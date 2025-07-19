12 Runners That Will Make Your Entryway Feel a Lot Fancier (but That Cost Less Than £50 Each)
Introduce elevated texture, color, and pattern into your hallway for a cozy feel with one of these budget-friendly runners
I'll say it, your entryway is naked without some sort of rug. It just so happens that, the majority of the time, these spaces suit runners more than traditional rugs, especially in homes in the UK. The good news? Runners are usually a lot more on the affordable side, and there are a lot of options out there to match the specific style of your home.
I’ve scoured the high street and online to pick out some of the best rugs and runners that cost less than £50, but refuse to compromise on style. Take a look at the best affordable runners below.
This herringbone runner features a bold black border, which feels modern and elevated. It has a slip resistant backing therefore making it a super practical choice for entryways. I'd pair this with other natural materials, I'm thinking a rattan basket to store shoes and a stained wooden stool for putting your shoes on.
Prefer a more traditional style runner? Then this floral-pattern rug might just be the best IKEA product for you. It boasts a gray color palette, so it will seamlessly fit into a neutral entryway without feeling too imposing.
Are you a fan of color and are willing to add a splash of yellow to your entryway? Then the global swirl runner from Habitat could be your match made in runner heaven. It is made from 100% cotton and has been hand screen printed. It definitely gives a global artisan feel and I would personally pair it with an array of plants and perhaps a rattan bench.
A berber rug or runner is an undeniable classic. The Fatough design is monochromatic, which means it is incredibly versatile and can be paired with almost anything and not look out of place. It has a thicker pile than a lot of other runners, so keep this in mind if you are worried about dirty shoes.
The Arctic Scape runner from Next is one of their newest washable easy-care rugs. It's a perfect solution for households that may be concerned about muddy boots (or paws) ruining the aesthetic of their hallway. It is made from soft, yet hard wearing Chenille and has a non-slip backing, so it definitely ticks a lot of boxes.
Think a jute rug would look good in your entryway but would like to add a fun twist? The Raklev runner from IKEA features colorful embroidery in a stripe design that feels playful and contemporary. It is handmade by skilled craftspeople with good working conditions and fair wages in India.
Green has become of one of the most popular colors to use in the home. It's super versatile and feels fresh. This matching spot stripe door and hallway runner set from Habitat nods to the boho trend without being too obvious. It's also easy to clean as it's machine washable.
Scalloped edges are a big rug trend, even for budget entryway runners. I like this design as a way to dress up a simple jute rug and make it feel more considered, and this color is perfect for interiors right now, too.
Achieving a sophisticated-looking entryway doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Picking any one of these runners will instantly make your hallway feel warm and inviting for less than £50.
Everything from traditional Persian-style runners to modern jute designs, I hope you’ve discovered a runner that you think will transform your home's entryway ideas.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.