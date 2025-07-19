12 Runners That Will Make Your Entryway Feel a Lot Fancier (but That Cost Less Than £50 Each)

Introduce elevated texture, color, and pattern into your hallway for a cozy feel with one of these budget-friendly runners

I'll say it, your entryway is naked without some sort of rug. It just so happens that, the majority of the time, these spaces suit runners more than traditional rugs, especially in homes in the UK. The good news? Runners are usually a lot more on the affordable side, and there are a lot of options out there to match the specific style of your home.

I’ve scoured the high street and online to pick out some of the best rugs and runners that cost less than £50, but refuse to compromise on style. Take a look at the best affordable runners below.

Dunelm, Blair Square Weave Jute Runner
Dunelm
Blair Square Weave Jute Runner

A jute runner has become a popular addition, not just for boho lovers but for anyone who wants to introduce natural materials into their space. The Blair jute runner has been handcrafted in India and can be used to beautifully frame a hallway.

H&M, Fringed Patterned Rug
H&M
Fringed Patterned Rug

Can you believe that this gorgeous runner is just £34.99? What a bargain! It is a cotton canvas rug that features tassels either side. It'll add an abundance of texture to a plain hallway and is perfect for bringing in warmth and a hint of color to your scheme.

B&Q, Natural Herringbone Woven effect Large Runner
B&Q
Natural Herringbone Woven effect Large Runner

This herringbone runner features a bold black border, which feels modern and elevated. It has a slip resistant backing therefore making it a super practical choice for entryways. I'd pair this with other natural materials, I'm thinking a rattan basket to store shoes and a stained wooden stool for putting your shoes on.

IKEA, VedbÄk Rug, Low Pile - Light Grey
IKEA
VedbÄk Rug, Low Pile - Light Grey

Prefer a more traditional style runner? Then this floral-pattern rug might just be the best IKEA product for you. It boasts a gray color palette, so it will seamlessly fit into a neutral entryway without feeling too imposing.

Habitat, Global Swirl Yellow Cotton Flatweave Runner
Habitat
Global Swirl Yellow Cotton Flatweave Runner

Are you a fan of color and are willing to add a splash of yellow to your entryway? Then the global swirl runner from Habitat could be your match made in runner heaven. It is made from 100% cotton and has been hand screen printed. It definitely gives a global artisan feel and I would personally pair it with an array of plants and perhaps a rattan bench.

La Redoute, Fatouh Berber-Style Runner
La Redoute
Fatouh Berber-Style Runner

A berber rug or runner is an undeniable classic. The Fatough design is monochromatic, which means it is incredibly versatile and can be paired with almost anything and not look out of place. It has a thicker pile than a lot of other runners, so keep this in mind if you are worried about dirty shoes.

Origin Rug Collection., Ice Washable Arctic Scape Runner
Next
Ice Washable Arctic Scape Runner

The Arctic Scape runner from Next is one of their newest washable easy-care rugs. It's a perfect solution for households that may be concerned about muddy boots (or paws) ruining the aesthetic of their hallway. It is made from soft, yet hard wearing Chenille and has a non-slip backing, so it definitely ticks a lot of boxes.

IKEA, Raklev Rug, Flatwoven

IKEA
Raklev Rug, Flatwoven

Think a jute rug would look good in your entryway but would like to add a fun twist? The Raklev runner from IKEA features colorful embroidery in a stripe design that feels playful and contemporary. It is handmade by skilled craftspeople with good working conditions and fair wages in India.

Habitat, Dot Stripe Green Runner & Mat Set

Habitat
Dot Stripe Green Runner & Mat Set

Green has become of one of the most popular colors to use in the home. It's super versatile and feels fresh. This matching spot stripe door and hallway runner set from Habitat nods to the boho trend without being too obvious. It's also easy to clean as it's machine washable.

H&M, Patterned Runner Rug
H&M
Patterned Runner Rug

A vintage-inspired pattern with a subtle but interesting color palette, this sort of rug is perfect for a busy entryway, as it won't show dirt easily, and because it's lightweight cotton, you can even put it in the wash.

Dunelm, Churchgate Scallop Jute Doormat
Dunelm
Churchgate Scallop Jute Doormat

Scalloped edges are a big rug trend, even for budget entryway runners. I like this design as a way to dress up a simple jute rug and make it feel more considered, and this color is perfect for interiors right now, too.

Benuto, Runner Leander Brown
Benuta
Runner Leander Brown

At the time of writing, this on-trend plaid rug design is on sale for £39, helping it just make this list of budget offerings. Brilliant colors, and a more modern take on checkered prints that are everywhere right now, this is your MVP buy right now.

Achieving a sophisticated-looking entryway doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Picking any one of these runners will instantly make your hallway feel warm and inviting for less than £50.

Everything from traditional Persian-style runners to modern jute designs, I hope you’ve discovered a runner that you think will transform your home's entryway ideas.

