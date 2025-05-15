Looking for Entryway Furniture for Small Spaces? Easy — There's Only One Thing You Need
Don't clutter your space any further with unnecessary furniture. A console table can capture form and function, while saving spaces and adding style
If you're looking for entryway furniture for small spaces, I wholeheartedly believe that the only thing you need is a console table. They're practical — sure, many designs come with built-in storage and multifunctional designs, but a console table can also be incredibly chic.
"Entryways in general are often smaller spaces, so it's better to anchor them with one striking piece, rather than cramming multiple pieces of furniture into a compact area," echoes New York-based interior designer Kathy Kuo.
When coming up with small entryway ideas, the right style of console table is going to be different for everyone. Perhaps you need a floating style to save on floorspace, something that could be tucked into a corner, or a design that can do-it-all. "Of course, you want to love the look of the console, but look for features you think you'll make use of as well — drawers, extra tiers for storage, and extendable leaves," says Kathy.
Living in London, I know the struggle that can be finding entryway furniture for small spaces, so I've done the hard work for you. Below, find six of the most stylish, space-saving, small space-fitting console tables to shop right now.
Kathy Kuo is the founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home, an award-winning interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. With over 20 years of expertise in home and design, she offers unparalleled insight into home furnishings, decor, and interior design.
Dimensions: 80 x 160cm
This clever console table is one of the best pieces of entryway furniture for a small space that I've ever seen. Its slim profile, oak veneer shelf, and matte black legs (and yes, built-in coat rack) keep things streamlined, while ticking so many boxes. Somewhere for your keys, somewhere for your coat, bag, and shoes — it's proof that sometimes it's the smaller things that make the biggest impact.
Dimensions: 47 x 70cm
If you're looking for entryway furniture for a really small space — sometimes you've only got a corner to squish something into — that's where this corner console table comes in — adding style and storage, while making the most of what little space you've got. With multiple shelves for all your essential things, it's 47cm deep, so I'd recommend styling the top with a small mirror or rechargeable lamp.
Dimension: 30 x 43.5 x 25.1cm
Livingetc's interior editor, Emma Breislin, has had her eye on this chic console table for a while now. "When it comes to entryway furniture for small spaces, this one is all about aesthetics, offering very little in the way of functionality — but sometimes that's okay, right?" she says. But the floating design will help free up floor space, and there is a small shelf that provides somewhere to drop your keys, and perhaps a candle.
Dimensions: 56 x 20 x 86 cm
And as far as entryway furniture for small spaces goes, this sleek style is about as classic as console tables come. Its main draw is that it would work with a number of different design styles — its slim profile appealing to minimalists, the metal fabrication a touch of industrial design, and the off-center piping has a slight Art Deco feel. Plus, if you need more convincing, the legs feature adjustable levelers to adapt to varying floor levels.
Dimensions: 38.1 x 84.7 x 173.4cm
If you really want to make a statement at your door, this colorful console table is sure to do it. If you haven't heard, retro-inspired hues are taking over color trends, and nothing nods to the 70s quite like an avocado green. This iron storage console marries form and function in all the best ways. There are hooks for hats, keys, and lightweight coats, multi-height shelving, and even an attached mirror.
Dimensions: 60 x 95cm
Floorspace at an absolute premium? I think a floating shelf and mirror set like this counts as a console table. Yes, it's a little pricey, but its white marble top and tobacco-stained mango wood and matte black steel surely make up for it, right? Plus, having a mirror in your entryway is such a luxury — perfect for last-minute touch-ups before you head out the door.
So, when it comes to entryway furniture for small spaces, hopefully I've helped narrow down your search in more ways than one.
Now that you've found the only piece of furniture you need, it's time to start looking into console table decor ideas for dressing it up, and when it comes to styling, the possibilities are endless.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
