Before You Splurge on Expensive Built-Ins, Consider This Designer-Loved Mini Shelf Trend That "Elevates the Ordinary"

Be it a bedside, bathroom, or bar these mini shelves offer a stylish solution for any area that needs a little extra room for all your favorite things

Image of a gray stone wall with a stand alone sink. Beside the sink are three blue, mini floating shelves with glasses on them
(Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: Anouska Milstein Interiors)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Features

If there's one place I can always do with a little extra room, it's on my nightstand. Add a lamp and a book, and suddenly you're out of space. Where do you put your glass of water, or the beautiful antique dish to hold your rings? By installing a mini floating shelf on the wall above it, of course.

The beauty of a mini floating shelf is that you can stylishly hang one wherever it is needed. Above a side table in the living room? By your bathroom vanity for extra counter space? Or perhaps next to your kitchen sink to hold a bar of soap? Plus, this clever shelving idea lends a helping hand without looking like an obvious storage trick — which is always a win in my book.

Australia-based interior designer and founder of A.mi, Anouska Milstein, says, "Visually, a mini floating shelf can provide a poetic way to create a moment of pause for one's eye moving across a space." Like art or lighting, it brings visual dynamics to a room.

Anouska adds, "We most often use them in our projects when we feel there is a particular activity we would like to encourage in the experience of that exact spot, as a way to elevate the ordinary, and to give a special sense of 'everything in its right place'."

Interior design is always better when the details are well-considered. So if you need a bit more room somewhere in your home, this is the interior design trend to have on your radar. To get you there, find six of my favorite styles to shop below.

Image of a woman sitting on a light blue velvet bench seat with a round, white stone table in front.
Anouska Milstein

Anouska Milstein is an Italian interior designer who is based in Australia. She founded A.mi, or Anouska Milstein Interiors, where she pursues her passion of creating interiors that tell stories and challenge expectations.

Image of a baby blue bathroom with a white marble sink and brash plumbing. There is a mirror hanging above the sink and a mini floating shelf on the wall.

The mini floating shelf in this blue bathroom gives a neat and orderly space for the towels to live that still feel a touch whimsical.

(Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: Anouska Milstein Interiors)

H&M, 2-Pack Metal Wall Shelves
H&M
2-Pack Metal Wall Shelves

These metal shelves come in a set of two, and in varying sizes, so you can set up a visual display that marries both form and function. I particularly like this style because it mimics the texture of stone, and the dark charcoal color feels timeless. Opting for a hard material like this with a natural look will pair beautifully in a bathroom or kitchen — somewhere that craves both style and cleanliness. There is also a white version if that's more your style.

MATILDA GOAD & CO., Rattan Shelf
MATILDA GOAD & CO.
Rattan Shelf

This rattan mini floating shelf is the perfect way to easily revive your beside or entryway without making too big of a commitment. Once again, the natural material of this rattan home accessory will complement a range of interior styles and bring a grounded feel to the room. On the Matilda and Goad site, they show a martini glass resting on the shelf...I mean, need I say any more?

Étagère Murale En Métal Acier L35 Cm, Matiline
La Redoute
Étagère Murale En Métal Acier L35 Cm, Matiline

With the rise of Space Age interiors and playful industrial styles, I had to include a shelf that speaks to the minimalist at heart. What I love about this metal mini floating shelf is that the backplate creates a visual moment — making it feel like an art piece as well as a functional shelf. I could even see this as a clever way to create a foyer in an open living room. Call me crazy, but I'd also love to see it styled within a gallery wall. While I am partial to the black version, they also offer a pink terracotta — perfect for Spring.

Moustache, Isola Shelf Ceramic Green Ceramic - Set of 3 - Moustache
Moustache
Isola Shelf Ceramic Green Ceramic - Set of 3 - Moustache

What is better than one mini floating shelf? A set of three mini floating shelves. We all need a little color, and this stunning sage green style immediately caught my eye. You can either put this set together for an artistic moment or spread them around the room for added convenience. The shelves are a pop of color but won't feel like a distraction to the room. If you love the look but are not sold on all three, not to worry — you can buy the shelves individually, too.

DE EEKHOORN WOODWORKINGS, Set of 2 Walnut Wood Floating Shelves
DE EEKHOORN WOODWORKINGS
Set of 2 Walnut Wood Floating Shelves

These dark wooden mini floating shelves are what I would consider the classic way into this style. Something about the dark wood stain feels so refined and elegant, but the floating aspect brings the fun. Because it comes in a two-pack, you could even style these on either side of a bed or sofa as a floating nightstand in smaller spaces, rather than just an addition.

Anthropologie, Tamara Floating Burl Shelf
Anthropologie
Tamara Floating Burl Shelf

Burl wood decor is making a comeback in contemporary interiors, and I am totally obsessed with the look. The subtle swirled pattern of the wood adds that touch of uniqueness while still keeping the classic wood aesthetic. Because this piece is crafted by hand, no two pieces are exactly alike, even from what is shown in the image above.

Image of a white limewash wall with a marble mini floating shelf that have a wine glass on it.

There is some fun that can be had with the idea of a mini floating shelf, it doesn't always have to be incredibly purposeful. Sometimes it is more about curating a moment, like with this beverage shelf.

(Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: Anouska Milstein Interiors)

A custom perfume shelf to add to bathroom vanity ideas, or an extra bit of space for your living room side table — mini floating shelves are the perfect marriage of form and function.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

