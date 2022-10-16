How do you decorate a living room with no entryway? Designers solve this small space conundrum

When I bought my house, I had one non-negotiable on the list – an entryway. No entryway means a front door that opens directly into a room of your house, often the living room, which for many people is far from ideal.

For me, it was because I have two small, yappy dogs who aren't best friends with the postman, but removing an entryway also changes the flow of your home. When you enter the room, that barrier between indoors and out becomes even more reduced, and before you know it, there's mud on the living room carpet, coats thrown over the sofa, keys lost under a pile of magazines on the coffee table.

Thankfully, there's plenty of inspiration out there for homes with no entrance halls, and I've sought out some of my favorite spaces with make-do entryway ideas created by interior designers that answer those layout concerns and more.

Hugh Metcalf Deputy editor Hugh is Livingetc.com's deputy editor and an experienced interiors and property journalist with a passion for architecture and modern homes. Here, he found 5 clever ways to make homes with no entryways work, and asked the designers behind them for their best advice.

5 no entryway ideas for living rooms

1. Think about creating flow

(Image credit: Lauren Sumrak. Design: House of Nomad)

A designated entryway is a space that just makes sense. When you enter a house, it guides you where you need to go. When your front door opens up onto a living room, you need to create this yourself using the array of design tricks available to you.

'It's important to imagine every angle and viewpoint of a room,' echo Berkeley Minkhorst and Kelley Lentini of design studio House of Nomad. 'The biggest thing we keep in mind, in any home, is creating a welcoming and clear flow throughout the space.'

Your living room layout should work towards this goal, ensuring there's good circulation to the living space, as well as providing a route through to any adjoining rooms.

In this open-plan living room/dining room designed by House of Nomad (opens in new tab), the layout forms a natural pathway between the sofa and dining table, however, the proportions of the room also meant the sofa needed to sit in front of the door. 'We always try to avoid placing the backs of large furniture such as a sectional or sofa in front of a door to ensure we’re creating a natural and welcoming pathway,' Berkeley and Kelley tell us. To counteract this, a side table and sofa table offer an obvious place to gravitate when entering to place down keys or purses, for example.

(opens in new tab) Get the look Wicker bell pendant lamps, Amazon (opens in new tab) These rattan bell pendants steal the show in House of Nomad's scheme. For a similar vibe, try these equally oversized wicker pendants from Amazon.

2. Create a viewpoint to draw you in