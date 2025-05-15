Looking for Entryway Furniture for Small Spaces? Easy — There's Only One Thing You Need

If you're looking for entryway furniture for small spaces, I wholeheartedly believe that the only thing you need is a console table. They're practical — sure, many designs come with built-in storage and multifunctional designs, but a console table can also be incredibly chic.

"Entryways in general are often smaller spaces, so it's better to anchor them with one striking piece, rather than cramming multiple pieces of furniture into a compact area," echoes New York-based interior designer Kathy Kuo.

When coming up with small entryway ideas, the right style of console table is going to be different for everyone. Perhaps you need a floating style to save on floorspace, something that could be tucked into a corner, or a design that can do-it-all. "Of course, you want to love the look of the console, but look for features you think you'll make use of as well — drawers, extra tiers for storage, and extendable leaves," says Kathy.

Living in London, I know the struggle that can be finding entryway furniture for small spaces, so I've done the hard work for you. Below, find six of the most stylish, space-saving, small space-fitting console tables to shop right now.

Kathy Kuo Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Kathy Kuo is the founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home, an award-winning interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. With over 20 years of expertise in home and design, she offers unparalleled insight into home furnishings, decor, and interior design.

Marcolina Console and Coat Rack £99 at Kave Home Dimensions: 80 x 160cm This clever console table is one of the best pieces of entryway furniture for a small space that I've ever seen. Its slim profile, oak veneer shelf, and matte black legs (and yes, built-in coat rack) keep things streamlined, while ticking so many boxes. Somewhere for your keys, somewhere for your coat, bag, and shoes — it's proof that sometimes it's the smaller things that make the biggest impact. Hiba Angled Corner Metal Console £179.99 at La Redoute Dimensions: 47 x 70cm If you're looking for entryway furniture for a really small space — sometimes you've only got a corner to squish something into — that's where this corner console table comes in — adding style and storage, while making the most of what little space you've got. With multiple shelves for all your essential things, it's 47cm deep, so I'd recommend styling the top with a small mirror or rechargeable lamp. Curvature Wall Table £185 at Ferm Living Dimension: 30 x 43.5 x 25.1cm Livingetc's interior editor, Emma Breislin, has had her eye on this chic console table for a while now. "When it comes to entryway furniture for small spaces, this one is all about aesthetics, offering very little in the way of functionality — but sometimes that's okay, right?" she says. But the floating design will help free up floor space, and there is a small shelf that provides somewhere to drop your keys, and perhaps a candle. Profile Narrow Console Table £229 at West Elm Dimensions: 56 x 20 x 86 cm And as far as entryway furniture for small spaces goes, this sleek style is about as classic as console tables come. Its main draw is that it would work with a number of different design styles — its slim profile appealing to minimalists, the metal fabrication a touch of industrial design, and the off-center piping has a slight Art Deco feel. Plus, if you need more convincing, the legs feature adjustable levelers to adapt to varying floor levels. Lucie Green Iron Mirror Entryway Storage Console £369 at Urban Outfitters Dimensions: 38.1 x 84.7 x 173.4cm If you really want to make a statement at your door, this colorful console table is sure to do it. If you haven't heard, retro-inspired hues are taking over color trends, and nothing nods to the 70s quite like an avocado green. This iron storage console marries form and function in all the best ways. There are hooks for hats, keys, and lightweight coats, multi-height shelving, and even an attached mirror. Harpenden £319 at Swoon Editions Dimensions: 60 x 95cm Floorspace at an absolute premium? I think a floating shelf and mirror set like this counts as a console table. Yes, it's a little pricey, but its white marble top and tobacco-stained mango wood and matte black steel surely make up for it, right? Plus, having a mirror in your entryway is such a luxury — perfect for last-minute touch-ups before you head out the door.



So, when it comes to entryway furniture for small spaces, hopefully I've helped narrow down your search in more ways than one.

Now that you've found the only piece of furniture you need, it's time to start looking into console table decor ideas for dressing it up, and when it comes to styling, the possibilities are endless.