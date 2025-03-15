Here's How to Create a Foyer in an Open Living Room (Or At Least Mimic the Look and Feel of One)

No small space left behind — these designer tips and tricks will help you create the sense of arrival into your home, no matter the shape of your space

Image of a white living room with dark brown hardwood floors and trim. It is an open-concept room with a gray sofa and a runner rug in between the back of the sofa and the wall. There is a painting on the back wall and a large black vase on the floor
(Image credit: Tyler Parker. Design: Lillian Goodman)
It's a common design challenge: a front door that swings open directly into an open-plan living room. Where's the sense of arrival? The moment to decompress. Well, the good news is that when it comes to working out how to create a foyer in an open living room, it's easier than you may think.

I've lived in an apartment for the last seven years of my life, and what that means is that the concept of a formal entrance foyer is all but foreign to me. Over the years, though, I've found my ways to mimic the feeling, even in the most awkward and tight of spaces.

When it comes to decorating a living room with no entryway, and finding ways to create that coveted sense of arrival in the space, interior designer Monica Fidelix tells me that first, you have to decide what you want from it. "I believe an entryway is an opportunity to create a great first impression," she says. "It’s where you can set the mood of the house and showcase the personality of its owners."

So how do you create a foyer in an open living room? It usually starts by creating a vignette — perhaps a practical table or shelf, a mirror that merges form and function, and then adding a small stool that doubles as not only a place to put your shoes on, but decor as well. The formula for creating a foyer in an open living room may vary slightly from home to home, but the tricks are all the same.

Below, I've found a few designer-approved secrets to inspire your entryway ideas.

1. Create an Entryway 'Vignette'

Image of a white wall with a floating shelf with a small drawer hung in the middle. There is a rectangular mirror above the shelf and a small sconce light with a paper lantern shade. There is also a small wooden chairs to the left of the shelf.

This foyer (the same as in the image at the top of this article) creates a 'moment' in the open-plan space; a spot to pause, drop your things, and settle into the home.

(Image credit: Tyler Parker. Design: Lillian Goodman)

In order to create any kind of foyer in an open living room, you first need to understand what it is that makes an entryway useful — as in, why bother in the first place. You want it to include functional items that will help you with your daily routine, likes hooks, a seating spot, and storage.

In fact, California-based interior designer, Lillian Goodman, tells me that, "Adding some obvious functionality to the entry space is a good way to define an entry when there isn't a formal one."

This could include a credenza or narrow console table that serves as a place to place keys or handbags, a small entryway bench, or a place to sit to take off shoes.

Lillian Goodman

Lillian Goodman founded her boutique interior design firm, Lillian Goodman Interiors, in 2022. Before establishing her firm, Lillian gained more than a decade of experience working within acclaimed design firms in Los Angeles and San Diego.

"A runner in an entry area can also create a sort of a visual 'hallway' that signifies an entry," adds Lillian. Though it may seem obvious, these simple styling tricks can create, or at least create the illusion, of an entry foyer.

In particularly small spaces, opting for a floating shelf over a console table will save even more valuable space. Just make sure it is sturdy enough to hold at least a catch-all for your keys.

2-Pack Metal Wall Shelves
2-Pack Metal Wall Shelves

Price: £59.99

I love a floating shelf — they are the perfect way to add just a touch more storage space without taking up more room than necessary. This metal version from H&M will double as art for your walls.

Iris Apfel Protea Forest Green Rug

Iris Apfel Protea Forest Green Rug

Price: £179

A runner is such a simple way to help zone your space and mimic the look and effect of an entry hallway.

Brass Suspended Frame Wall Mirror
Brass Suspended Frame Wall Mirror

Price: £110, Was: £275

A mirror is an absolutely essential part of creating a foyer in a space that lacks one. We all need a glance at our reflection before we run out the door to fix our hair or make sure our jacket is on straight.

2. Zone the Space with Color

Image of a white open concept room. The ceiling is painted in an ochre yellow with a red and white stripe trim.

This colorful foyer has just the right elements to make it feel complete: a small patterned stool, chic art on the walls, and a side table for a catch-all.

(Image credit: Matheus Bonafé. Design: Figo Interiores)

Beyond just the essentials, Monica Fidelix says she, "strongly recommend adding elements of surprise, such as a unique painting creating, an interesting pattern, or even a cool wallpaper trend. If possible, give special treatment to the ceiling; differentiate it somehow."

It doesn't have to be a lot (especially as space is at a premium), but including art and statement pieces tells a story about who lives there and reflects their personality. "An eye-popping colored element is always welcome," says Monica. "Make it unique!"

Image of a woman with brown hair in an off-white button down smiling
Monica Fidelix

Monica is an interior designer based in Portugal. Monica studied design in Milan, Italy before founding, Figo Interiores, an interior design studio that develops residential and commercial interior architecture projects.

3. Install a Partition

Image of an off-white open-concept living room. There is a wooden and glass room divider as you open the door that creates an entryway space. There is a black and white console table with a tan vase on it.

The foyer created by this stunning glass partition makes the room look like it has always had an entry area.

(Image credit: The Comma Collective)

Another option when it comes to working out how to create a foyer in an open living room is to install design elements that visually divide the space, without entirely blocking the view. This could be a glass partition wall, room dividers, a see-through panel, or even open-shelving. "These elements also create a sense of exciting mystery: they incite curiosity and the desire to explore further inside," says Monica.

"This concept can either be seamlessly integrated with the rest of the walls or a standalone screen," adds Mumbai-based architectural designer and founder of the Comma Collective, Kushaal Jhaveri.

Kushall Jhaveri

Kushaal Jhaveri has a Masters of Architecture from California College of the Arts. He founded The Comma Collective with his business partner, Aayush Golecha. Their practice has over 8 years of experience in the field of design in India and California, USA.

A frosted, tinted, or fluted glass partition serves to divide the space and add privacy, while still allowing light to flow through. In contrast, a free-standing room divider offers a more defined sense of seclusion. "It can also be a designer feature, that acts as a sculptural element that unifies the space," adds Kushaal.

"To further highlight the distinction between the living room and the foyer, consider incorporating inlays in the flooring or introducing a unique ceiling design to accentuate the separation," Kushaal says.

Theonie Hallway Bench
Theonie Hallway Bench

Price: £649.99

This hallway bench from La Redoute provides the ideal amount of privacy in a small, but open-concept space. It will help divide the room without making it feel too blocked off. Plus, there are several hooks built-it to hang coats and keys.

Latitude Run Rhiannan Bookcase | Wayfair.co.uk
Latitude Run Rhiannan Bookcase

Price: £264.99

A bookshelf partition is a great way to maximize space in an entry-less room. The built-in shelving allows places for decor, and visually divides the room without creating a confining feel.

Trocadero Screen
Trocadero Screen

Price: £1,000, Was: £2,500

In my opinion, if you are going to opt for a screen room divider, then the more stylish and chic the better. This one from Jonathan Adler is functional and also becomes an art piece in itself.

But why would you even want to create a foyer in an open living room? Won't it just take up valuable space? "A foyer provides a warm welcome, setting the tone for the rest of the home," explains Kushaal. "A decorative ceiling light, a sculptural art piece, and a strategic console table can work together to create an inviting and stylish atmosphere as soon as one enters."

These carefully selected elements help establish a sense of personality and style, giving ambiance to the first and last area you see in your home throughout the day, no matter the size of the space.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

