perfect beside carafe, and this chrome water jug may have just answered my call. With a long, thin body and straight handle, this modern jug has a strikingly contemporary appearance, perfect for bringing the restaurant aesthetic home. Plus, the covered spout retains ice and reduces unwanted spills.
Alright, this piece may be on the line when it comes to what we'd define as an 'accessory', but when a mid-century inspired bookshelf is only £229, I have to include it. It's slim, sleek, and perfect for any small space or apartment. The wooden shelves ground the shiny chrome finish, and add that charming touch of retro-chic.
Chrome and stainless steel tableware have been all over my social media as of late, and I couldn't be more obsessed. Nothing feels more fashionable than serving your dips and dessert out of a footed chrome coupe. Dinner parties are always more successful when the accessories are stylish.
Often overlooked, bookshelf decor is the ultimate sign of a curated interior. Putting thought into the details, the little moments that make a room sing, is what will ultimately elevate your design. 'Bookshelf wealth', of course, means a solid collection of novels, but chrome bookends to keep everything in place? Now that's elegant.
Believe it or not, this chrome home accessory is not just pretty, but practical too. Spoon holders aren't always top of mind, but they're total game-changers for those who love to cook. Upgrade the mundane with this chrome spoon for only £25. Plus, there are other matching pieces of John Lewis, like a chrome tea bag spoon.
It's official: sardine decor was everywhere this summer. The trend transports us to coastal holidays, but to carry this summer style into the rest of the year, I've got my eyes on this fish matchbox sleeve. A matchbox sleeve feels curated, nostalgic, and is a staple for every cool home — especially when it's chrome.
No chrome home accessories list is complete without a sleek, chrome metallic side table. Reminiscent of the mid-century modern furniture mixed with Space Age style, this piece arrives fully assembled and ready to style. The streamlined cubic shape and shiny coat strike a balance between minimalism and playfulness.
Who said all chrome lamps had to be mushroom-shaped? While this style is more of a brushed steel, it's shiny, silver, stylish, and still makes my list. Its simple tilt mechanism allows the top to pivot, casting light from multiple angles. Plus, there's a dimmer switch so you can adjust your lamp's light accordingly.
A silver decorative tray is the easiest way to organize a desktop or dresser. Not to mention, it instantly adds a luxurious aspect. Use this piece to organize your bathroom accessories, display your favorite perfumes, or keep keys and everyday essentials in one place. Whether it’s in the bedroom, hallway, or office, it brings a polished look.
Mini floating wall shelves have easily become my favorite styling trend of 2025. Need an extra corner by your bedside or bathroom sink? Want a convenient place to drop your keys? A mini shelf does the trick. The chrome finish only makes it that much more stylish. This one from Next is larger than it looks, sizing up at 80 x 16 cm.
Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan, introduced me to these artisanal coasters from product designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen, whose work focuses on enhancing the enjoyment of everyday objects. Color me obsessed.
Think chrome home accessories feel too cold? Try mixing chrome and wood for an aesthetic that feels modern, grounded, and effortlessly cool.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.